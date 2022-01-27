COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus hosted the U.S. Men’s National Team for the 14th time on Thursday in a World Cup qualifying match against El Salvador. The match was the 12th World Cup qualifier the city has held, which is more than any other city in the country.

“I think that U.S. soccer is a big draw in Columbus because there’s a lot of history with soccer here,” said Jesse Ghiorzi, the Director of Marketing for the Columbus Sports Commission.

The USMNT last played in Columbus in October. That match resulted in a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica.

According to Ghiorzi, events such as USMNT matches play a role in attracting other large-scale events to the city.

“It helps prove the city can host and have big events at all times of the year, not just in the spring, and summer and fall, but at any point, we can host large events on the sporting side as well as conventions, and meetings and those kinds of things that our friends at Experience Columbus host,” said Ghiorzi. “Any opportunity to bring more people here is a great opportunity for the city.”

The USMNT will play in Canada on Sunday. The team’s next match on U.S. soil is scheduled for Wednesday, against Honduras in Minnesota.