Best squash racquet

Racquets will advertise the number of vertical strings it uses, and the more it has, the more power you can achieve. Some newer, experimental racquets may have a different string pattern.

Which squash racquet is best?

Almost 200 years ago, the first recorded game of squash was played in London, England, and since then, the increasingly popular sport — and the equipment — has come a long way. Gone are simple wood-and-string racquets; now there are durable options in a variety of shapes, sizes, and construction for all skill levels and play types.

Squash doesn’t require much to enjoy, but the racquet (or racket) is most important. Our guide will take you through what to look for when shopping for squash racquets, and we’ll also tell you why the Wilson Adult Recreational Tennis Racket is our top choice.

What to know before you buy a squash racquet

Head type

There are a few key traits making up the racquet that determine its power, responsiveness, and maneuverability.

Shape : Racquets tend to be oval, squared (which has slight corners), or teardrop in shape. Oval racquets tend to offer more power, but the squared design boasts control. Teardrop-shaped racquets offer a bit of both, and are among the most popular choices.

: Racquets tend to be oval, squared (which has slight corners), or teardrop in shape. Oval racquets tend to offer more power, but the squared design boasts control. Teardrop-shaped racquets offer a bit of both, and are among the most popular choices. Open throat : These racquets feature strings that reach all the way down to the handle and tend to offer more control and response. Open-throat racquets tend to be used by intermediate and advanced players.

: These racquets feature strings that reach all the way down to the handle and tend to offer more control and response. Open-throat racquets tend to be used by intermediate and advanced players. Closed throat: The strings and handle on these racquets are divided by a crossbeam and feature a wider head. As these allow an easier hit with more power, beginners usually opt for closed-throat racquets.

Material

Manufacturing material will influence both weight and durability of a racquet. Aluminum tends to last long but is among the heavier options. Carbon, graphite, and titanium will be the lighter options — racquets are often made up of a composite of these materials — but they will cost more, as well. Some professionals suggest beginners use heavier racquets to build up strength in their arm and allow for easier play. Lighter racquets are usually wielded by more advanced players who are more skillful at playing and rely less on sheer power.

What to look for in a quality squash racquet

Balance

Squash racquets feature three distinct points of balance, each of which have their advantages and drawbacks.

Head heavy : With a heavier head, it’s easier to generate power, though they tend to be harder to control. This option is recommended for beginners.

: With a heavier head, it’s easier to generate power, though they tend to be harder to control. This option is recommended for beginners. Head light : Conversely, a lighter head can help the user respond more quickly and allow for more dextrous play. These are best for skilled players.

: Conversely, a lighter head can help the user respond more quickly and allow for more dextrous play. These are best for skilled players. Balanced: An intermediate choice, this offers a little bit of power with moderate control.

How much you can expect to spend on a squash racquet

The price of squash racquets tends to rise with skill level. Beginners may find a decent one for under $50, but intermediate players looking for a balanced, quality racquet will likely spend up to $100.

Squash racquet FAQ

How often should I restring my racquet?

A. If you’re playing regularly, keep an eye on the tension of the strings. You’ll likely want to restring it a couple times a year; a string may snap during play, requiring attention. You can endeavor to learn how to restring a racquet yourself, or a local sports shop will be able to provide the service. Some players also opt to tighten the strings, but take note that some cheaper models may not support increased tension.

What else do I need to purchase to play squash?

A. You’ll want to invest in a quality pair of squash balls, as well as comfortable and effective sneakers. Squash balls are differentiated by their responsiveness, and those with the most bounce are best for beginners. You’ll also want to purchase a pair of goggles or protective eyewear for play, as the ball can travel fast.

What’s the best squash racquet to buy?

Top squash racquet

Wilson Adult Recreational Tennis Racket

Our take: Professional racquet supporting fast swings and maneuverability.

What we like: Beautifully designed high-quality racket for skilled players. Great response and comfortable grip.

What we dislike: Requires a strong arm; not ideal for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top squash racquet for the money

Dunlop’s Blaze Tour 4.0 Squash Racquet

Our take: Durable, heavy, value squash racquet for beginners.

What we like: Shaped and designed for beginners. Offers power and some stability. Closed throat delivers enhanced strength and makes contact easier. Terrific price.

What we dislike: A starter racquet that some may grow out of quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Head’s Extreme 145 Racquet

Our take: Great beginner racquet designed for power.

What we like: Develop strength and skills with this beginner option. Head-light design provides control.

What we dislike: More expensive than most beginner racquets.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.