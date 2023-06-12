COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A heartbreaking, eight-playoff-hole loss in last week’s U.S. Open qualifier turned Golf’s Longest Day extra-long for Ohio State’s Max Moldovan.

Moldovan earned first-alternate status for his 65-68—133 (-7) finish at the par-70 Springfield Country Club U.S. Open Qualifier last weekend, but he finished just short of qualifying status after losing an eight-hole playoff to Alex Schaake, leaving his fate up to varying circumstances that would have to play out in his favor this week.

Six days later, Moldovan got the call that he would, in fact, be competing in the 123rd U.S. Open, which begins Thursday at the par-70 Los Angeles Country Club. It will be his second consecutive U.S. Open appearance after qualifying in last year’s Springfield qualifier. He missed the cut in 2022.

Rotowire senior golf writer Len Hochberg tweeted Moldovan’s status, which rounded out the field of 156 golfers for 2023’s third major of the season. Moldovan also tweeted “#WereIn” upon hearing the news with Ohio State’s golf social media account capturing the moment he received the call.

Moldovan, who set OSU’s single-season scoring average record for the third consecutive season (70.64), joins fellow Buckeye Ryan Armour, who qualified at the par-70 Lambton Golf & Country Club in Toronto. The U.S. Open will air on NBC4 Thursday and Friday from 8-11 p.m., and 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.