Which pushup bar is best?

If you’re looking to make some gains and be physically fit but don’t have the luxury of a membership or an at-home gym, a pushup bar may be the perfect thing to help with a healthy routine. Pushup bars are easy to stow away and take up minimal space while in use. They can improve posture, increase core strength and build muscle by elevating your upper body.

If it’s a cost-effective but sturdy option you’re looking for, the Ultimate Body Press Dip Bar is a great option.

What to know before you buy pushup bars

Price point

Staying mobile and physically fit shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. One of the main benefits of pushup bars is that they don’t cost anywhere near what other pieces of gym equipment cost, nor do they require any money for additions after purchase. With the rising cost of equipment such as dumbbells, cowbells and other weights, this is a versatile and cost-effective alternative.

Mobility and storage

Another perk is that they take up very little room in the home or office. You can stow them away in a cabinet or closet, and they often are lightweight enough to be easily transportable. A large space isn’t required while in use, either; you just need a space big enough for your body length.

Proper technique

Traditional pushups can be hard on the hands and wrists. Pushup bars help alleviate that by having padded grips and providing positional relief. Helping with overall alignment, these simple pieces of equipment can assist with improving your form while enhancing core muscles, as well as minimizing injury to elbows and shoulders.

What to look for in quality pushup bars

Material

These aren’t pieces of equipment that need to be replaced and they shouldn’t bend or break. They should be made of metal or steel, although some are constructed of treated lumber. Components should be strongly welded or bolted together to ensure they’re sturdy and durable.

Size and shape

Taller models can expand exercises into different categories, such as CrossFit, P90X, yoga or Pilates. Crescent-shaped models can assist with center-of-gravity and balancing exercises.

Stability

When used properly, pushup bars should never slip out from under you or be unbalanced. Wide-base bars are intended to prevent this, as are grippy, nonslip rubber feet on the ends. There should be no question of safety when applying body weight to the bars.

How much you can expect to spend on pushup bars

Prices typically start off around $10 and can increase to about $70 depending on design and material.

Pushup bars FAQ

Are there any other uses for a pushup bar?

A. Pushup bars often have a wide variety of uses and exercises. However, they mainly focus on upper body and core strength.

Are pushup bars reliable and safe?

A. Made from heavy metal and with rubber ends to provide grip, pushup bars are safe when used correctly. Most have a weight capacity of 500 to 600 pounds, ensuring they’ll hold up for years to come.

What’s the best pushup bar to buy?

Top pushup bar

Ultimate Body Press Dip Bar

What you need to know: Commercial-grade construction, tall design and wide, stable feet make this bar best for anyone wanting to increase upper-body strength.

What you’ll love: At 3 feet tall, this design improves clearance and enhances movement progression. It’s ideal for CrossFit, yoga and Pilates and has thick nonskid rubber feet for increased stability.

What you should consider: It’s much more expensive than other pushup bars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pushup bar for the money

JFIT Tall Pro Pushup Bars

What you need to know: This set of two pushup bars is made from durable chrome-plated metal and comes in two sizes, which is great for anyone looking to target chest, arms and back muscles.

What you’ll love: These bars ae great for rehabilitation, gymnastics and yoga. They have thicker, slip-resistant, foam-covered handles for great range of motion without straining the hands or wrists, and rubberized feet for increased stability.

What you should consider: They’re heavy and can’t be disassembled, which may not be best for travel or storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fila Accessories Pushup Bars

What you need to know: Made by a trusted brand with experience in the field, this pair of pushup bars is small without sacrificing strength.

What you’ll love: The 5.5-inch design helps beginners with a lower center of gravity while providing relief from hands, wrists and elbow stress with comfort-grip handles. Sturdy endcaps provide nonslip stability, and there is a downloadable exercise guide included in the package to help you get started.

What you should consider: The small design may result in less stability. They must be assembled, resulting in frequent tightening.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alec Welsh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.