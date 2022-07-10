Technology

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
86°
Columbus
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
NBC4 Investigates
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Tell Me More
Columbus Housing Market
Coronavirus
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Washington DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
NASA unveils images from James Webb Space Telescope
Gallery
Top Stories
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations, ‘Squid Game’ …
Bond set for attempted car thief accused of murder
Video
Watch: Jan. 6 hearing aims to tie Trump to rioters
Live
Bruce Springsteen coming to Columbus in 2023
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Climate Columbus
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
When pop-up showers could arrive in Central Ohio
Video
Top Stories
Morning pop-ups clear, dry & seasonable later
Video
Few T-shower chances return this week
Video
Missed last supermoon? Catch another one Wednesday
When the next round of rain will move in
Video
Traffic
Traffic Map
Columbus Gas Prices Tracker
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
Guardians
Reds
IndyCar
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Darlington Nagbe selected for All-Star Game
Top Stories
Gary Moeller, former Buckeye player, dies at 81
Top Stories
Buckeyes WBB to play Louisville in Nov.
Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field to have name change
Video
Blue Jackets holding public development camp
Video
Djokovic wins Wimbledon for 21st Grand Slam title
Local 4 You
Stuff The Backpack 2022
Veterans Voices
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
4’s Army Spirit of Giving
Honoring Black History
The Autism Puzzle
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2022
Red White And BOOM!
Daily Pledge
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Watch NBC4
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
Stream NBC4 newscasts live
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
GUIDE: How to watch NBC4 on streaming services
Newsletters
Contests
Jobs
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Technology
Amazon flashes deals on Audible and Kindle services …
Top Technology Headlines
Most read on NBC4
Today only: How to get a free Subway sandwich
Westerville Starbucks unionizes over barista burnout
Groveport shooting: Man tries to save suspect’s life
Road rage shooting victim catches incident on camera
Columbus lens maker lays off 38 people
Victim, suspect dead after Groveport shooting
Girl, 12, missing in Union County
Columbus bishop: Paulist priests asked for separation
Bond set for attempted car thief accused of murder
City, Metro Parks at odds over development
Read More Top Stories
Trending on NBC4
Today only: How to get a free Subway sandwich
Westerville Starbucks unionizes over barista burnout
Groveport shooting: Man tries to save suspect’s life
Road rage shooting victim catches incident on camera
Columbus lens maker lays off 38 people
Victim, suspect dead after Groveport shooting
Don't Miss
LIST: Columbus summer events & festivals
Find Columbus’ lowest gas prices with NBC4’s dashboard
WATCH: NBC4, United Way partner for Stuff the Backpack
Walking Wednesday: What to do post-walk
Local Events