How to train a kitten

Cats tend to be most active at dusk and dawn, but sleep up to 16 hours a day. Kittens are known to sleep even longer.

Here’s what you need to train your kitten

Ask any cat owner, and they will tell you how smart their pet is. They aren’t entirely wrong because cats are intelligent. However, your pet learns many of their behaviors at a young age. Kittens may be cute, but attempting to train a kitten can be a frustrating experience if you aren’t doing it right.

You want to get your new kitten acclimated to everything about their new living situation as soon as possible. That involves meeting other people and animals. If not properly socialized in the first few months, any change to the environment could create stress and anxiety for your pet.

Accessories to help you train your kitten

Food

It may be challenging to train your kitten to eat the right food. You want to make sure you choose food specially formulated for kittens. You also want to try out different brands and flavors to find one that your kitten will eat.

Equally important is the food bowl you select. You want to place it in a quiet, low-traffic area. You also want to change the food bowl frequently and keep it clean. Kittens don’t like their whiskers touching the side of the bowl, and it could turn them off, so select wide and shallow bowls.

Litter and litter boxes

To keep your house clean and smelling nice, training your kitten to use the litter box is essential. Show them the box immediately. Put them in the litter box and allow them to get adjusted. It might take a little while, but scolding your kitten for accidents outside the litter box will only create anxiety.

Like food, kittens can be particular about the cat litter they prefer in the box, so this might require some trial and error.

Toys

Toys come in all shapes and sizes. Cat trees, a play mouse or even a laser pointer can keep your new pet occupied indefinitely. However, don’t be surprised if your new kitten is more excited by everyday household items.

Treats

Whether it’s keeping them off the furniture or teaching them to use the litter box, one of the simplest ways to get on the same page with your new kitten and help them learn is with savory treats. Consider using specific treats for specific behaviors.

Best treats to train your kitten

Hartz Delectables Bisque Tuna & Chicken Lickable Kitten Treat

This bisque-style treat specifically for kittens is made with tuna, chicken and packed with vitamins, minerals and taurine. An easy to lap from bowl or plate of treats is a great way to reward your kitten while providing it with much-needed hydration.

Where to buy: Amazon, Chewy and Petsmart

Get Naked 1 Pouch Kitten Health Soft Treats

These all-natural treats are grain-free and contain DHA Omega 3 fatty acids to help promote cognitive ability. Reward your kitten for good behavior with these delicious treats that are less than three calories. These mini-heart treats are soft and easy on your kitten’s baby teeth.

Where to buy: Amazon and Chewy

Best wet food to train your kitten

Purina Pro Plan Focus Kitten Favorites Variety Pack Canned Cat Food

Allow your pet to try out more than one flavor of food with this wet variety pack formulated explicitly for kittens. Flavors include chicken and liver, ocean whitefish and tuna, salmon and ocean fish. These will turn your kitten from formula to kitten food.

Where to buy: Amazon, Chewy and Petsmart

Royal Canin Feline Health Nutrition Thin Slices in Gravy Wet Kitten Food

This brand was created to match the innate macronutrient profile of your high-energy kitten. This wet food’s tiny thin slices with gravy are perfect for mixing with dry food when trying to help your pet make the transition.

Where to buy: Chewy

Best dry food to train your kitten

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Kitten Chicken Recipe Grain-Free Dry Cat Food

Help your kitten grow strong muscles and support brain and eye health while satisfying their natural craving for meat. This dry kitten food includes fatty acids to assist in healthy development, while the blend of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants foster a healthy immune system.

Where to buy: Chewy

Hill’s Science Diet Kitten Chicken Recipe Dry Cat Food

This veterinarian-recommended natural kitten food has DHA from high-quality fish oil that supports brain and eye development. The combination of minerals helps to promote strong bones and teeth. The easy-to-digest food is easy on your kitten’s bellies while transitioning to dry food.

Where to buy: Chewy

Best litter box and litter to train your kitten

Nature’s Miracle Silver Oval Hooded Litter Box

Getting your cat to use the litter box once is one thing, but getting them to keep using it repeatedly is another. Odors will deter your kitten from using the box and keeping it fresh, so cleanliness is a number-one priority. This kitten litter box is made with a built-in odor control system with charcoal filters to keep it smelling fresh.

Where to buy: Amazon and Chewy

Dr. Elsey’s Kitten Attract Clumping Clay Cat Litter

This popular training litter features a kitten-specific natural herbal attractant that will make your kitten curious to use the litter box. The soft texture is ideal for your kitten’s paws, while the odor control keeps the smells they dont like at bay.

Where to buy: Amazon , Chewy and Petsmart

Best scratching poss to train your kitten

Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post

This cactus scratching post can help prevent your kitten from scratching your furniture, but it might be just as stylish. The baseboard allows your kitten to stretch, paw, scratch, and climb while maintaining stability. When they’re tired, your pet can snuggle the plush material on the top and bottom of the cactus.

Where to buy: Chewy

ZEZE Cactus Ball Cat Scratcher

This spherical cat scratcher includes a finished base to match the elevated décor in your home. It can also help distract your kitten and prevent it from scratching personal items while training.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best toys to train your kitten

Frisco Meowgic Wands Wire Bug and Mouse Teaser Cat Toy

You want to make sure your kitten gets enough exercise to burn off excess energy that can cause bad behavior. This simple toy with a rope, string and feathers can keep your kitten entertained for extended periods.

Where to buy: Chewy

Petlinks Mystery Motion Concealed Electronic Motion Cat Toy

This toy was created to mimic the excitement of the hunt and encourage kittens to chase, pounce and leap, all from the safety of your home. The four speeds and the variety of spontaneous movements will do most of the work for you.

Where to buy: Amazon and PetSmart

Fat Cat Big Mama’s Lappy Toppy Cat Toy

Once your kitten starts to get cuddly with you, you’ll notice they love to sit on your computer while you’re working. That can be adorable but also a little frustrating. Give your cat their own laptop as you train them to stay close. Made from durable canvas and filled with soft foam and organic catnip, this will be your kitten’s new favorite spot.

Where to buy: Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.