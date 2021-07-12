For long-term care and durability, make sure you let your slide dry completely before packing it up. Avoid leaving it in the sun for long periods of time so it remains bright and pliable.

Which inflatable water slide is best for adults?

Inflatable water slides are a fun and inexpensive alternative to owning a pool. While there are far more inflatable water slides designed for children, there are some adult-friendly options on the market that will provide you with the perfect dose of refreshing entertainment on a hot summer day.

Things to consider before buying an inflatable water slide

Family use vs. party use

Are you looking for a water slide for your immediate family to enjoy during the summer? If so, you may want to consider the different age groups involved, and try to choose a slide that multiple people can use at once.

However, if you’re planning a massive summer bash, you may want to opt for a slip ’n’ slide option that allows just one or two people at a time. Choosing a model that only allows a couple of people at a time will be safer for a larger party environment.

Age limit vs. weight limit

Most inflatable water slides will come with a weight limit, an age limit or both. If you’re looking solely at the age limit, you may be hard-pressed to find a fully inflatable slide that accommodates adults. However, there are plenty of slides on the market that can withstand the weight of average-sized adults.

Keep in mind that you are playing at your own risk. If a 7-year-old kid is on an inflatable and it pops, you can assume something is wrong with the product. However, if a 27-year-old adult is on an inflatable, you are unlikely to get much sympathy if something should go wrong with the product.

Best inflatable water slides for adults

Best of the best inflatable water slide for adults

Banzai Aqua Sports Water Park

What you need to know: The included blower inflates this multifunctional water park in just 3 minutes. It also comes with a repair kit, so minor damage won’t halt your fun.

What you’ll love: This model is equipped with a curved slide, climbing wall, volleyball net, basketball hoop, water polo net and a spraying hose. All of the balls for each sport are included.

What you should consider: The sports features are great for adults, but the slide itself has a weight limit of 120 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck inflatable water slide for adults

Team Magnus XL Slip and Slide

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a budget-friendly water slide that is safe for both kids and adults, this 31-foot long backyard slip ’n’ slide fits the bill.

What you’ll love: Features include built-in water sprayers that cover the whole slide, sturdy pegs for stabilization and an inflatable crash pad that creates a pool of water.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced a lack of slipperiness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best family-friendly inflatable water slide

Bountech 9-in-1 Inflatable Water Slide

What you need to know: This option is a bouncy house and water slide combo and is great for kids and adults alike.

What you’ll love: Not only does this slide offer nine different activities, but it is also made of puncture-resistant material for added durability and safety. The weight capacity of this model is 400 pounds.

What you should consider: Make sure you have an air blower because this model does not come with one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best inflatable water slide for the lake

Intex Kool Splash Kids Inflatable Water Slide

What you need to know: This floating water slide is perfect for a day at the lake and can be used off the dock or directly in the water.

What you’ll love: A climbing wall, built-in sprayers, a soft landing extension and a weight capacity of 175 pounds make this product great for most kids and adults.

What you should consider: Some customers complained that this model has difficulties holding air for extended periods of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best inflatable water slide for pool parties

World of Watersports Green Beach Floating Waterslide

What you need to know: With sturdy handles and rails, this 9-foot long, two-lane floating water slide is the perfect addition to your pool party.

What you’ll love: The slide can be used on the edge of the pool or on the surface of the water. It also features a built-in connection system, so you can combine it with other World of Watersports products for even more fun!

What you should consider: It does not include sprayers, so you may have to add water to make it slippery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best inflatable water slide for backyard parties

Wahii World’s Biggest Backyard Lawn Water Slide

What you need to know: At 75-feet long and 12-feet wide, this massive backyard water slide has plenty of room for multiple people, making it perfect for parties.

What you’ll love: Setting up this slide is fairly simple, and the sturdy plastic is designed to hold 256 pounds per square foot.

What you should consider: It’s a little difficult to get sufficient water coverage on this slide. Additionally, the large size makes it frustrating to store.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

