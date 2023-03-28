When you need to measure large distances, such as if you’re purchasing new furniture and need to know if it will fit, you need a trusty tape measure. But technology has advanced since the days of yore, and there are now laser tape measures in addition to the traditional ones. Both have pros and cons, which makes the decision more complex than just grabbing the latest and greatest.

In this article: DeWalt Tape Measure, Titan Tools Tape Measures and Magpie Laser Tape Measure.

Traditional and laser tape measure pros and cons

Each type of measuring device is better for different situations.

Traditional tape measures are typically better for noncommercial use. They have limited lengths, and the longer they are extended the harder it becomes to wield them. However, they are much more affordable and can take a small series of basic measurements quickly.

tape measures are typically better for noncommercial use. They have limited lengths, and the longer they are extended the harder it becomes to wield them. However, they are much more affordable and can take a small series of basic measurements quickly. Laser tape measures are typically better for professionals. They have high costs, but their extended range and usual ability to store measurements and do math are enviable.

You can also find combo measurers that have both traditional and laser components. However, these can be a little unwieldy, and there are few situations that would call for using both types.

Tape measure lengths

Both types of tape measures come in several lengths.

Traditional measures have small lengths, as they can only hold so long a blade. Some are as short as 10 feet, while the longest typically ends at 50 feet.

measures have small lengths, as they can only hold so long a blade. Some are as short as 10 feet, while the longest typically ends at 50 feet. Laser tape measures can read the same short distances as traditional ones, but their maximums are much higher. The usual is around 150 feet, though some cheap ones may be limited to 50 feet. For the best ones, the maximum range can exceed 500 feet.

Cost

Traditional tape measures typically cost $10-$30-plus. Laser tape measures typically cost $30-$100-plus.

Best traditional tape measures

Craftsman Tape Measure

This extends to 25 feet and has an additional 7 feet of blank tape. It has a rubber overmold grip to help you hold it, and the end has tines facing both up and down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Crescent Lufkin Tape Measure

This has a lock on the front to keep it at the length you need. It extends 10 feet, and the case is textured for better grip comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

DeWalt Tape Measure

This extends for 30 feet with an extra 13 feet of blank tape. The base is wide enough to stand on its own, and the blade is 1.125 inches wide.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Stanley Fatmax Tape Measure

This extends 35 feet and has an extra 14 feet of blank tape. It has a BladeArmor coating that helps improve durability. The font is large for easy reading.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Titan Tools Tape Measures

This collection of four tape measures each extends for a different length, reaching 12, 16, 25 and 33 feet. You can also buy each length of measure individually, though this is more expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Workpro Tape Measure

This extends 25 feet and has a 1-inch-wide blade that can resist bending for up to 7.2 feet. It has a rubber casing to fight against drops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best laser tape measures

Acegmet Laser Tape Measure

This tape measure can connect to your phone and store the readings it takes to create a digital outline of your room and furniture. It can measure distances up to 229 feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bosch Laser Tape Measure

This can read distances of up to 165 feet to within one-eighth of an inch. It has a color display and can adjust the distance being read in real time as you move it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kiprim Laser Tape Measure

This tape measure has bubble levels built in to ensure you get the most level reading. It comes in two models: one measuring up to 165 feet and one up to 328 feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lomvum Laser Tape Measure

This tape measure can read distances of up to 393 feet with accuracy within one-sixteenth of an inch. It comes with batteries, a wrist strap and a case. It can store up to 20 measurements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Magpie Laser Tape Measure

This one is unique in taking readings (of up to 262 feet) from both ends rather than one. This greatly cuts down on the time spent and measurements needed to complete your task.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

RockSeed Laser Tape Measure

This has a Pythagorean mode and can add and subtract from measurements. It shuts off after 2.5 minutes of inactivity to preserve the battery, measures up to 165 feet and is rated IP54 as dustproof and waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.