Batteries & Power

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
47°
Columbus
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
NBC4 Investigates
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Tell Me More
Columbus Housing Market
Coronavirus
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Washington DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Strike kills 50 at crowded Ukraine rail station
Top Stories
Cinema Columbus debuts new film festival
Gallery
Food prices hit record levels amid Russia-Ukraine …
Here’s the best time to sell a home: analyses
These worms can hurt you and your pets
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Climate Columbus
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Chilly showers, brisk weekend
Video
Top Stories
Showers increase, temperatures drop for Columbus
Video
Cooler weather returns, showers to start weekend
Video
More rain, colder temps for the Columbus area
Video
Bike-to-work forecast, trails report, to April 12
Video
Traffic
Traffic Map
Columbus Gas Prices Tracker
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
The Big Game
Browns
Bengals
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
4 Court Press
Top Stories
QB Kyle McCord ‘never’ tempted to leave OSU
Video
Top Stories
The Foundation takes a different approach to NIL
Video
Top Stories
Atkinson back in Columbus for first time since trade
Video
Powell’s Carson Meyer talks 1st goal, CBJ debut
Video
What to know for USWNT match in Columbus
Stroud shows off new ‘astronaut’ Riddell helmet
Video
Local 4 You
The Autism Puzzle
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2022
Red White And BOOM!
Veterans Voices
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Honoring Black History
NBC4’s central Ohio shredding events
4’s Army Spirit of Giving
Daily Pledge
‘WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio’
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Contact Us
Contests
Programming
Livestream
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
GUIDE: How to watch NBC4 on streaming services
Top Stories
A summer camp for all abilities
Video
Top Stories
The Autism puzzle begins with a diagnosis
Video
Navigating the economy on a fixed income
Video
Selling your home on your timeline
Video
Spring cleaning and a giveaway
Video
Newsletters
About
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
Batteries & Power
Best Ryobi battery
Top Batteries & Power Headlines
Most read on NBC4
OK mom fights for name to stay on birth certificate
Columbus police postpone first-ever marshmallow drop
Get paid $2,400 to binge 24 hours of true crime docs
I-270 crash in northeast Columbus leaves person dead
Luxury apartments offer tenant enticements
Dublin restaurant owner guilty of tax fraud
Nelsonville man’s body found in Hocking River
Affidavit filed to remove judge from Husel trial
TSA finds sword hidden in traveler’s cane
Cinema Columbus debuts new film festival
Read More Top Stories
Trending on NBC4
OK mom fights for name to stay on birth certificate
Columbus police postpone first-ever marshmallow drop
Get paid $2,400 to binge 24 hours of true crime docs
I-270 crash in northeast Columbus leaves person dead
Luxury apartments offer tenant enticements
Dublin restaurant owner guilty of tax fraud
Planning Forecast
Don't Miss
WATCH: NBC4’s ‘The Autism Puzzle’ 2022 special
2022 Lenten fish fries around central Ohio
Bike-to-work forecast, trails report, to April 12
NBC4 concert calendar through April 30
Find Columbus’ lowest gas prices with NBC4’s dashboard
Local Events