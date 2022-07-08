Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
54°
Sign Up
Columbus
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
WATCH
TV Schedule
Streaming guide
NBC4 Newscasts
NBC4 on Peacock
NBC Shows
NewsNation
NEWS
Local News
Better Call 4
NBC4 Investigates
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
Intel in Ohio
Press Releases
Download our Apps
NBC4 Newsletters
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Politics from The Hill
Top Stories
Person shot in Downtown alley expected to survive
Top Stories
Higher education bill scrutinized by professors, …
Shell gas station employee killed during alleged …
One critical after southeast Columbus shooting
Hilliard student earns OSU scholarship by being a …
Video
WEATHER
Live VIPIR Radar
Closings
Alerts
Download our Apps
NBC4 Newsletters
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
Top Stories
Very warm Thursday, showers to end week
Video
Top Stories
Warmest temps, followed by big weekend cooldown
Video
When a cooldown arrives for central Ohio
Video
Warm air settles in for Central Ohio
Video
Frosty night ahead, big warm-up to follow
Video
TRAFFIC
Traffic Map
Gas Prices Tracker
Download our Apps
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
SPORTS
Buckeyes
Blue Jackets
High Schools
Browns
Bengals
Cavaliers
Crew
Football Friday Nite
Guardians
Reds
Top Stories
Texier returning to CBJ for 2023-24 season
Top Stories
Some LIV golfers take a pass on U.S. Open
OSU men’s basketball to play W. Virginia in Cleveland
Cavs beat Knicks 107-90 to even series
Damar Hamlin cleared to play football again
Video
LOCAL 4 YOU
The Conversation
Shredding Day
HBCU Classic For Columbus All-Star Game
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
Daily Pledge
Red, White & BOOM!
Clear the Shelters
Stuff The Backpack
Hunger Action
Hispanic Heritage
AAMW Walk
2022 Central Ohio Heart Walk
Veterans Voices
Alzheimer’s
Firefighters 4 Kids
Home for the Holidays
Blood Give-In
Double Your Donation Day
Black History
Autism
OSPF
On Our Sleeves
DAYTIME COLUMBUS
Advertise With Us
Health Matters
4 Your Health
Deals 4 You
4 Your Home
Community Calendar
Jobs
CONTESTS
ABOUT US
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Closing Account
Sign up for our Newsletters
Download our Apps
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Decor
The 10 best suncatchers
Top Decor Headlines
The best metal wind spinners
Most read on NBC4
VIDEO: Umpire assaulted at Columbus softball game
Hilliard student earns OSU scholarship by being a …
WATCH: Guy Fieri spotted filming for show in Ohio
Family, friends remember Madison Co. plane crash …
Ohioans, athletes testify against trans sports ban
OSU officers assaulted at horse medical center
Person shot in Downtown alley expected to survive
Columbus man one of two killed in plane crash
Ohio Senate approves plan for special August election
Shell gas station employee killed during alleged …
Read More Top Stories
Trending on NBC4
VIDEO: Umpire assaulted at Columbus softball game
Hilliard student earns OSU scholarship by being a …
WATCH: Guy Fieri spotted filming for show in Ohio
Family, friends remember Madison Co. plane crash …
Ohioans, athletes testify against trans sports ban
OSU officers assaulted at horse medical center
Don't Miss
HBCU 2023 Classic For Columbus All-Star Game
2023 Shredding Day
NBC4’s big ratings wins continue
WATCH: NBC4’s ‘The Conversation’ focuses on education
NBC4, American Red Cross partner for tornado relief
Local Events