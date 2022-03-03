Which teapot is best?

A teapot is used to steep tea leaves in hot water until the tea is ready to drink. Teapots should not be confused with kettles, as they do not boil water, but better teapots feature temperature-controlling technology to keep the tea hot for longer. Teapots are made with various delicate materials, and some feature strainers and steel infusers for users’ convenience. In pursuit of the best teapot, consider its size, what it is made from and what if any extra features it includes.

While there are countless styles and options available, many buyers will gravitate toward the Hario Cha Kyusu Maru Teapot, a durable, modern model that features a strainer.

What to know before you buy a teapot

Material

Teapots are made from many different materials. Each material can serve a different purpose during the steeping process.

Ceramic: These models showcase quality heat retention and are known for keeping the tea hot for a longer period of time. A good ceramic teapot will sport a handle that is cool to the touch. Beyond the handle, though, users should be careful when handling as the exterior can get very hot. Ceramic pots are on the lighter side, making them rather portable. Stylistically, they add a vintage decor look to any room.

Lid

A good teapot will feature a small hole in the lid that prevents the spout from dripping when the tea is poured. Modern lids also can provide insulation, while users can enhance the steeping process by covering a teapot (an item often called a tea cozy).

Size

A standard teapot will serve around two cups. Pots generally will increase in increments of two cups. A large teapot can serve anywhere from eight to 10 cups. When purchasing a teapot, consider how many people you perhaps will serve tea to at once. It’s often a good idea to size up a few cups, as one never knows when a few extra guests might show up to a tea party.

What to look for in a quality teapot

Strainer

A strainer is used to hold back loose tea leaves as the brew is poured or remove them completely to prevent further steeping. These items come in especially handy when making a large batch of tea; strainers are often included with larger teapots. This is a feature desired by many buyers and can benefit those who prefer their tea to be perfectly steeped and smooth.

Design

Some teapots are handmade, intricately designed and meant to be displayed, while others serve a basic purpose of resting in a cabinet until there’s a need to serve tea. Regardless of one’s intentions for a teapot, there are many options of design and colors available. Often the design of the spout, lid and body of the pot will depend on its material. Glass models look more modern, while copper models tend to emote a vintage style.

Temperature control

Some teapots conduct heat to keep the contents hotter for a longer period of time. This temperature-controlling feature comes built-in in pots made from ceramic, cast-iron and copper. Buyers desiring a teapot that naturally regulates temperature should seek a pot made of heavy metal pot rather than glass.

How much you can expect to spend on a teapot

A teapot will cost $15 to $90, depending on the size, material and features of the product. A small, basic ceramic pot usually ranges from $15 to $30, while cast-iron, copper, stainless-steel or electric models are in the $40-$70 range.

Teapot FAQ

What is the difference between a teapot and a tea kettle?

A. A tea kettle is used to boil water for tea, while a teapot is a vessel for steeping tea. The two can be used together, but a kettle must be heated on a stovetop before the hot water is transferred to a pot or mug.

How do I clean a teapot?

A. To clean a teapot, rinse it out with mild soap and water. Use baking soda dissolved in warm water to clean any stains on the side of a pot.

What ARE the best teapotS to buy?

Top teapot

Hario Cha Kyusu Maru Teapot

What you need to know: This model is easy to use and features a large strainer to allow the tea leaves to expand easily.

What you’ll love: This product has been heat-treated to resist shattering. It has a large capacity and is dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: Some users say the pot is too big.

Top teapot for the money

Old Dutch Cast-Iron Saga Teapot

What you need to know: This is a miniature cast-iron teapot meant for a single-cup serving and fills to 11 ounces. It has heat-retention properties that help keep tea warm for up to an hour after brewing.

What you’ll love: The porcelain interior keeps the tea pure and allows for easy cleaning. There is a stainless-steel infuser included.

What you should consider: You are not able to use this product on all stoves.

Worth checking out

Demmex Engraved Solid Copper Teapot

What you need to know: This copper pot is naturally stain- and mold-resistant, making it easy to clean and safe to use.

What you’ll love: This item is handmade and engraved to give off a vintage aesthetic. It is thermal-conducting and keeps its contents hot for long periods of time.

What you should consider: This item can get dirty quickly and requires a lemon-and-salt mix to polish.

