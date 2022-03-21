Which coffee urn is best?

Coffee urns are the best way to serve coffee to large groups of people. Depending on the model, they can make anywhere from 25 to 110 cups of coffee in a single brewing cycle. Most will also keep the coffee warm for an indefinite period of time so your guests can serve themselves at their leisure, even during long events.

Choosing a coffee urn isn’t difficult, but there are few things you’ll want to make sure to keep in mind. They vary not only in their capacities but also in their brewing times and the features they have. The SYBO Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Percolate Coffee Maker, for example, can make 110 cups in just 40 minutes, which is considerably faster than most others. It also has a stainless steel filter basket for those who don’t want plastic coming anywhere near their food, and its dispensing spout is positioned high enough that you can use it with nearly any coffee cup.

What to know before you buy a coffee urn

Brewing time

Coffee urns brew coffee faster than most home drip coffee machines on a per cup basis. However, since they are brewing a large number of cups, they can take a very long time to actually brew the entire pot. Keep this in mind when preparing coffee for events and start making it well in advance of when you plan on serving it. Most models take at least 30 minutes to brew, with some taking up to an hour or even slightly longer.

Cup capacity

Just like with a home coffee maker, the cup capacity of a coffee urn doesn’t necessarily translate into how many servings of coffee your guests will get. Most coffee urn manufacturers consider a 6-ounce serving to be one cup. Many coffee mugs are between 8 and 12 ounces. This means you might get as little as 50 servings from a 100-cup coffee urn in some cases.

What to look for in a quality coffee urn

Fill level markings

Most coffee urns feature fill level markings on the interior that denotes how much water you need to make a certain amount of cups. These should be easily viewable with clear numbers to remove any guesswork when filling the urn.

Water gauge

It is important to keep a close eye on the amount of coffee left in an urn for a couple of reasons. Large urns take a long time to brew, so you want to know well in advance if you are running low and need to consider brewing a second pot. You also don’t want to leave the urn running for a long time if it is completely empty because most feature a heater inside to keep the coffee warm. If it runs for a long time after it is mostly empty, you can burn old coffee to the bottom of the urn.

Dispenser height

The height of the dispenser dictates what cups you can use with a particular urn. On some models, the dispenser may be so low that it can only be used with short coffee mugs. Others can be used with taller mugs and disposable cups. You can get around these limitations by putting the urn right next to the edge of a table, but this isn’t ideal. If you already own the cups you’ll be using with the urn, check the dispenser height before purchasing it to ensure it will work for your needs.

One-hand dispensing

The majority of coffee urns require one hand to hold the cup and second hand to operate the lever on the spout. If this sounds like a hassle to you, look for a model that allows for one-hand dispensing. These have levers that extend downwards from the spout so you can simply push your cup against them to serve the coffee, rather than using a second hand.

Stay-cool handles

Ideally, you don’t want to be moving a large urn filled with scalding hot coffee if you can avoid it. That said, sometimes it is unavoidable. In these instances, you’ll want a model with stay-cool handles that are easy and comfortable to grasp.

Aesthetics

Coffee urns are often on full display at parties and other gatherings so the overall aesthetics should play a role in your purchase decision. Some models have a decorative design with eye-catching contours and a polished steel exterior. Others have a very utilitarian look that may be fine at office meetings but less so at an elegant event.

How much you can expect to spend on a coffee urn

The most basic and affordable urns start at around $40. More attractive models, higher capacity ones and those with more features generally cost between $100-$200.

Coffee urn FAQ

Do I need to use paper filters with coffee urns?

A. No. All coffee urns will come with either a plastic or stainless steel filter that takes the place of the paper varieties many people use in their home coffee machines.

Are coffee urns difficult to clean?

A. Most coffee urns are not difficult to clean — you simply dump out the old grinds, rinse the interior with warm soapy water and then run some warm water through the spout. The lids and filters are often dishwasher safe, too. That said, very large models may feel a bit unwieldy when cleaning them and be difficult to fit in most sinks.

What’s the best coffee urn to buy?

Top coffee urn

SYBO Commercial-Grade Stainless Steel Percolate Coffee Maker

What you need to know: This high-capacity urn can make 110 cups of coffee in just 40 minutes and can easily withstand the rigors of constant use in commercial settings.

What you’ll love: It has a stainless steel mesh filter, so your coffee won’t be brewing in plastic, and is backed by a two-year new replacement warranty. Also, the spigot is positioned high enough that it can be used with nearly any coffee mug.

What you should consider: If improperly cared for, some components can begin to rust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top coffee urn for the money

Hamilton Beach 45-Cup Coffee Urn

What you need to know: This affordably priced urn gets the job done for small gatherings but might look out of place in high-end events.

What you’ll love: The two-way dispenser allows for single-cup or continuous filling of larger containers as needed. The large handles are easy to grasp too, and always stay cool to the touch.

What you should consider: It lacks a water gauge to keep tabs on the amount of coffee remaining.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hamilton Beach Commercial Stainless Steel Coffee Urn D50065

What you need to know: An attractive model with a polished steel exterior, this urn is a good choice for classy events where you need to serve up to 60 people.

What you’ll love: Conveniently, it allows for single-handed serving, which is very helpful when guests have a plate of dessert in their other one. The lid and brewer basket are dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning.

What you should consider: It is expensive considering it only has a 60-cup capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

