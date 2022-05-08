Which robot vacuum and mop is best?

One of the easiest ways to keep a home clean is with the help of a robot vacuum. For those with carpeted floors and hardwood floors, having a robot vacuum that also works as a mop can be a major help. Robot vacuum and mop combinations work comfortably on multiple surfaces without any issues. There are several high-quality robot vacuums and mops available on the market that offer several great features. Choosing the right robotic vacuum and mop is a difficult decision with so many different choices and different prices.

What to look for in a quality robot vacuum and mop

Battery life

One of the biggest factors to think about before choosing a robot vacuum and mop is how long the battery lasts. Battery life for robotic vacuum and mop devices can vary drastically depending on the brand. Several options have battery lives of 200 minutes or more while others last for no more than an hour.

Wireless connectivity

Several robotic vacuum and mop devices come with connected apps that allow users to schedule times for the device to clean. Additionally, many have cleaning histories and provide options to clean room by room with fully mapped out areas.

Mapping technology

Most robot vacuum and mop devices come with obstacle avoidance technology to prevent any damage. Higher quality devices come with mapping technology that will gain a full understanding of the floor space and then fully clean each corner. Several will then categorize by room and then work each space individually.

Water tank

For the mopping portion of the device, robot vacuums and mops require a water tank. The capacity of the water tank determines the amount that the user will need to refill it between cleanings. Several devices come with two separate water tanks to separate clean water from dirty water.

How much you can expect to spend on a robot vacuum and mop

The price range for robotic vacuum and mop devices can vary wildly, with lower-end models between $100-$200 and high-end models between $700-$1,000.

What are the best robot vacuums and mops to buy?

Top robot vacuum and mop

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

What you need to know: This is a high-quality robot vacuum and mop that comes with an app and voice control.

What you’ll love: The robot vacuum and mop is designed with sonic vibration technology that removes dry stains easily. The device also lifts the mopping portion when vacuuming on the carpet.

What you should consider: Some users report that the suction on the carpets is not as strong as its power on hard floors.

Sold by Amazon

Top robot vacuum and mop for money

ILIFE V5s Pro, 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

What you need to know: This is an affordable robot vacuum and mop that keeps quiet even in full operation.

What you’ll love: This robotic vacuum and mop comes with remote control for easily scheduling settings and cleaning modes. The device also comes with a 110-minute battery life, which makes it easier to cover full spaces in less time.

What you should consider: Some users report issues after a few months of use.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dreametech D9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

What you need to know: This is a powerful robot vacuum and mop cleaner built with mapping technology and a connected app for additional features.

What you’ll love: The robot vacuum and mop has a 270 ml water tank for all-day mopping without needing to be refilled. The device also comes with 150-minute battery life so it can easily clean full rooms at once.

What you should consider: The mapping technology only works for one floor, which makes it difficult to use in multi-story homes.

Sold by Amazon

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 2in1 Mopping Robotic Vacuum

What you need to know: This is a high-quality device built to handle carpet and hard surfaces with ease.

What you’ll love: The robot vacuum and mop comes with a connected app that can schedule times of operation and set certain rooms off-limits once the device has mapped out the space. The device also has multiple water flow settings to control how much is used when mopping.

What you should consider: The battery life of the device is shorter than several others around the same price point.

Sold by Amazon

yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop

What you need to know: Another great robot vacuum and mop that comes with additional features that make it easier to use.

What you’ll love: The device has a self-emptying charging center which allows users to not have to empty the dust bin after every cleaning. The robot vacuum and mop can also detect carpet and automatically stop mopping.

What you should consider: Some users report that the self-emptying features do not fully clear out the dust bin.

Sold by Amazon

Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mopping System

What you need to know: This is a solid robot vacuum and mop that comes with 150-minute battery life and several additional vacuum and mopping attachments.

What you’ll love: The device is also equipped with a connected app and several features for water flow and length of cleaning. The device also automatically boosts suction when moving from wood to carpet.

What you should consider: The brushes have a more difficult time picking up pet hair.

Sold by Amazon

Ultenic T10 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self Emptying Station

What you need to know: This is a high-quality robot vacuum and mop that comes with a self-emptying and charging station.

What you’ll love: The device can map multiple levels of a house to work easily on every floor. The vacuum can also run for up to 280 minutes without needing to charge.

What you should consider: Some users report difficulty connecting the device wirelessly.

Sold by Amazon

Tom Price writes for BestReviews.

