Have you finished spring cleaning? You’re probably looking forward to putting your feet up outside and enjoying the spring sunshine. After a long winter, though, your outdoor space might benefit from a refresh, just like your interior. If your patio feels less like an oasis and more like an “oh no,” a few simple swaps and upgrades can transform your space into an outdoor escape you’ll love spending time in.

Outdoor upgrades for spring

Adding plants is one of the easiest ways to elevate your outdoor space. If you have a backyard, plant spring-flowering perennials and bulbs in your garden. You can also grow bulbs in containers on a patio, along with cold-tolerant annuals such as pansies, snapdragons or petunias.

If you like hosting outdoor gatherings, consider adding more seating or other comforts. Sturdy blankets or patio heaters help guests feel cozy even after sunset. Ottomans can often double as extra seating. A new outdoor rug can also help tie an outdoor space together.

Another easy and affordable outdoor upgrade is lighting. Cluster hurricane candle holders on your patio table or line a pathway with solar-powered lights. String lights with vintage-style bulbs can be strung through trees, around doorways or under pergolas. If you live in a particularly sunny area, look for solar-powered lights, which can help you reduce power consumption and save you the hassle of finding an outlet.

Y Stop Hammock Chair

This swinging chair is available in five chic neutral colors and has a built-in side pocket and trendy macrame trim. It comes with all the hardware you need for easy installation.

Devoko Outdoor Patio Loveseat

Enjoy an uninterrupted evening on the patio with this clever piece of furniture, which features a built-in table and open storage space for books or a portable speaker. It’s made from weather- and chemical-resistant polyethylene rattan and powder-coated steel.

Fire Sense Pro Series Patio Heater

This sturdy propane heater can help keep you toasty on chilly spring evenings thanks to its standard 20-pound propane tank. Wheel it to the perfect position and turn it on and off with simple one-button controls.

Keter Pacific Cool Bar Outdoor Side Table with Cooler

This outdoor table stands just over 33 inches tall, and its top pops up to reveal a 7.5-gallon cooler, which can hold up to 40 cans. It’s made from weather-resistant resin wicker and includes a built-in drainage plug.

Household Essentials Resin Wicker Ottoman

This low, wide ottoman is made from weather-resistant resin wicker and can serve as a side table, extra seat or footrest. It measures 16 inches across and comes in a dark brown shade that suits many decor styles.

Brightown Outdoor String Lights

Offering 25 feet of vintage-style lighting, these charming string lights can brighten up a party or just dinner al fresco. Connect up to three strands for more coverage.

Arcadia Garden Products Round Planter

Fill this sturdy 16-inch hanging planter with seasonal flowers for months of cheerful color. It has a coconut-husk liner that helps plants circulate air and stay hydrated.

Perky Pet Daisy Vase Vintage Glass Hummingbird Feeder

Spring brings hummingbirds back to large portions of the country, so welcome them with this beautiful red-hued feeder. It can hold up to 18 ounces of nectar and easily disassembles for cleaning.

Plow and Hearth Roll-Out Wooden Carved Garden Pathway

Unroll this 4-foot hardwood walkway through your landscaping to add a charming flow to your yard. The cedar planks are easy to clean and maintain, and the pathway can be rolled up and stored in the offseason.

Gigalumi Hanging Solar Mason Jar Lights

Place these solar-powered lanterns around your hard or hang them from shepherd’s hooks to decorate a path. The six jar lanterns are waterproof and can light up for up to 8 hours with a full solar charge.

