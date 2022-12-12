If you have a summer or fall wreath, you can always give it a makeover for winter by adding berries, pinecones and dusting it with faux snow.

Which winter wreath is best?

There are a lot of ways to decorate the house during the winter, but the right wreath can go far in creating a festive environment both inside and out.

Whether you’re decorating for the holidays, or looking to give your house a different look to go with the changing season, a wreath can set the tone. The best one is the Northlight Long Needle Pine With Winter Foliage and Stars Wreath.

What to know before you buy a winter wreath

Display

Where you want to put your wreath can help you narrow down your choices. The most popular locations are outside on the front door, on a window, or over the mantel or fireplace. Just keep in mind that if you place your wreath outside, it will be subjected to the elements, especially if you live in a cold climate. You’ll want to find a quality one that will last.

If you want an indoor wreath, you can get creative with your placement by hanging it on a wall, or even suspending it from the ceiling.

Artificial vs. live wreath

There are benefits of both, but it really comes down to preference. The look, smell and overall feel of a live wreath has charm that can rarely be duplicated in an artificial wreath. However, live wreaths can be costly and are temporary, so they won’t last season after season like an artificial wreath. They are also more delicate than artificial wreaths. That can involve cleaning up the branches and vacuuming, but artificial wreaths are built to last.

Size

Wreaths vary in size, and the right size for you depends on where you plan to hang it. Ideally, you want a wreath to cover 50%-75% of the width of the space behind it. Standard wreaths are 24 inches, and those fit well if you plan to hang one outside on the front door. So do 36-inch wreaths. Smaller 14- to 20-inch wreaths are a better fit for windows.

What to look for in quality winter wreaths

Battery operated

Many winter wreaths, especially holiday wreaths, feature lights, which means the wreath needs to be battery operated. LED lights tend to be the most efficient, and some models have a timer, so you don’t have to worry about leaving them on.

Decoration

In addition to lights, common winter wreath decorations include flowers, berries, pinecones, assorted greenery and even faux snow.

How to hang

If you’re looking to hang your wreath on a wooden door, and don’t want to hammer a nail into it, there are an assortment of over-the-door hangers you can purchase. If you have a steel door, you might want to invest in a magnetic wreath hanger to avoid damaging the door. Suction cups are an excellent way to hang wreaths on windows or doors as well.

How much you can expect to spend on a winter wreath

Some of the highest quality winter wreaths cost well over $100, but good quality wreaths can still be found for $10-$50. Size plays a major factor in price, as does whether it’s an artificial or live wreath, or whether it’s standard or custom-made.

Winter wreath FAQ

How long will my fresh winter wreath last?

A. If you take good care of your wreath, and it doesn’t fall victim to the elements, you should expect it to last up to three weeks.

How can I protect my winter wreath so it doesn’t die?

A. Store it in a cool, dry place. When you are ready to hang it, submerge it in water overnight. The next day, use an anti-desiccant spray to lock in the moisture. When you hang your wreath, try to keep it out of direct sunlight or heat vents if possible. It doesn’t hurt to give it a small spritz of water on the back every couple of days. This will keep it fragrant and prevent it from drying out.

What’s the best winter wreath to buy?

Top winter wreath

Northlight Long Needle Pine with Winter Foliage and Stars Wreath

What you need to know: Make the season festive and create holiday cheer with this live long-needle pine winter wreath.

What you’ll love: It comes loaded with gorgeous decorative details, such as berries, sprigs, holly leaves, ornate gold stars and ornaments. At 20 inches wide, it’s perfect for doorways, entryways, or to make any home or office stand out. The heavy-duty backing makes it easy to hang wherever you choose.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that the maximum lifespan of this live wreath is three weeks.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Top winter wreath for the money

Best Aimanni Handmade Winter Holiday Wreath

What you need to know: This budget-friendly winter wreath can be hung by itself or paired with other festive winter decorations to create a full holiday masterpiece.

What you’ll love: It’s adorned with artificial pine, pine cones and red berries to create a festive feel. It can hang as is, or be unwound to create other shapes and designs that might better fit your decorative needs.

What you should consider: It’s for indoor use or covered outdoor use only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Twig Wreath

What you need to know: This winter wonderland wreath will turn any front door into a snowy oasis year after year.

What you’ll love: You will love this all-white wreath that features a minimalistic design of woven twigs adorned with white berries. Welcome your friends and family into your home with this artificial wreath year after year. No assembly is required.

What you should consider: This wreath may need some fluffing before hanging as it can get misshapen during shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

