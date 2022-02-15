Which blue wall art is best?

From airy baby blue to deep navy blue, this primary color is one you’ll see in the decor of many homes. Different blues can easily be layered to create a pleasing effect. Additionally, blue looks nice with a large variety of other colors, making it a popular color choice for home decor.

The Highland Dunes Abstract Spa by Tristan Scott Wrapped Canvas is a great example of a piece that can elevate your design. The abstract print consists of several shades of blue along with white, gray and brown.

What to know before you buy blue wall art

Blue shades

You’ll have no shortage of blue shades to choose from when shopping for blue wall art. Universally loved and tranquil, blue is a popular color for home decor. The virtually endless selection of hues in the blue color family include:

Sapphire

Oxford

Indigo

Royal

Steel

Peacock

Iris

Aqua

Prussian

Navy

Sky

Cyan

Cobalt

Ultramarine

Robin egg

Cornflower

Aquamarine

Multicolored vs. monochromatic

If you love blue, you’re not limited to solid blue wall art, unless you prefer a piece with a monochromatic color scheme. Many pieces consist of a variety of colors in addition to blue. This is the definition of multicolored.

Monochromatic color schemes consist of a single hue. This creates a streamlined aesthetic that looks especially pleasing with modern decor.

Aesthetically pleasing placement

The placement of blue wall art makes an impact on how nice it looks in your home. A tape measure can help you achieve aesthetically pleasing placement. Generally, this means that the corners of square pieces line up and the curves of round pieces are on par with each other.

Once you’ve gotten the measurements of the piece, transfer them to the area on the wall you want to decorate. Use a pencil with an eraser to mark the corners or edges and keep applying the pencil with light pressure.

What to look for in quality blue wall art

Category

While the varieties of wall art are more limited than other types of artwork, there are several different categories it falls under including paintings, prints and sculptures. These pieces are made from different materials including wood, metal, acrylic, fabric, glass and concrete.

Corners vs. rounded

The majority of blue art has corners, meaning it’s either square or rectangular. However, some pieces have rounded edges, meaning they’re circular or oval. The former has a clean and classic aesthetic, while the latter creates a softening effect.

Dimensions

When it comes to size, you should always take into account both the intended display space and the dimensions of the blue wall artwork. The piece should always be appropriate for the amount of square footage of both the wall itself and the room.

How much you can expect to spend on blue wall art

Wall art that’s well-made isn’t easy to find for less than $30, but you can think of blue wall art as an investment. As long as you select pieces carefully, you’ll be able to enjoy them for years. Spending a large chunk of change on wall art is easy, with pieces topping out in the thousands and even the millions of dollars.

Blue wall art FAQ

How much blue wall art is too much?

A. If the wall and/or the room looks crowded, you’ve probably surpassed the number of pieces suitable for creating a balanced effect. There’s no static number that’s the right number. It depends on the size of the artwork, the length and height of the wall and the other decor in the room. Neither a bare bones look nor a cluttered aesthetic is desirable. It should fall somewhere in the middle.

What other colors look good with blue?

A. The shade of blue makes a big difference when determining what hues will complement it. Examples include:

Sky blue: gold, white, cream and jewel tones

gold, white, cream and jewel tones Royal blue: yellow, pale pink, red and white

yellow, pale pink, red and white Light blue: pink and yellow

pink and yellow Powder/baby blue: pink, peach, gray and white

What’s the best blue wall art to buy?

Top blue wall art

Highland Dunes Abstract Spa by Tristan Scott Wrapped Canvas

What you need to know: Reap the calming benefits of blue when you display this abstract print that evokes a spa-like feeling.

What you’ll love: Incredibly versatile, this piece features broad strokes of blue and turquoise accented by brown, gray and white. The construction includes a kiln-dried wood stretcher bar made of pine and a poly-cotton matte canvas. The solid wood frame gives this wall art lasting power. This piece is available in four sizes.

What you should consider: The aesthetic quality of the print was an issue for several buyers, who felt it looked drab and low-quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top blue wall art for the money

Sand & Stable Blue Heron I Wrapped Canvas

What you need to know: An enduring favorite of many people, a graceful blue heron stars in this canvas-wrapped print.

What you’ll love: This work of art will inject subtle coastal flair into your decor scheme. You can easily coordinate it with a large variety of design styles, thanks to its soft lines and evergreen subject matter. Muted yellow and gray tones accentuate the blue. The portrait orientation makes this piece ideal for small spaces.

What you should consider: This wall art isn’t the best fit for modern decor schemes due to its design style.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Orren Ellis Blue Metal Sculptures Wave Wall Decor, Set of Two

What you need to know: Add artistic flair and an electric splash of color to your wall with this pair of metal wall sculptures in vivid blue.

What you’ll love: American artist Jon Allen sculpted these pieces, which are sold with a certificate of authenticity. Equally striking whether displayed vertically or horizontally, these sculptures elevate any contemporary or modern decor scheme. The wave design is crafted by hand of lightweight, high-quality, aircraft-grade aluminum. Each piece is made in the United States.

What you should consider: At least one buyer reported the metal hangers got pushed in during shipping and they had to correct the issue themselves.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

