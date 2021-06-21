Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
NBC4 Investigates
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Ohio Vaccine Lottery
Coronavirus
Pandemic Postcards
Ohio Police Cameras
State News
U.S. & World
Washington-DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
Pass or Fail
BestReviews
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Warm, muggy pattern on first day of summer, rain, cooler weather coming
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio update: 208 new cases reported Saturday
Video
Father’s Day weekend muggy with spotty storms, but welcome sunshine in Columbus, central Ohio
Video
Marion man pleads guilty to six counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Weather Alert Day: More showers & storms to start the workweek
Video
Top Stories
Warm, muggy pattern on first day of summer, rain, cooler weather coming
Video
Muggy Father’s Day ahead of more storms
Video
Tornadoes hit Mercer, Montgomery, Butler counties Friday, National Weather Service confirms
Video
PHOTOS: Drone pictures of Mercer County tornado damage; NWS confirms tornado touched down
Video
Traffic
Traffic Map
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Big 10 Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
Bengals
Browns
NFL Draft
NBA
Tokyo 2020
4 Court Press
Football Friday Nite
Masters Report
Video Game News
Top Stories
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
Top Stories
Transgender weightlifter Hubbard selected for Tokyo Olympics
OSU swimmer makes men’s Olympic team; first to do so in 65 years
Columbus Crew win final game at Historic Crew Stadium 2-0 over Chicago
Video
Columbus Crew host final game at Historic Crew Stadium
Video
Local 4 You
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
NBC4’s central Ohio shredding events
The Autism Puzzle
African American Male Wellness Walk
Red White And BOOM!
Stuff the Backpack
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2021
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Daily Pledge
Programming
Livestream
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
The Basement Doctor Shows Unwavering Support of LifeTown Columbus and the Kids They Serve
Video
Top Stories
Raise Your Glass for Pride Month
Video
Feeling Heard and Finding Relief from Chronic Pain with Local Doctor
Video
Erase Under Eye Bags and Wrinkles, Now You Can Order a Trial Size of Plexaderm
Video
Modern Treatment for Mental Illness at Optimum TMS
Video
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Candles
The best flameless candles
Trending on NBC4i.com
NBC4’s Bob Nunnally shares a message for everyone wondering where he’s been
Video
One dead after shooting in east Columbus
Video
Hilltop shooting sends two to the hospital
Video
OSU swimmer makes men’s Olympic team; first to do so in 65 years
PHOTOS: Drone pictures of Mercer County tornado damage; NWS confirms tornado touched down
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
Weather Alert Day: More showers & storms to start the workweek
Video
Get severe weather email alerts
Don't Miss
‘Virtual Pride March’: NBC4 partnering with Stonewall Columbus for 2021 event
Video
2021 Central Ohio Fourth of July community fireworks schedule
Video
Photo gallery: Brag About Your Grads
Join NBC4’s viewer panel, earn points for gift cards
Video