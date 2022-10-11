Just a few months ago, during Prime Day 2022, Amazon reported its U.S. members purchased over 60,000 items per minute over the two-day sales event. These products were available from an expansive scope of retailers offering a broad selection ranging from generic bargain buys to top brand-name products, such as the best-selling Echo Dot (4th Gen) and the popular Ninja 10-in-1 Foodi.
In fact, there are so many top gifts available that we created a list to make it easier for you to find exactly what you are looking for in the ongoing Prime Early Access Sale. We organized the products below in seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.
Products are expected to go fast during this Prime Early Access Sale. BestReviews will be updating this roundup several times throughout the duration of the deal event.
Updated: October 11, 12:50 p.m. PT
Samsung Watches and other trending deals
Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger: $15 off
Life is all about streamlining convenience to get the most out of every moment. With the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger, you no longer have to fumble with connecting your mobile devices to a tiny plug. Just set them down and they start charging.
Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip: 20% off
That lamp on the opposite corner of the room is hazardous to get to when it’s dark. With the Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip, you can turn it on before you even enter to make sure you don’t trip.
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL: 52% off
Nothing tastes better than comfort food. With the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, you can eliminate some of the guilt because it lets you fry without oil. This model also can cook a wide variety of foods you never imagined could be prepared in an air fryer.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $70 off
In the same way that a smartphone is not primarily used for making phone calls, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is so much more than a time-keeping device. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a health monitoring tool that “watches” over you like a guardian angel.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: 30% off
This luxury overnight lip treatment is perfect for banishing dry, chapped lips this winter. It delivers intense hydration and a super dose of antioxidants to ensure your lips stay soft and supple no matter how cold it gets.
Catan Board Game: 32% off
If you’re not already a fan, this board game is a great way to spend time with family and friends. The strategy game allows for countless endings and engaging repeat play. The game is best for three to four players.
Ticket to Ride Board Game: 39% off
Gather friends and loved ones to play this interactive strategy board game and build railroad tracks across North America. Explore multiple game types and scoring options.
Other top deals in this space
- This highly rated Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is available for 36% off.
- Grab the iRobot Braava M6 Robotic Mop for 22% off.
- This Keurig K-Mini Coffee Brewer is on sale for $50 off.
- This JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a steal at 38% off.
- You can score this Ring Video Doorbell for 30% off right now.
- Don’t miss this deal on a HP Chromebook, which is on sale for $120 off.
- Take advantage of this great deal on the Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, which is 63% off.
- These Kasa Smart Light Bulbs are on sale for 32% off.
- The Under Armour Women’s Surge 3 Running Shoes are a steal at 59% off.
- This cuddly Squishmallows Octopus is available for 30% off.
- These Simple Joys by Carter’s Unisex Babies’ Cotton Footed Pajamas are 26% off.
- Snag this Crest 3D Whitestrips kit for 35% off.
- The classic Hungry Hungry Hippos from Hasbro is on sale for 31% off.
- This Kidoozie Old MacDonald Had a Farm toddler tractor toy is 41% off.
- This Green Toys Tool Set is on sale for 50% off.
- This set of Click N’ Play Bath Foam Letters is available for 33% off.
- This Middle Earth 6-Film Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Set is 60% off.
- This 8-Film Harry Potter Collection Set is 72% off.
AirPods and other tech and electronics deals
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $70 off
When listening to your favorite playlists, podcasts or streaming content, you want to be able to hear everything in high-quality audio. These AirPods have an H1 chip that provides a stable wireless connection for top-notch sound. They’re waterproof, too, so you can wear them while working out.
Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation): 32% off
At every Prime Day event, Alexa devices rank as some of the top-selling items. That is because they are well built, reliable and affordably priced. For example, the Echo Show 10 gives you control over all your compatible smart devices. And right now, you can get it for one of the lowest prices of the year.
Blink Outdoor Wireless, Weather-Resistant HD Security Camera : 40% off
Not too long ago, only commercial properties could afford 24/7 security monitoring. The Blink Outdoor Security Camera makes this possible for the average homeowner. If you purchase during this sales event, you can get the peace of mind you need at a deep discount, making it a great value.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cell Phone: 24% off
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a remarkable device. Besides having the world at your fingertips, it is a pro-level camera, a portable streaming device and a tool to unlock your creativity. Unlike other smartphones, it stands on its own, too.
Fire TV Cube: 50% off
This is Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV streaming device, boasting a super fast hexa-core processor for smooth, interruption-free streaming. It allows for voice control of your TV, too, and supports 4K Ultra HD for a movie theater experience at home.
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop: 20% off
There’s a reason why the MacBook Air is one of the most popular laptops on the market. It has a battery that can run for up to 18 hours and a super fast processor that lets you multitask with ease. The sharp, clear Retina display makes colors more vibrant, too.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus: 25% off
If you’ve ever been late to work because you couldn’t find your keys, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus is made for you. This little device attaches to easily misplaced items, so you can find them simply by checking your phone.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: 51% off
These cult favorite headphones continue to win over countless fans with their Class 1 Bluetooth technology and over-ear design featuring pure adaptive noise cancellation (ANC). They deliver over 22 hours of battery life and recharge quickly. Bold color combinations and matte finishes create a modern look.
Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player: 37% off
Enjoy your favorite music in this nostalgic 8-in-1 player. The vintage design can play vinyls, cds, cassettes, and FM radio, as well as connect to Bluetooth and aux cords.
Apple TV 4K (64GB): 38% off
This Apple TV is ideal for Apple users and a great investment for any household of entertainment lovers. Choose the 64 GB model for extra storage to hold all your favorite movies, TV shows, sports, news and games.
Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: 30% off
Streamline your living room with this slim 4K smart TV. The QLED screen features anti-glare technology to make every seat the best seat in the house. Mount it to the wall or use the included stand.
Other top deals in this space
- This TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System is on sale for $70 off.
- The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet is available for 50% off.
- These Sony Extra Bass Noise Canceling Headphones are $51.99 off.
- Score this GoPro Hero10 Accessory Bundle for 20% off.
- The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset is on sale for $70 off.
- Grab this Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone at its sale price of $61.99 off.
- The Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming Mouse is available for 46% off.
- Get $70 off Apple 2021 TV 4K.
- This Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Record Player is on sale for 39% off.
- The Babytime 2K Baby Monitor is 30% off.
- The Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame Film Camera is available for $20 off.
- The stylish Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K The Frame TV is 22% off.
- The Amazon Fire TV Cube is deeply discounted at 50% off.
- This TP-Link Smart WiFi Router is on sale for 38% off.
- These Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are 30% off.
- Snag these Sony Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds for $31.99 off.
- Get these JBL Tune Wireless In-Ear Headphones for 60% off.
Columbia waterproof jackets and other apparel and accessories deals
UGG Women’s Classic Mini Sparkle Sports Fashion Boot: 31% off
Boots are essential for fall. They keep you warm and let you switch up your style. With these UGG Mini Sparkle Sports Fashion Boots, you can add comfort to the list and make them a triple-threat option.
MUK-LUK Men’s Marl Beanie: 22% off
A beanie keeps your head warm, but it is also a stylish accessory that can tie an outfit together. This MUK-LUK Marl Beanie is warm and comfortable, and it features a design that can complement nearly any outfit, making it a top go-to item in your wardrobe.
Columbia Men’s Watertight II Jacket: 58% off (depending on the size)
No matter how warm a jacket keeps you, if it can’t repel water, then you can’t wear it in rain, sleet, snow or any conditions where there is mist in the air. The Columbia Watertight II keeps you warm and dry, so you stay comfortable in nearly any weather condition.
Champion Powerblend Hoodie for Men: $25 off
Because this item is so comfortable, everyone could benefit from having a few hoodies in their closet. The Champion Powerblend Hoodie is versatile enough to be worn to the gym or to a casual night out with friends.
Dearfoams Women’s Alphine Moritz Bootie Slipper: 57% off
These cozy slippers can keep your feet warm all fall and winter. They feature a natural wool blend lining for plenty of insulation, and the soles are skid-resistant, so you can even wear them outside to grab the mail.
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses: 35% off
Snag a pair of these timeless aviators from Ray-Ban for the ultimate stylish shades. Choose from 24 color combinations of metal frames and polarized lenses.
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans: 52% off
Stock up on a fashion essential with these wear-anywhere blue jeans from Levi’s. They’re available in a wide variety of sizes and dozens of washes to pair with any casual outfit.
Other top deals in this space
- This Skechers Men’s Go Walk Skechweave Action Packable Anorak Â¼ Zip Jacket is 31% off right now.
- Get a great deal on this Calvin Klein Ellie Novelty Large Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag, which is on sale for 53% off.
- This Vera Bradley Cotton Zip ID Case Wallet is available for 30% off.
- This Perry Ellis Men’s Casual Leather Belt is on sale for a deep discount at 72% off.
- These Ray-Ban Classic Aviator Sunglasses are 25% off.
- Grab this Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Watch for 91% off.
- These Champion Powerblend Fleece Cuffed Joggers are a steal at 50% off.
- This Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is on sale for 20% off.
- These striking Swarovski Attract Trilogy Crystal Earrings are a bargain for 44% off.
- This Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Signature Italian Virgin Wool Scarf is on sale for 25% off.
- These New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers are 40% off.
- These Champion Men’s Powerblend Relaxed Elastic Bottom Pants are 57% off.
- This Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket is 58% off.
- These Levi’s Women’s New Boyfriend Jeans are on sale for 54% off.
- These Crocs Unisex Bayaband Clogs are 39% off.
- These classic Fruit of the Loom Men’s Fleece Joggers are 29% off.
- This Adidas Women’s Warm-up Slim 3-Stripes Track Top is on sale for 39% off.
SodaStream sparkling water makers and other home and kitchen deals
Hamilton Beach Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper: 37% off
This powerful food processor can meet your most demanding needs. It can chop, mince, slice, puree, knead and more. This versatile countertop appliance can save you hours of prep time in the kitchen every week.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1: 24% off
The Instant Pot has progressed from a novelty idea to a trending product to a kitchen staple. The Pro 10-in-1 can saute, steam, warm, make yogurt and more. Even better, it functions with just the touch of a button.
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: 30% off
The ability to create your own carbonated beverages is a game changer. You can make them sugary, healthy or however you like. The SodaStream Terra lets you adjust the amount of fizz so you can have the perfect tingle on your tongue.
Calphalon Air Fryer Toaster Oven: 37% off
With so many new appliances available for cooking, you might think they’d replace the old stalwarts, such as a toaster oven. This is not the case. The Calphalon Air Fryer Toaster Oven has advanced features that let you bake, broil and even air fry, making it one of the most versatile appliances in your kitchen.
Ninja Professional Blender: 35% off
This powerful blender can pulverize even the hardest ingredients, including ice, veggies and fruit. Its 72-ounce pitcher makes it perfect for whipping up large batches for parties, and the dishwasher-safe components make it easy to clean.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer: 32% off
This durable but compact stand mixer can make quick work of all your favorite baking recipes. It has 10 speeds for nearly any task and features a 3.5-quart bowl that can make up to 5 dozen cookies at a time.
Mimiuo Outdoor Pizza Oven: 20% off
One reason pizza never quite tastes the same at home is because restaurants use dedicated ovens with special features, such as extremely high temperatures. The Mimiuo is designed for the pizza connoisseur. It lets you cook your pizza to perfection just like they do in your favorite shop.
Other top deals in this space
- This highly-rated Hamilton Beach 4-in-1 Indoor Grill & Electric Griddle Combo is on sale for 40% off.
- Grab this Mr. Coffee Automatic Burr Mill Coffee Grinder for 24% off.
- This Nordic Ware Wheat & Pumpkin Cast Loaf Pan is perfect for all baking and available for 38% right now.
- This Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum with Pet Power Brush is on sale for $40 off.
- The KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment and Dicing Kit is available for 36% off.
- This Vitamix One Blender is on sale at a discount of 40%.
- This Toshiba Countertop Microwave Oven is available for $50 off.
- This ZeroWater Starter Bundle is on sale for 39% off.
- The Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker is 20% off.
- The Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat is on sale for 30% off.
- This compact Graco Pack ‘n Play FoldLite Playard is available for 30% off.
- Get this Respawn Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Footrest for 47% off.
- Shop this Christopher Knight Kassi Fabric Accent Chair for 53% off.
- This Humble Crew Kids’ Toy Storage Organizer is 26% off.
- Get this Christopher Knight Jezebel Fabric Headboard for 41% off.
- The Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender is on sale for 37% off.
- This T-fal Professional Nonstick Dishwasher Safe 12-piece Cookware Set is 21% off.
- This 4-pack of Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags is 30% off.
Greenworks cordless mowers and other lawn and garden deals
Greenworks 40-Volt 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower: 27% off
If you don’t have a lawn mower, you need to borrow one or hire a service, which can quickly get expensive. This Greenworks model is a powerhouse lawn mower that can mulch, bag or discharge your clippings. It is best for homes with midsized yards.
Black + Decker Electric Leaf Blower: 34% off
You can clean up more than leaves with this leaf blower. The X can be used to clear driveways and walkways after mowing. It is strong enough to remove debris from your patio. You can even use it to clean out your garage â€” just make sure you’re wearing safety goggles and a dust mask.
Worx GT 3.0 20-Volt Power Share Cordless String Trimmer and Edger: 22% off
This string trimmer is a rugged two-in-one model that can trim and edge. It has self-feeding string, an ergonomic handle and a straight shaft so you can get to all those hard-to-reach areas around and under your deck.
Greenworks 40-volt 8-inch Cordless Pole Saw: 41% off
Not everyone needs a pole saw. But if you do, nothing else will work in its place. This Greenworks Pole Saw is electric, so it is easy to start and maintain. It has enough power to cut through most branches and features an ergonomic grip to reduce fatigue.
Best Choice Products Dual-Wheel Home Utility Wheelbarrow: 8% off
One of the most essential garden tools is a wheelbarrow. It provides a safe and convenient way to move dirt, mulch, rocks and other items about your property. The Best Choice Products model is a heavy-duty option with durable rubber tires and a powder coated frame with padded handles.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Potting Mix: 45% off
Give your plants the best soil with this 2-pack from Miracle-Gro’s crowd favorite potting mix. It’s formulated for both indoor and outdoor container pots to help them produce more blooms for up to six months.
Scots Elite Spreader: 44% off
Keep your lawn looking sharp all year round with this elite spreader. Distribute up to 20,000 square feet of seed, fertilizer, and all your lawn products faster than before.
Black + Decker Cordless Drill Combo Kit: 50% off
This four-in-one tool kit includes a drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw and LED work light. Cordless products increase safety and make home projects more convenient.
Solo Stove Yukon Portable Fire Pit: 30% off
This is the largest solo stove available at 27-inches across. Enjoy endless nights by the fire with A more efficient burn and a low-smoke design.
Alpine Corporation Solar-Powered Rock Speaker: 52% off
Add music and soundscapes to your garden with this solar-powered bluetooth rock speaker. Play your favorite tunes, spooky sounds or holiday favorites for up to 12 hours.
Other top deals in this space
- This Fiskars Garden Scratch Tool Set is available for 23% off.
- This Aqua Joe 20-Nozzle Max Coverage Adjustable Gear Driven Oscillating Sprinkler is on sale for 31% off.
- This Sun Joe 10-inch Electric Multi-Angle Pole Chain Saw is discounted by 52%.
- The Beyond by Black and Decker Cordless Leaf Blower is 40% off right now.
- Grab the AeroGarden Harvest 360 with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for 53% off.
- The Sun Joe 22-inch Electric Snow Thrower is available for 30% off.
- These Fiskars Garden Shears are on sale for 58% off.
- This Westinghouse 2200 Watt Portable Inverter Generator is a great deal at 30% off.
- This Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub is discounted by 48%.
- This Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 is on sale for 40%.
- Go green with this Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel at 30% off.
- Get this Black + Decker Cordless Chainsaw Kit for 28% off.
- This SuperHandy Wood Chipper is on sale for 34% off.
Bowflex home gyms and other sports and fitness equipment deals
Sunny Health & Fitness Endurance Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: 48% off
An exercise bike delivers a comfortable, low-impact workout for people of all fitness levels. This Sunny Health & Fitness exercise bike can be adjusted to accommodate a wide variety of riders. It operates quietly and features several levels of resistance, so you can customize the intensity of your workout.
NordicTrack Smart Rower: 25% off
One of the most intense exercises you can do is rowing. If you are ready to step up your routine, the NordicTrack Smart Rower features variable resistance and a smooth operation that can help you reach your fitness goals.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells: 22%
Resistance training is essential for building strong bones and maintaining your fitness level as you age. The Bowflex SelecTech 552 is an entire set of dumbbells in one space-saving, easy-to-use unit.
Yes4All Sandbags: 28% off
These sandbags allow for plenty of versatility in your workouts, helping you to build strength and stability. They’re also available in multiple weights, depending on your fitness level.
Schwinn High Timber Mountain Bike: 20% off
This lightweight mountain bike makes it easy to get down even the most rugged trails. It features high-performing mechanical disc brakes and 21-speed twist shifters to help you pedal more efficiently.
Marcy MWM-988 Multifunction Steel Home Gym: 47% off
If you have trouble getting motivated to leave your home to go exercise, why not put a gym in your house? The Marcy Multifunction Steel Home Gym is a compact, all-in-one gym that lets you get in a total body workout without ever leaving your home.
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill: 15% off
If cardio is important to you, a treadmill is essential. The NordicTrack T Series is a top-selling model that has incline and speed controls, so you can create the ideal workout for your fitness level.
Segway Ninebot F Series Electric Kick Scooter: 30% off
If you’re looking for a reliable and fun way to get around town, the Segway Ninebot F Series E-scooter is for you. Advanced features like 10-inch pneumatic tires and a 25-mile range let you roam far while the drum brake and regenerative electric rear brake keep you safe.
GoSports Inflataman Football Challenge: 51% off
Upgrade your football training this season with this Inflataman Receiver Touchdown Toss Game. It comes with a dry erase scoreboard, four rubber footballs and a ball pump.
Wilson NFL Super Grip Composite Football: 30% off
Start the season with a fresh football from the Wilson NFL collection. Composite leather contributes to peak performance in this official size football. It features a butyl rubber bladder for advanced air retention.
Wilson Adult Recreational Tennis Rackets: 50% off
This Wilson brand tennis racket is one of the best in the game with volcanic frame technology for added stability. Longer main strings, stop shock pads and V-matrix technology help you play your best game.
Other top deals in this space
- Score this Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat for 44% off.
- This AmazonBasics Vinyl Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell is 20% off right now.
- These Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands are available for 39% off.
- These Roller Derby Women’s V-Tech 500 Button Adjustable Inline Skates are available for 36% off.
- This Sports Research Collagen Powder Supplement is an excellent value at 51% off.
- The Hydro Flask WIde Mouth Straw Lid Bottle is 30% off at the moment.
- This Franklin Sports Pickleball Paddle and Ball Set is on sale for 32% off.
- The SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is available for about $135.90 off.
- Grab this Gogogo Sport VPro Laser Golf/Hunting Rangefinder for 51% off.
- The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is on sale for 33% off right now.
- Get this Intex Explorer 2-Person Inflatable Kayak for 39% off.
- This set of two Manduka Yoga Blocks are on sale for 15% off.
- This 6mm thick Manduka Pro Yoga Mat is 23% off.
- Snag this GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set for 21% off.
Neutrogena sunscreen lotions and other health and beauty deals
Honest Beauty Fresh Flex Concealer: 49% off
A quality concealer is better than a Snapchat filter. It can cover, contour, prime, highlight and more. Honest Beauty Fresh Flex is one of the most popular offerings, and you can get it at a deep discount right now.
Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub: 30% off
Your skin can completely regenerate in about a month. That means there are a lot of dead cells you need to slough off to keep your skin healthy. This Mario Badescu scrub can remove dead skin cells and clear your pores while helping to reduce acne and wrinkles.
IT Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush 4-in-1 Reviver Lipstick Stain: 40% off
Lipstick goes on top of your lips, but lip stain is actually absorbed by your skin to tint them with long-lasting color. The IT Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush glides on smoothly, sets quickly and is and provides plenty of antioxidants.
BaBylissPRo Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron: 20% off
This pro-grade curling iron can give you loose, flowing curls without damaging your hair. That nano titanium barrel provides even heat and emits negative ions that boost shine and smoothness to keep your hair looking healthy.
Theragun Mini: 25% off
Make tired, sore muscles a thing of the past with this portable percussion massage gun. It has three speeds and an ergonomic grip, so it’s easy to use on any area of the body. It doesn’t make much noise, either.
Nano Ionic Facial Steamer: 44% off
If you want to deep clean your face, a face steamer is the way to go. The Nano Ionic Facial Steamer uses steam to loosen contaminants that clog your pores. The heat makes you sweat, which flushes away the dislodged dirt, giving you clean, fresh skin.
Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Flat Iron: 61% off
Create professional hairstyles with professional-grade ceramic-titanium plates on this 1.25-inch flat iron. The extra long handle and slim sides make for easy maneuvering. It features an LED display, smart temperature settings and advanced ion technology.
Living Proof Dry Shampoo: 30% off
You can skip the shampoo in the shower because this cult favorite dry shampoo lives up to its name. Just shake, spray and tousle your hair for a relaxed, lived-in style. It’s free of silicone, phthalates, paraben, formaldehyde, and talcum.
Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer: 49% off
Create professional blowouts at home with this infrared hair dryer. The dryer heats hair gently from the inside out to retain moisture balance and prevent heat damage. The tourmaline technology helps hair maintain a neutral charge. Attachments included.
Hot Tools Pro Signature 24K Gold Curling Iron: 43% off
Style long-lasting curls and waves with this versatile curling iron. The metal barrel heats quickly and also works as a wand. The 6-foot swivel cord prevents knots and lets you move freely as you style.
Other top deals in this space
- This hum by Colgate Electric Toothbrush for Adults is a steal for 47% off.
- The INFINITIPRO by CONAIR 1875 Watt Salon Performance Styling Tool and Hair Dryer is on sale for 42% off.
- This Bed Head Totally Bent Chrome Crimper is available for 20% off.
- The Beetles 20-Piece Fall/Winter Gel Nails Kit is 30% off right now.
- The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is on sale for 55% off.
- You can try this Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum at a discount of 30%.
- The Panasonic Cordless Men’s Beard Trimmer is on sale for 31% off.
- This cult-favorite Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is available for 30% off.
- The Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Set with Sponges is 20% off.
- Get a tub of Vital Proteins Collagen Pills Supplement for 37% off.
- Therapeutic BodyRestore Shower Steamers are on sale for 55% off.
- The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush is 31% off.
- This nourishing Viking Beard Wash & Beard Conditioner set is 30% off.
- Get this M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Body Scrub for 53% off.
