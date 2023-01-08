Gel eye masks can be used to soothe sunburn. If you’re heading to an outdoor excursion, keep one in your cooler or insulated lunch box just in case.

Which gel eye mask is best?

Part therapeutic device and part beauty tool, gel eye masks can relieve a nagging headache or simply help you unwind. These squishable, flexible masks are filled with liquid or soft beads, able to be frozen, chilled, or even microwaved. Once they reach your preferred temperature, apply the mask to your face and let it work its magic.

While gel eye masks don’t cure any conditions, they’re remarkably effective for soothing and relaxation. The best one, the Fomi Hot and Cold Therapy Gel Bead Eye Mask, is made from nontoxic materials and covers three-quarters of your face for maximum relief.

What to know before you buy a gel eye mask

Coverage area

Most gel eye masks cover just over an inch above or below your eyes and extend to cover part of your temples. Many people use them to treat puffy eyes or as a staple of their skin care routine.

There are also oversized gel eye masks whose coverage areas extend from beyond the T-zone right down to the cheeks. These are often used by those who suffer from migraines or sinus headaches. Depending on their design, they can be flipped and worn on the neck or behind the head.

Cold therapy vs. warm therapy

Gel eye masks used for cold therapy are placed in the freezer between uses. If they feel too chilly for immediate wear, you may need to leave them on the counter for a couple minutes before placing them on your face.

Some gel eye masks can also be heated in the microwave for warm therapy. They’re ideal for soothing soreness, especially discomfort related to tension or sinus headaches, as the warm compress helps boost blood flow.

What to look for in a quality gel eye mask

Liquid vs. soft bead fillings

Gel eye masks fall into two main categories: liquid or bead filled. While both are flexible and pliable, masks with beads are better at contouring to your face. This means you have more contact areas between the mask and your face, which maximizes your overall therapeutic experience.

Light blocking vs. eye holes

If you intend to wear your gel eye mask while engaging in other activities around the house, choose one with eye holes. On the other hand, if you prefer to snooze while wearing your mask, pick a light-blocking mask without eye holes.

Straps

Straps keep gel eye masks in place and are adjustable to provide a comfortable, customized fit. They can be elastic, hook and loop or have a slide buckle.

While straps seem like a simple feature, they tell of the mask’s overall quality. Poorly made masks have flimsy straps that break easily, while better ones are made from durable materials or feature reinforced stitching.

Premium comfort features

If you’re looking for an extra boost for soothing or relaxation, consider spending a little more on gel eye masks with premium comfort features. Some have removable aromatherapy inserts and others have soft fabric linings or padded straps.

How much you can expect to spend on a gel eye mask

For less than $10, you can get liquid gel eye masks with minimal coverage. Those with a larger coverage area and additional comfort features such as linings cost $10-$20. For a spa-quality gel eye mask, which may come with aromatherapy, you’ll spend closer to $30.

Gel eye masks FAQ

Can you sleep with a gel eye mask on?

A. You could, and it’s not unusual to nod off while wearing one. Medical experts, however, say it’s best to limit wear to no longer than 20 minutes at a time. To make sure you’re always wearing your mask safely, set a timer during your relaxation session.

How do you clean a gel eye mask?

A. Wipe it down with water and gentle soap, and let it dry fully before freezing it again. If your mask is lined with fabric, you may need to spot-treat it with gentle detergent if it’s stained from makeup or dirt.

What’s the best gel eye mask to buy?

Top gel eye mask

Fomi Hot and Cold Therapy Gel Bead Eye Mask

What you need to know: You can use it for headaches, eye puffiness or simply relaxation.

What you’ll love: The oversized design has a cloth side for maximum comfort and can be used warm or cold.

What you should consider: You should follow microwave directions carefully to prevent leakage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gel eye mask for the money

L’autre Peau Freeze Therapeutics Gel Bead Spa Eye Mask

What you need to know: The flexible design covers the temples.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly option has easy-to-adjust straps and comes with two masks.

What you should consider: The eye holes could be cut a bit better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bausch and Lomb Thera Pearl Eye Mask

What you need to know: It’s on the smaller side, so it’s best for those who need modest coverage and relief.

What you’ll love: It provides maximum surface area for relief, because it has eye holes. It’s approved by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration to be carried on airplanes.

What you should consider: The strap can be challenging to wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

