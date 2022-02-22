Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
26°
LIVE NOW
NBC4 Today at 6am
Columbus
26°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Intel in Ohio
NBC4 Investigates
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Tell Me More
Columbus Housing Market
Coronavirus
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Washington DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
CPD: Man shot, hit with metal pipe during robbery
Gallery
CPD: Human skull discovered on city’s south side
CPD: Gunshot struck Columbus woman’s vehicle
‘KnucklePup’ brings joy to Ohio State hockey team
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Climate Columbus
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Chilly start to the weekend ahead of sunshine
Video
Top Stories
Drier weather returning to Columbus area
Video
Cloudy and brisk, weekend sunshine brings moderation
Flurries clear by afternoon, cold start to the weekend
Video
Winter Weather Advisory for Columbus area overnight
Video
Traffic
Traffic Map
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
The Big Game
Browns
Bengals
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
4 Court Press
China 2022
Top Stories
‘KnucklePup’ brings joy to Ohio State hockey team
Top Stories
Ohio State beats Illinois 86-83, Branham drops 31
Blue Jackets beat Panthers 6-3
Russia to no longer host Champions League final
Blue Jackets place Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve
Local 4 You
Honoring Black History
Remarkable Women
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
The Autism Puzzle
Red White And BOOM!
Veterans Voices
NBC4’s central Ohio shredding events
4’s Army Spirit of Giving
Daily Pledge
‘WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio’
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Contests
Programming
Livestream
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
GUIDE: How to watch NBC4 on streaming services
Top Stories
Erasing the stress in our skin
Video
Top Stories
The health effects of too much blue light.
Video
All in one dental needs.
Video
Using hydroponics to grow fresh vegetables indoors.
Video
Care, comfort and counsel with Syntero.
Video
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Regional News Partners
PR Newswire Press Releases
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
Gloves
Best black fingerless gloves
Top Gloves Headlines
Most read on NBC4
New CDC map changes mask outlook for central Ohio
I-70E ramp to S.R. 315N closing permanently
John Glenn airport officials say terminal must go
Root Insurance vacated its second office at Easton
Ex-Xenos leader describes church’s tactics, abuse
CPD: Human skull discovered on city’s south side
Ex-Xenos members share details of leaving the church
CPD: Gunshot struck Columbus woman’s vehicle
CPD: Man shot, hit with metal pipe during robbery
CPD: $1,100 of Lowe’s merchandise stolen
Read More Top Stories
Trending on NBC4
New CDC map changes mask outlook for central Ohio
I-70E ramp to S.R. 315N closing permanently
John Glenn airport officials say terminal must go
Root Insurance vacated its second office at Easton
Ex-Xenos leader describes church’s tactics, abuse
CPD: Human skull discovered on city’s south side
Planning Forecast
Don't Miss
Enter NBC4 Today’s $10,000 travel giveaway!
‘Today’ show shows support for NBC4’s Bob Nunnally
How to buy Girl Scout Cookies this season
NBC4 sponsors Classic for Columbus basketball game
Better Call 4: Year in review of uncovering scams
Local Events