Best cheap OLED TV

Which OLED TVs are best for those on a budget?

TVs have become a quintessential part of any home or apartment today. With so many new streaming series and video games releasing all the time, the need for a TV with high resolution and smart compatibility options is essential. OLED or organic light-emitting diodes are one of the cleanest display types on a TV available today. However, many OLED TVs can range over $2,000 and sometimes even over $3,000 making them a costly item to buy. For shoppers on a budget, several models of OLED TVs are affordable while maintaining quality.

Features to consider before buying an OLED TV

Before buying an OLED TV, you should consider several major features before buying to make the decision easier.

Resolution

Perhaps the most important feature with any type of TV. The good news is that all OLED TVs, regardless of price, come with 4K or Ultra High Definition resolution. This means that every TV has up to 33 million different pixels representing that this will be one of the cleanest and clearest picture qualities on a TV no matter what. OLED TVs have some of the deeper color qualities of available TVs, with OLED black being particularly notable.

Price range

While OLED TVs do come in more affordable price ranges, even the lowest quality ones will still be close to or over $1,000. Most high-quality OLED TVs are within a reasonable range from $1,000-$1,700, with several well-known brands offering OLED TVs around these prices.

Screen size

Another major factor for any purchase is the screen size. With screen sizes ranging anywhere from just a few dozen inches wide to well over 100 inches, the screen size is one of the easiest places to cut down on expenses. Most OLED TVs can be found in the 50 to 60-inch range while still being within a budget.

Smart TV capabilities

Another major factor to consider for OLED TVs is Smart TV capabilities. Most different OLED TVs have app stores or loaded services for streaming services and other direct connections. However, some TV brands do not have app deals with certain streaming services such as HBO Max, which means that users would need to buy an extra streaming device to connect to their TV.

Best cheap OLED TVs

Best of the best cheap OLED TVs

LG OLED55C1PUB C1 Series 55″ 4K Smart OLED TV

What you need to know: This is one of the best OLED TVs on the market despite costing less than $2,000. It has Smart TV apps and solid playback for running video games.

What you’ll love: It includes unparalleled color deepness and picture quality with built-in AI to detect scenes and genres to optimize color in response.

What you should consider: While there is a 48-inch model for less than $1,500, the 55-inch model does cost more than many other available options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck OLED TVs

LG OLED55BXPUA 4K Smart OLED TV

What you need to know: An entry-level OLED TV that still provides incredibly high-quality resolution and easy syncing to video game consoles to seamless playing.

What you’ll love: The Magic remote comes with easy-to-use voice and motion controls that work with streaming apps as well.

What you should consider: The color depth on the TV is not nearly the same as higher quality OLED TVs, with some shadows coming off grainy in comparison.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Sony XBR-48A9S 48-inch MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Smart HDR TV

What you need to know: One of the best OLEDs for watching movies, this unit has cinematic color correction while still being within a reasonable price range.

What you’ll love: It has impressive 2.1 acoustic surface audio emits from the entire screen for more immersive sound.

What you should consider: Some users report a lack of brightness of the screen when being used in a dark room.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LG OLED55A1PUA A1 Series 65″ 4K Smart OLED TV

What you need to know: This is another solid, affordable option from LG equipped with WiFi connectivity and incredibly high picture quality.

What you’ll love: The Game Optimizer ensures low latency when playing video games in HD without lag.

What you should consider: The shine on the screen can sometimes produce glare if used in a sunny room or a room with a bright light.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR

What you need to know: This is one of the highest quality OLED TVs for less than $2,000 with Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility for easy voice access.

What you’ll love: The Dolby Vision and IMAX enhanced ensures that the color schemes and picture quality match what the filmmakers intended.

What you should consider: The cheapest model is the 55 inch, which still costs over $1,800, putting it near the top of the budget for most prospective buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sony A80J 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD

What you need to know: Another great OLED TV option from Sony, this unit has the same picture quality across all devices.

What you’ll love: It has top-of-the-line X1 Ultimate picture processors to ensure no lag or issues while analyzing colors on the screen to optimize contrast.

What you should consider: It lacks the wireless connection capabilities that other Sony OLED TVs offer. It is also a more expensive option in the category at almost $1,800.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

