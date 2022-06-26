Which laptop with Intel Core i5 is best?

The latest offering of Intel’s 11th Generation Core Processor offers users significant benefits to both CPU speed and built-in graphics performance. When it comes to buying a top-of-the-line laptop with a cutting-edge processor, the Intel Core i5 is often overlooked in favor of the i7, but there are many PCs with Intel Core i5 processors incorporated that will more than meet your needs. With a robust and versatile laptop like the ASUS VivoBook S13 Thin and Light Laptop at your fingertips, you’ll be able to see just what the Intel Core i5 is capable of.

What to know before you buy a laptop with Intel Core i5

Intel Generations

For those who may be unfamiliar with more PC industry insider terms such as Ice Lake, Tiger Lake and Rocket Lake, figuring out just what distinguishes an Intel Core i5 from its two siblings can be difficult. To clarify, Intel Core Processors are currently producing their 11th Generation which includes the i3, the i5 and the coveted i7, each more powerful and capable than the last. However, with great computing power comes great expenditure, and given the increasing cost and scarcity of computer chips, an Intel Core i5 processor will be more than enough for the average consumer.

Save for upgrades

If it wasn’t already apparent by the difference in their numbers, an Intel Core i5 processor does represent something of a step-down from the i7 both in terms of overall performance and specific programs that require a considerable amount of computing power to effectively use. However, unless you specifically need to make a living by using the strength and versatility of your laptop, you will likely be more than happy with an i5 processor.

You only need an i7 if you regularly create or edit media content, use programs like AutoCAD and the Adobe Creative Suite or need the ability to seriously multitask for a demanding job. In addition, the same laptop with an Intel Core i5 versus an Intel i7 Core will be significantly cheaper when compared side by side.

What to look for in a quality laptop with Intel Core i5

Options and peripherals

One great thing about shopping for a laptop based solely on the quality of its processor is that it leaves you free to purchase the PC that best meets your specific hardware needs. Depending on if you need to do the majority of your computing on the go or simply prefer to write and draw with a stylus, you can ensure that whatever computer you pick will fulfill its purpose. Whether you are interested in a traditional laptop or would prefer a two-in-one convertible laptop to tablet PC, there are several options to choose from that fit a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Battery life and weight

Regardless of what kind of Intel Core i5 laptop you end up purchasing, you probably won’t want to lug around a massively heavy laptop or a laptop that needs to be plugged in every few hours to stay charged. Many laptops sporting an Intel Core i5 boast an exceptional battery life, are lightweight and come with useful features like Quick Charge. After all, while you might not need the ability to go from a dead battery to 80% charged after about an hour of charging, it sure would be useful to have.

Screen resolution and graphics

Now that you’ve decided to purchase a laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, you should also figure out what kind of screen size, resolution and graphics cards will fit your budget and needs. However, depending on your personal preferences and nature of your profession, purchasing an Intel Core i5-equipped laptop with features such as biometric fingerprint scanners and facial recognition at no additional cost can be well worth it. Furthermore, you always want to make sure that your new laptop is fully capable of connecting to both wired and wireless internet. Decide if you need a disc drive and have a wide array of ports for connecting your PC to other devices.

How much you can expect to spend on a laptop with Intel Core i5

Depending on your desired features and any budget constraints, a quality laptop with Intel Core i5 can cost anywhere from $540-$1,300, and sometimes more.

Best laptop with Intel Core i5 FAQ

Is a laptop with an Intel Core i5 good for everyday usage?

A. Absolutely. Any laptop with an Intel Core i5 will serve the average PC user well for gaming, editing and other tasks.

Should I spend the extra money on an Intel Core i7?

A. Unless you regularly engage in tasks that would make an ordinary computer glitch and stutter, there’s a fair chance that you will be just fine with an Intel Core i5.

What’s the best laptop with Intel Core i5 to buy?

Top laptop with Intel Core i5

ASUS VivoBook S13 Thin and Light Laptop

What you need to know: This ergonomically designed laptop is great for professionals who are always in motion.

What you’ll love: This unit offers ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology to eliminate unwanted interference, a 13.3-inch FHD NanoEdge bezel display with an 88% screen-to-body ratio, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and comes with Windows 10 Home included.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with sound quality as well as the backlit computer being hard to see in the dark.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top laptop with Intel Core i5 for the money

HP 15 Laptop

What you need to know: An affordable laptop for the student or young professional on a budget.

What you’ll love: This unit features a 15.6-inch FHD display with micro-edge, anti-glare display, IPS, a 6.5-millimeter micro-edge bezel display, 82% screen-to-body ratio, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD Storage, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and HP Fast Charge.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the trackpad as well as the internal camera and microphone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch Tablet

What you need to know: This luxurious two-in-one touchscreen laptop/tablet will fulfill your needs in style.

What you’ll love: This unit features a 12.3-inch PixelSense 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI) display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 10-point multi-touch capabilities, as well as 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and Fast Charging of 80% battery in one hour.

What you should consider: Users have complained of there only being two ports and no support for Thunderbolt cables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

