Best Sony headphones

Sony has dedicated itself to creating products that help innovate while also being sustainable for Earth, including several pledges to combatting climate change.

Which Sony headphones are best?

Music is everywhere. With the rise of technology, it is now infinitely easy to listen to your favorite tunes from the convenience of your smartphone. With so much music at our fingertips, it is only natural to want the best quality headphones to listen along to our bumpin’ tracks. Headphones give us the ability to listen to music anywhere we want, whenever we want.

Finding a good pair of headphones can be stressful, especially with so many options from which to choose. However, one of the most consistent and leading brands of the headphone industry is Sony, which has been delivering quality audio products since 1946. Now, with their definitive line of wireless, noise-canceling and Bluetooth headphones, it has become easier than ever to jam out.

Types of headphones

When it comes to Sony, there are primarily three distinct types of headphone options, including headband, in-ear and truly wireless options.

Headband headphones

Headband headphones are classic headphones that encompass your whole ear to provide the most in-depth auditory sensation. Headband headphones are for those looking for true immersion with their music listening, with full detachment. Most often, these kinds of headphones will have built-in noise-canceling and Bluetooth capabilities.

In-ear headphones

In-ear headphones usually sit snugly in the ear canal, in-ear and can come either wirelessly or wired. Sony has a particularly great line of wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that are great for working out at the gym or running.

True wireless headphones

True wireless headphones have gained a lot of steam in the last few years. These are your Apple AirPods or your Samsung Galaxy buds, always connected via Bluetooth and usually paired with a charging case for storage. Sony has a solid line of wireless noise-canceling earbuds that are great for casual use or more intense use for sports.

Features of Sony headphones

Noise cancelation

Noise-canceling headphones are becoming more and more common, especially for students and people alike who want to unplug from the world around them fully. They are perfect for studying in libraries, coffee shops or even quiet listening on your local train commute or flight. Having a noise-canceling feature can allow you to fully immerse yourself in the joys of music without being interrupted by background noise.

Bluetooth

Also, a now much more common feature, Bluetooth headphones allow you the luxury of listening to your favorite music without having to struggle with the chord. How many times has a chord gotten stuck on a door handle, bag/purse or even dangling limb or passing stranger? With Bluetooth headphones, you do not have to worry about any of that and enjoy your music without worrying about your headphones getting yanked off of your head.

The best Sony headphones

Best of the best Sony headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

Our take: The 1000XM4 is Sony’s top-of-the-line headphones that get up to 30 hours of battery life and has Alexa voice control, making it one of the best on-the-go headphones out there.

What we like: They come in three distinct colors, have wireless Bluetooth pairing and touch sensor controls for pause play and volume control.

What we dislike: Wind can come through on phone calls even with noise canceling on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Sony headphones

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, White MDR-ZX110

Our take: These give the same Sony quality while being much more affordable.

What we like: Sony’s ZX series provides all the comfort of more expensive headphones at a fraction of the cost.

What we dislike: Only available with wired connectivity, and the standard option does not come with a mic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best headband headphones

Sony MDR-Z7M2 Hi-Res Stereo Overhead Headphones Headphone

Our take: It has high-res audio compatibility to provide one of the richest soundscapes for listeners.

What we like: Ergonomic earpads ensure quality comfort for long listens, perfect for commutes or long flights.

What we dislike: This is one of Sony’s most expensive headphones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best in-ear headphones

Sony WI-XB400 Wireless in-Ear Extra Bass Headset/Headphones with mic for Phone Call

Our take: These wireless in-ear headphones provide quality audio paired with a clear mic quality, perfect for listening on the go.

What we like: Its wireless design rests around your neck and is great for active use, especially in places like the gym.

What we dislike: There are some reports of lower noise-cancellation capabilities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sony Extra Bass Earbud Headphones/Headset with Mic for Phone Call

Our take: Super affordable wired earbuds perfect for casual listening during work and on the go.

What we like: Compact and portable, these extra bass earbuds have an integrated mic and a y-type cord slider to prevent tangles in the wire.

What we dislike: Requires a headphone jack to plug into most smartphones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bets true wireless headphones

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds

Our take: Portable in a stylish case, these true wireless earbuds have all the capabilities of Sony’s headband headphones without the bulk.

What we like: Up to 24 hours of battery life with the carrying case and uninterrupted left and right simultaneous Bluetooth transmission, allowing you to connect to several devices at once.

What we dislike: A few reviews mention that the noise-cancellation could be better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

Our take: These noise-canceling sport headphone buds are sweat and splash-proof, making them great for working out.

What we like: They have 9 hours of battery life per charge up to a total of 26 hours.

What we dislike: The shape and fit may be uncomfortable for some and will require switching out the buds to find the right ear shape for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

