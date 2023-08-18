The hugely popular projector now plays as hard as you do

A traditional TV you use in your living room is a great addition to your entertainment arsenal, but they aren’t easy to move around. However, that’s what makes Samsung’s The Freestyle projector a winner. The lightweight yet powerful beaming device is easy to set up and works indoors and outdoors. But the best part? Samsung just released The Freestyle’s second generation, including a gaming hub.

Play your favorite games on any surface

The original Freestyle is one of Samsung’s most-popular portable projectors, so it’s no surprise that a second generation is coming at the end of August. If you’re unfamiliar with The Freestyle, it’s a portable projector that lets you stream your content on virtually any surface. Perfect for indoor and outdoor entertainment, it’s easily paired with an additional battery pack to prolong the summer movie nights. It has a maximum display resolution of 1080p and can tilt 180 degrees for floor-to-ceiling viewing.

But The Freestyle Gen 2 has a unique advantage over the original projector. According to Samsung, it is “the world’s first portable projector with cloud gaming built-in.” That means not only can you stream your movies through Netflix or audio through Spotify, but you can play some of your favorite Xbox games without a dedicated console.

The projector is also compatible with Microsoft’s Xbox controller and Sony’s PlayStation DualSense controller, so you’ll never be far from accessories you’re already familiar with.

“People are looking for more versatile technology that fits into their day-to-day – that’s one of the reasons that portable projector purchases are on the rise … and now even stream thousands of popular games, whether that’s right at home, or if you’re like me, on weekend camping trips,” Samsung explained in a statement.

Supported games and platforms

The Freestyle Gen 2 includes most of the functionality and apps you get from a Samsung TV, which includes support for playing games from several makers and platform manufacturers through the Samsung Gaming Hub. In addition to Xbox games, you can access titles from Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is a free service that was originally only included in select TVs and monitors, but Samsung has now added The Freestyle Gen 2 to the list. That means you simply open the Gaming Hub, select your desired service or platform, log in and start gaming.

For Xbox gamers, The Freestyle Gen 2 gives you access to hundreds of cloud gaming titles with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Popular games include Halo Infinite, Forza Horizons 5, Fortnite and Sea of Thieves.

The Nvidia GeForce Now platform lets you play compatible computer games you already own, or create an account to add new games to your collection. Popular titles on the platform include Destiny 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. It’s also easy to access games from other services such as Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, and EA’s Origin.

Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service brings exciting titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2 and Far Cry 6 to wherever you want to play.

The Freestyle Gen 2 projector is available for pre-order at $799.99, and if you do so before the end of the month (when it officially releases), you’ll get a free water- and dust-resistant case valued at $60.

Best Freestyle products

Samsung The Freestyle Gen 2

The latest version of The Freestyle has a similar design to the original, with the projector standing on a flat base. You still have the ability to attach the battery pack, and that will come in handy for mammoth gaming sessions. As with the original, it is easy to set up and can swivel 180 degrees for the best viewing angle.

Sold by Amazon and Samsung

Samsung The Freestyle Gen 1

The first-generation The Freestyle is still an excellent purchase if you want a great projector. The powerful beam can stream or display content on almost any surface, and the body can swivel 180 degrees to accommodate a surface’s angle. Depending on how close or far you place it, it projects a 30-inch to 100-inches image. It has a built-in speaker for 360-degree sound and is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant.

Sold by Amazon and Samsung

Samsung The Freestyle Case

The Freestyle is a bit awkward to carry around, and since it’s a sensitive electronic device, it’s damaged easily. That’s why you’ll need Samsung’s case to keep it safe, which features water and dust-resistant properties. The projector slides perfectly into the slim tube, and a screw cap keeps it watertight. There is also a sturdy carabiner clip to attach to a backpack while on the go.

Sold by Samsung

