If you purchase a Nintendo Switch case with extra controller storage, you can pair up to eight different controllers to the console for fun gaming sessions with friends wherever you are.

Which Nintendo Switch case is best?

Finding the best Nintendo Switch case is important, especially if you’re hoping to keep your console safe for years to come. Fortunately, a wide variety of Nintendo Switch cases are available, so you shouldn’t have a problem buying the model that best fits your needs.

No matter what you’re looking for in a Nintendo Switch case, RDS Industries offers an excellent and versatile travel case that Nintendo has officially licensed. Still, it’s hard to go wrong with any case so long as it suits your specific needs.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch case

Case material

Perhaps the most important factor when considering which Nintendo Switch case to buy is the overall level of protection the case offers the actual console. Therefore, it is usually worth investing in a case that will protect the Switch. Most Nintendo Switch cases utilize sturdy external materials like ballistic nylon, EVA plastics or leather, among others.

This external layer can help protect against light moisture, debris and other external hazards like drops and falls – which can break your Nintendo Switch if you don’t otherwise have a case. On the inside, most Switch cases also include dedicated padding for both the screen and the controllers, which can ensure your case won’t break in case of accidents.

Case size

The size of a given Nintendo Switch case is also important, especially since buyers will use the case when transporting their consoles. As a result, cases with more storage can sometimes be bulkier than those without, though many models also offer well-designed interiors that maximize storage without adding volume to the overall size of the case.

Case storage

For any avid Switch gamer, having access to various games and media is necessary — which is why case storage also plays a major role when considering which Nintendo Switch case is best. While the best Nintendo Switch cases offer a variety of game storage options without taking up extra space, you can also find some more affordable Switch cases that don’t have any storage. In any case, to avoid losing games or having to pack them away elsewhere, find a Switch case that features versatile internal storage options, and you’ll undoubtedly realize that it’s money well-spent.

What to look for in a quality Nintendo Switch case

Portable

Many buyers elect to purchase a Nintendo Switch case that’s portable and easy to pack away when on trips, short or long. Wherever you might want to take it, you’ll be using your Switch case, so you’ll want to find a case that’s small and portable enough to keep it safe in transit.

Design and color

The design and color of a Nintendo Switch case largely come down to personal preference, though you’ll find that certain models tend to be more popular than others.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nintendo Switch case

While the price of a Nintendo Switch case tends to vary quite a bit, you can find a solid, reliable Switch case for between $10-$20. If you want a case with more storage, features or just a cooler design, you can expect to spend more than $20, and maybe as much as $100.

Nintendo Switch case FAQ

Do most Nintendo Switch cases have game card pockets?

A. Yes. While it depends on the individual model, it is true that most Nintendo Switch cases also include game card pockets or other storage solutions. While some have just a few, others may have room for more than a dozen game cartridge storage options, whether in pouches or hard plastic containers.

Do Nintendo Switch cases hold more than two Joy-Con controllers?

A. Yes. A basic Nintendo Switch case will typically only hold the Joy-Con controllers attached to your console though you can find a slew of affordable cases with extra storage to hold more than two controllers.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch case to buy?

Top Nintendo Switch case

RDS Industries Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case with Game Compartments

What you need to know: This simple and stylish Nintendo Switch travel case with a well-organized interior for the utmost mobility offers optimal protection and storage.

What you’ll love: It is affordable, super-sturdy and durable against drops and falls. It has storage options for games, SD cards and charging hardware. It is licensed by Nintendo, featuring the Nintendo Switch logo. Sleek, black design.

What you should consider: Some users found the game and SD card cases hard to open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nintendo Switch case for the money

amCase Nintendo Switch Case with 14-Game Cartridge Holders and Charger Slot

What you need to know: This super affordable Nintendo Switch case offers an impressive 14-cartridge pouch section for game storage and a mesh charger pouch.

What you’ll love: It has excellent construction for the price you pay. It boasts as many as 14 separate pouches for game storage, with an additional charger and miscellaneous storage area. Includes secure elastic bands for the console itself. Super slim and portable design.

What you should consider: Some buyers say the wrist flap is a bit small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Orzly Nintendo Switch Case with 9-Game Cartridge Pouches and Mesh Pocket

What you need to know: This Switch case from Orzly offers a slim and sturdy construction, with a 9-pouch game cartridge section and a mesh pouch for controllers and chargers.

What you’ll love: This is an affordable case with nine separate game pouches and mesh pouch with an elastic band for controllers and chargers. Its hard rubber on the outside is super durable and safe and has a firm handle for easy transportation. Includes added screen protection. Sleek design.

What you should consider: It is hard to tell which side of the case is the top of the Switch, given the minimal design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

