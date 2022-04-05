Which MacBook Pro cases are best?

The key to any computer is keeping it safe, and while the MacBook Pro offers durable construction, it’s still worth investing in a robust shell to keep the laptop safe from falls, scratches and spills. However, Apple’s laptops tend to change sizes, ports and features every few years, which makes sizing your case to your computer harder than it seems.

The Native Union Stow Slim Case For 15-Inch MacBook Pro is an excellent protective option for laptops of 15- and 16-inch varieties made by Apple from 2016-2019.

What to know before you buy a MacBook Pro case

Your MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro cases aren’t universal, meaning it’s essential to know the size and model year of your laptop. Apple’s newest-generation MacBook Pro comes in 14- and 16-inch screen varieties, while pre-2021 Pro laptops were offered in 13- and 16-inch options. If you aren’t sure what model, year or size your computer is, you can find out by clicking the Apple logo in the toolbar, then selecting “About This Mac.”

Types of MacBook Pro cases

Snap-on: Snap-on cases are fixed to the laptop while in use. As they’re named, these cases snap separately to the top and bottom halves of the MacBook to let them open and close.

Snap-on cases are fixed to the laptop while in use. As they’re named, these cases snap separately to the top and bottom halves of the MacBook to let them open and close. Sleeve: The other primary type of MacBook Pro case is the sleeve style. Laptop sleeves are made to protect the computer while not in use and are better if you plan to transport your laptop in a backpack or bag.

Material

Laptop cases are made in various materials, most commonly including hard plastic. Most snap-on cases are made from protective plastic, rubber, metal or polycarbonate material. Sleeve cases, however, are usually made from softer materials such as polyester, cotton or leather.

What to look for in a quality MacBook Pro case

Compatibility

Because MacBook Pro cases are not universal, it’s crucial to make sure the model you choose matches your laptop’s model year and screen size. For snap-on designs, this affects both the overall fit on the computer and the correct gaps for port use on varying generations. You can check a case’s compatible laptops in the product description, and you should avoid any products that don’t include this information.

Protection

The number one reason buyers select cases is for protection. While snap-on cases excel at protecting computers from scratches, drops and other accidents, sleeves do an excellent job at keeping computers safe in backpacks or bags. This makes them ideal for those who travel with their laptops often. In addition, snap-on cases protect laptops while in use, whereas you must take them out of the sleeve to use them.

Accessories

Some MacBook Pro cases also come with other accessories, such as keyboard covers, extra pockets, stands, or bags. You can also find MacBook cases with both a snap-on case and a sleeve or screen protectors.

Design

MacBook Pro cases also come in a wide range of designs and colors, whether sleeve or snap-on. Some cases are also designed to accentuate the MacBook’s natural features, including the aesthetics of the metal, the touch bar or the Apple logo. Cases also vary in their overall size, with more protective cases often being larger and bulkier, while slim-fit cases may offer slightly less protection.

How much you can expect to spend on a MacBook Pro case

Cheap MacBook Pro cases can cost as little as $9, while most mid-tier cases range from $20-$75. For high-end MacBook Pro cases, expect to spend $75-$200.

MacBook Pro case FAQ

Can you find MacBook Pro cases with the Apple logo cutout?

A. Yes. You can find MacBook Pro cases with several cutout shapes and designs. You can also find some that have transparent material where the logo is or in other spots.

Are MacBook Pro cases waterproof?

A. A few are waterproof, but others may be water-resistant instead. Water-resistant MacBook Pro cases may help protect the laptop from spills and small amounts of moisture. However, to ensure complete waterproofing, you’ll need a wholly sealed protective case — and it still isn’t recommended to submerge your laptop entirely.

What’s the best MacBook Pro case to buy?

Top MacBook Pro case

Native Union Stow Slim Leather Sleeve Case for the 15-Inch MacBook Pro

What you need to know: This versatile case is made from durable craft leather, and it includes an external pocket for transporting small accessories.

What you’ll love: This case is designed for 2016-2019 MacBook Pro models of the 15- and 16-inch varieties. Buyers love its magnetic closing design. It can be purchased in indigo, sage and slate colors.

What you should consider: This is not compatible with the 2021 MacBook Pro.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top MacBook Pro case for the money

Kecc Hard Shell Laptop Case for the 13-Inch MacBook Pro

What you need to know: This hard-shell case comes in several stunning designs and offers basic laptop protection at a low price point.

What you’ll love: This is made for the 2016-2021 MacBook Pro models and it features a slim hard-shell design. It’s made from hard plastic and is both fingerprint and scratchproof. It also comes in 12 designs, and each one has a beautiful texture-oriented motif.

What you should consider: This is a minimal case that may not be as protective as other hard-shell cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Moshi iGlaze Hard Shell Case for MacBook Pro

What you need to know: This case is more durable than most, without compromising the benefits of having a slim, minimal laptop case.

What you’ll love: This case is made for 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. It also includes rubber feet to prevent slipping, vent cutouts for increased airflow and a nice matte finish. It can be purchased in two semitransparent colors: stealth black and stealth clear.

What you should consider: This isn’t suitable for 2021 MacBook Pro laptops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.