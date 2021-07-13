The best phone gimbal

Phone gimbals make great wedding gifts for couples who enjoy traveling and going on wild excursions, such as whitewater rafting or ziplining.

Don’t let your next great action shot become lost in a blur. Pick up a phone gimbal to stabilize your camera and ensure images are crystal clear.

Movement that jolts cameras often results in blurred or out-of-focus shots. Phone gimbals counteract movement with weights, motors, and strategically designed mounts.

To simplify your choice, read our buying guide on phone gimbals, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is Roxant Pro Video Camera Stabilizer. Its ergonomic design features a nonslip silicone handle for a comfortable grip.

What to consider when purchasing a phone gimbal

Types of gimbals

Gimbals stabilize phones and cameras by counteracting vibrations and movement with weights. If the camera moves in one direction, the counterweights move in the opposite direction to balance it.

Analog gimbals have a weight located at the base or bottom of the handle that naturally adjusts when thrown off-balance. Electronic gimbals offer more control over movement, as they come with built-in gyroscopes, motors, and even have electronic controls.

Axis number

Simply put, the higher the number axes a phone gimbal has, the more effective it is at staying level. With multiple directions to rotate, the phone gimbal has a better chance at stabilizing.

While two-axis phone gimbals tend to be more affordable, they’re fairly limited in their stabilization. Three-axis gimbals, on the other hand, are capable of rotating in any direction, even upside-down.

Weight

Weight plays an important role in phone gimbals. They should find a happy medium between ones that are lightweight at risk of feeling flimsy, and heavy ones, which could cause fatigue after prolonged holding.

Phone gimbals also have weight limits, which means only select smartphones and cameras are compatible. Even if a device fits in the gimbal, if it’s too heavy, it might break it. To avoid costly guesswork, most manufacturers are very clear in terms of compatibility.

Handle

Single- vs. two-handle gimbals: There are single-handle gimbals, which tend to be compact and used for simple portable phone setups. Two-handle gimbals offer superior stabilization, as the extra point of contact helps avoid shaky hands and minimizes vibrations.

Grip: More than anything, your phone gimbal should have a comfortable handle with a reliable grip. Some handles are ergonomically designed and their contours are comfortable enough for prolonged holding. There are also gimbals with nonslip silicone handles, which eliminates a slipped grip or dropped gimbal due to sweaty hands.

Mount

Because phone gimbals are designed to hold a number of smartphones, they’re equipped with adjustable cradles. These mounts typically rotate, offering both landscape and portrait orientations. Advanced phone gimbals come with interchangeable mounts, which can accommodate larger devices like tablets.

Control

For advanced stabilization controls, invest in high-end phone gimbals. These models utilize motors to tilt, pan, or turn the camera independently, often reaching angles anatomically impossible for the human hand. To use the controls, you either operate buttons located on the gimbal or are required to use a companion app.

How much you can expect to spend on a phone gimbal

Simple entry-level phone gimbals cost $50 and below. If you’d like one with electronic options and better stabilization, you can spend anywhere from $50-$250. Phone gimbals over $250 have big-ticket features like rotational control.

Phone gimbal FAQ

Q. Are there any waterproof phone gimbals?

A. Yes, though they tend to be more expensive. They’re best to use in wet weather or if you’re engaging in any aquatic activities. Some people also prefer them for use in snowy conditions, as they’re susceptible to moisture exposure as well.

Q. Do I need to remove my phone case before mounting my smartphone in the gimbal?

A. It depends not only on your phone gimbal, but also the type of phone case. Low-profile phone cases usually fit, where bulkier, thicker ones may not be compatible. Some phone gimbals have interchangeable mounts, so it’s worth exploring if you’re hesitant about removing your phone from its case.

Phone gimbals we recommend

Best of the best

Roxant’s Pro Video Camera Stabilizer

Our take: Versatile option to hold smartphones as well as cameras. Cutting-edge design.

What we like: Adjustments are easy to make. Fast assembly. Overall reliable and durable stabilizer.

What we dislike: Learning curve on balancing gimbal, though additional counterweights may help.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

CamKix’s Stabilizing Hand Grip

Our take: Popular for solid grip and compact design. Affordable and gets the job done.

What we like: Used for active shots or those that require various angles. Holds up to considerable movement.

What we dislike: Some compatibility issues with devices of different sizes, as well as those in certain cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DJI’s Osmo Mobile 2

Our take: Lightweight stabilization. Easy to load a camera or a smartphone into holder.

What we like: Impressive 15-hour battery life, and even comes with a smartphone charging feature.

What we dislike: You need to set time aside to download the DJI app required to use this gimbal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

