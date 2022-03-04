Which office headset is best?

Teleconferencing and making phone calls for work are common, but an office headset is a must-have if you do these for many hours every day. To choose the best headset for your needs, you’ll want to consider how you plan to use it, what buttons and features may be most helpful and what kind you want. The Poly Voyager Headset offers a reliable headphone and microphone combo, complete with a charging stand for when you aren’t using it.

What to know before you buy an office headset

Use

How you plan to use your headphone and mic helps determine which are the best office headsets for your needs. While many include the same basic functionality, they vary widely in the quality of their headphones and mics, whether they’re wired, and their features. People who work around others, for example, may prefer functions such as active noise cancellation that minimize surrounding sounds.

Microphones

The microphone included in a headset affects the quality of your conversations. If the mic doesn’t matter to you, you’ll likely find more affordable models suitable for your needs. You can find higher-end boom mics with many headsets designed for the office. Many also prefer microphones that include customized volume control, noise cancellation and mute buttons, especially for regular conferencing. Many headphones also include mics of a lower quality.

Wired vs. wireless headsets

Depending on your preferences and what device you run your conversations through, you may prefer wired or wireless headsets. Wired headsets often use a USB jack to connect, so they’re most suitable for use with computers. Wireless headsets are easy to use with both computers and mobile devices because of their Bluetooth support — which is also a reason they tend to be more expensive.

What to look for in a quality office headset

Useful functions

Using your headset in an office may require active noise cancellation or other features dedicated to reducing noise on a call. Many headsets also include control functions such as mute, playback and volume buttons. Other headsets can switch between devices.

Active noise cancellation

Many headsets now include active noise cancellation, which can be useful for minimizing background noise on calls. Active noise cancellation uses a headset’s microphone to identify surrounding noises; then, it deploys an audio mix in the headphones that adapts to mitigate the other sounds. This lets you zone in on the incoming audio. Noise-canceling headsets are helpful if you work in a loud office.

Comfort

While it may not affect functionality, it’s essential to find a comfortable headset, especially if you plan to wear it continuously for many hours per day. Many high-end models offer large speaker cups that some find more comfortable on the ears. Others prefer more minimal headsets, such as those with just one speaker cup, or those that are smaller. You can also find headsets with thinner or thicker headbands, depending on what you find most comfortable.

How much you can expect to spend on an office headset

Cheap office headsets cost as little as $20, while mid-tier models start around $50. Expect to spend $100-$300 on high-end office headset models.

Office headset FAQ

What are the best office headsets to use with a mobile phone?

A. If you plan to use your headset with your mobile phone, make sure the one you choose is compatible. Several headsets support wireless Bluetooth connections, the most common type for use with mobile phones.

Which headsets are best for video conferencing?

A. Many headsets work well for video conferencing, including those with noise-canceling microphones. Some may feature convenient mute buttons that can be helpful for group video calls. You can also find high-end headsets with latency reduction for improving call connections.

What are the best office headsets to buy?

Top office headset

Plantronics Poly Voyager Wireless Headset With Boom Mic And Charge Stand

What you need to know: This headset connects to PCs with a wireless USB port or to mobile phones through Bluetooth, and it includes up to 12 hours of talking time per charge.

What you’ll love: There are volume and playback controls on the outside of the headphone speaker and a useful charging stand. They also feature active noise cancellation for minimizing background noise. There’s a two-year warranty.

What you should consider: Buyers with glasses found this headset a little uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top office headset for money

Logitech H390 Wired Stereo Headset With Noise-Canceling Microphone

What you need to know: This wired headset works well with most computers and comes at a price most buyers can afford.

What you’ll love: It plugs into a computer via a USB port and has convenient volume and mute buttons. It uses the microphone for active noise cancellation. You can purchase these in bulk packs of up to four headsets.

What you should consider: The headband for these headphones isn’t very durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Leitner LH270 Wireless Office Headset With Microphone And Stand

What you need to know: This comes with a convenient charging stand that lets you toggle between two devices.

What you’ll love: It lets users talk for up to eight hours per charge. The minimal design is more lightweight than most over-ear headsets. You can buy it in single-ear, dual-ear or on-ear configurations.

What you should consider: This only includes one headset speaker, unless you upgrade to the dual-ear or on-ear variants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

