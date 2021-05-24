Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
NBC4 Investigates
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting
State News
Ohio Police Cameras
U.S. & World
Crime Reports
Washington-DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Man accused of kicking police officer after arrest at Dublin bar
Video
Top Stories
Columbus man runs out of sentencing hearing, jumps from balcony
CCS talks about helping students cope with Olivia Kurtz’s death
Psychologists warn about the toll violence is taking on your child’s mental health
Video
‘The Voice’ heads into its Season 20 finale: How you can vote for your favorite artist
Video
Coronavirus
Latest News
Ohio Vaccine Lottery
Pass or Fail
In This Together
Pandemic Postcards
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Top Stories
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12
Top Stories
First Vax-A-Million winners drawn as legislator seeks to halt lotteries
Video
Top Stories
Franklin County rescinds mask order
Video
Columbus mom and pop radio station bounces back following the pandemic
Video
Ohio COVID-19 cases are at their lowest since June 2020
Video
See guidance for Ohio schools on vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children
Video
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Hottest day of the year ahead of rain and more seasonal end to the week
Video
Top Stories
Hot temps, a cold front, and a big late May change on the way
Video
More warm weather to start the workweek
Video
Hot start to the work week, with rain, storms, and a cold front coming
Video
More warm temps and chance for showers today and into the workweek
Video
Livestream
Traffic
Traffic Map
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Big 10 Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
Bengals
Browns
NFL Draft
NBA
Tokyo 2020
4 Court Press
Football Friday Nite
Masters Report
Video Game News
Top Stories
Lucas Zelarayan voted Major League Soccer Player Of The Week
Top Stories
Ohio bill would allow college student athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness
Video
Mickelson makes history at PGA Championship
Zelarayán free kicks lift Columbus Crew to 2-1 win over New York City FC
Biles makes history in return to competition at U.S. Classic
Local 4 You
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
NBC4’s central Ohio shredding events
The Autism Puzzle
African American Male Wellness Walk
Red White And BOOM!
Stuff the Backpack
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2021
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Daily Pledge
Programming
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Using Humor to Bring Awareness to Bipolar Disorder
Video
Top Stories
Improve Your Sleep
Video
Top Stories
Take Years Off Your Age with a Bright White Smile
Video
Domestic Violence and PTSD
Video
Dance Your Way to a Beachbody
Video
Reduce Under-Eye Bags and Erase Wrinkles in Only 10 Minutes
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Education
Best SAT prep book 2021
Trending on NBC4i.com
Man accused of kicking police officer after arrest at Dublin bar
Video
Franklin County rescinds mask order
Video
Ohio Vax-a-million: Sign up for vaccine lottery to win $1M, scholarship
Video
Campground gets new local ownership, including a local rocker
Video
Four killed in West Jefferson shooting
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
Hottest day of the year ahead of rain and more seasonal end to the week
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
2021 Central Ohio Fourth of July community fireworks schedule
Video
Photo gallery: Brag About Your Grads
Ohio Black Expo Expands for 2021, including Virtual Career Fair & Black Business Expo!
NBC4 is the home for the 2021 Stonewall Columbus PRIDE Celebration
Join NBC4’s viewer panel, earn points for gift cards
Video