Is a cooler table worth it?

When you’re relaxing on the patio doing absolutely nothing, the last thing you want to do is get up, run upstairs, go to the kitchen and grab a beverage. It just spoils the vibe. You want your cold beverage by your side.

When you’re trying to create an outdoor environment, the look can be as important as the function. That’s where cooler tables come in. They keep chilled beverages within reach while enhancing the decor of your outdoor living space.

What is a cooler table?

A cooler table is a hybrid. It is part cooler, part patio furniture. It is a dual-functioning item, like a storage ottoman, that not only serves a purpose but looks great doing so. You can store beverages, sandwiches, meat for grilling, condiments and more in this handy item. And if you need to move it to the shade as the sun arcs across the sky, many models have wheels that make that easily possible.

How does a cooler table work?

A cooler table works the same way as a cooler. The table has an insulated compartment that minimizes heat transfer. You add your beverages (or anything else you want to keep cold) and pour ice on top. The ice chills the air inside the cooler, helping your beverages stay cold for hours at a time.

What features should a cooler table have?

Capacity

Bigger isn’t always better. If you’re planning to use your cooler table for picnics and family gatherings, you’ll need a large model. However, if you’ll mostly use your cooler table for yourself and just a couple of friends, a smaller model is a better option. This is because the larger a cooler is, the harder it is to keep the items inside cold.

Ability to stay cool

Most cooler tables will be used for events or occasions, so they will need to keep your items chilled for several hours at the least. Make sure the model you are considering is insulated enough to do the job.

Additional storage

Most cooler tables have a bottom shelf that can store additional items that do not need to be chilled. This can be a handy place to keep cups, plates, napkins, utensils and more.

Built-in drain

When you are done with a regular cooler, you can just tip it over to dump out any leftover ice and water. You cannot easily do this with a cooler table because it is a piece of furniture. Look for a model with a built-in drain that doesn’t leak.

Bottle opener

If you will be chilling bottles, a cooler table with a built-in bottle opener will be appreciated. It can also help reduce cleanup, such as those stray bottle lids that never seem to make their way into the trash can.

Wheels

Not all cooler tables have wheels. If you want a model that can be moved easily from one location to another, locking wheels are essential.

Additional functionality

Some models have additional features, such as a ​​foosball tabletop. While this is an excellent way to get even more functionality out of a cooler table, make sure everyone has their drinks before gameplay begins.

Appealing aesthetics

Even when your cooler table is not filled with chilled beverages, it will serve as furniture. Consider the design and purchase a model that fits in with your decor.

Best cooler tables

Outsunny Black Patio Cooler Cart with Foosball Table Top

This high-end cooler table is made of durable steel and features a built-in foosball tabletop to serve as entertainment as well. It can hold up to 60 cans or 50 bottles and has a bottle opener with a cap catcher on the side for convenience.

Sold by Home Depot

Permasteel 80-Quart Outdoor Rolling Cooler

This rustic-looking option will be the focal point of your patio. The extra-large size holds up to 110 cans and can keep them cold for up to 36 hours. This model has double-sided handles and wheels to make it extremely portable.

Sold by Amazon

80-quart Rolling Patio Cooler

The lid on this polypropylene cooler table can be fully removed for easy loading. For convenience, it is hinged in the middle to provide easy access after it has been filled. It has a woven rattan wicker design to fit in seamlessly with most backyard decor.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Northbeam Natural Wood Picnic Table with Built-in Cooler

This unique option is a wooden picnic table that seats six to eight people. It is constructed out of Canadian hemlock and features a removable polyester fabric cooler in the center of the table that can hold up to 24 beverages. When you do not want to use the cooler feature, the lid folds closed to give you a full tabletop.

Sold by Home Depot

Keter Pop-Up Table Top Bar Cart

Keter’s clever design makes it a favorite. The table top raises so you can put snacks and cocktails on top while providing full access to the cooler beneath. The large-capacity cooler holds up to 130 cans and is made from long-lasting resin for durability.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

SereneLife Outdoor Cooler Table

For a smaller option, this round patio cooler also has a pop-up tabletop and holds up to 40 cans. The table height can be adjusted to provide easy access to beverages, and the cooler keeps beverages chilled for up to 12 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Mind Reader Collapsible Cooler Table

Mind Reader’s tailgate table is a collapsible version of the cooler table. This model folds down so it can be carried to your destination by hand. Once there, it only takes minutes to set up. The table also features a built-in mesh bowl for your favorite snacks.

Sold by Macy’s

Joyin Inflatable Tabletop Serving Bars (Two-Pack)

If budget is first and foremost on your list of priorities, this inflatable option can turn any table into a serving bar. It is 51.4 inches long, 24.5 inches wide and 4 inches deep. It can keep both beverages and food items cold.

Sold by Amazon

