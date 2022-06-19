It’s important to re-apply your sunscreen often, even if you choose a brand with a high SPF.

Which products are best for enhancing your time at the beach

For many, a day at the beach is an ideal way to spend quality time with their family. Swimming, collecting shells and getting vitamin D are all great fun. Still, there are numerous things you can bring with you to take your beach day to the next level.

What to consider before going to the beach

Keep your kids entertained in the car: If you’re traveling relatively far to get to the beach, you’ll want to keep your kids entertained along the way. Tablets and mobile-gaming consoles are great, but you don’t need a screen to entertain your child. Consider playing games like I Spy or Road Trip Bingo as you drive.

Don't forget sunscreen: According to the National Institutes of Health, sun rays have been known to cause skin damage since medieval times. Long-term or repeated exposure to sun rays can impact your skin's elasticity or lead to skin cancer. Sunscreen can absorb, reflect or disperse the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays, keeping your skin safe and healthy.

Consider wearing sunglasses: Your skin isn't the only part of your body the sun can damage. It's essential to protect your eyes. According to the NIH, large sunglasses with UVR protection are the most effective way to protect your eyes from the sun.

Try to get there early: Getting to the beach early makes it less likely you'll have to deal with extreme temperatures. Additionally, showing up earlier in the day lets you claim a great spot.

Types of beach products

Comfort products: Some of the best beach products make your time in the sun more comfortable. You can use beach blankets, lounge chairs and inflatables to avoid laying directly in the sand.

Safety products: Sunscreen and sunglasses protect your skin and eyes from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Beach toys: Beach toys are ideal for children and adults who want to have fun with their kids. Common toys include buckets, shovels and floating animal-themed toys.

Storage products: These make it easier to transport and carry the other beach products you bring. Totes are popular, but many may need something larger, such as a beach cart.

Coolers: Bringing cold water and food is essential when going to the beach. Coolers are an ideal way to keep your drinks and snacks fresh and cool.

Beach comfort products

What to consider when choosing a beach comfort product

When buying a lounge chair or inflatable, it’s crucial to choose one that’s durable. Durable chairs and inflatables enhance your safety since you won’t have to worry about them breaking while in use. It’s a good idea to buy beach comfort products that are compact and easy to carry, as large chairs and blankets can be cumbersome.

Best beach comfort products

Coleman Collapsible Chair With Built-In Four-Can Cooler

Although the armrests aren’t sturdy, the chair is. It’s comfortable, roomy and easy to fold down and carry. The built-in cooler makes it easy to keep your drinks cold, and the cup holder lets you keep sand out of your drinks.

Sold by Amazon

Ostrich Chaise Lounge

When folded down, it’s incredibly compact. The built-in shoulder strap makes it easy to carry to and from your vehicle. You can switch between a traditional headrest and an open-faced headrest, making it ideal for those who love to tan.

Sold by Amazon

Beach safety products

What to consider when choosing a beach safety product

It’s important to select beach safety products made by reputable brands. Untrustworthy brands may make false claims about how well their product works.

When buying sunscreen, the Food and Drug Administration recommends choosing a waterproof lotion offering broad-spectrum protection with a sun protection factor of 15 or higher.

When buying sunglasses, the National Eye Institute recommends selecting a pair that blocks at least 99% of UVA and UVB rays.

Best beach safety products

Supergoop SPF 40 Broad-Spectrum Face Sunscreen

Although it’s expensive, most people feel this sunscreen is worth it. Many didn’t even notice they were wearing it, but it provided adequate protection against the sun’s UV rays.

Sold by Amazon, Ulta and Supergoop

Maui Jim Ho’okipa Rectangular Sunglasses

These offer UV protection and feature glare-free lenses. They’re relatively pricey and aren’t as durable as other brands. Still, most people felt they were far more comfortable and effective than other sunglasses they had tried.

Sold by Amazon

Beach toys

What to consider when choosing a beach toy

In some cases, your kids may not know how to swim or may prefer playing in the sand over playing in the water. Beach toys are an excellent way to give your children something fun to do at the beach.

When buying beach toys, it’s vital to consider your child’s age and interests and the toy’s durability.

Best beach toys

Haba Dinosaur Sand Glove

It’s made of durable plastic and features an adjustable strap for various hand sizes. It’s compact and has an interesting design. Some people felt it made a loud clicking noise when the jaws closed. Still, most parents said their children loved it.

Sold by Amazon

Create A Castle Sandcastle Kit

This set includes six pieces that you can use to create large, detailed sandcastles. Although it’s pricey, most were impressed with the results.

Sold by Amazon

Beach storage products

What to consider when choosing beach storage products

The best beach storage products are durable. When buying a tote, it’s essential to ensure it isn’t too large for you to carry comfortably. Additionally, it needs to have secure straps that won’t break.

Beach carts should have sturdy wheels that rotate easily in sandy conditions. Ensure it’s large enough to carry everything you want to bring.

Best beach storage products

Strolee Beach Compact Folding Cart

This cart is stable, and the oversized rear wheels keep it balanced in the sand. It features a beach umbrella holder and several storage compartments. It’s available in five colors and is easy to maneuver.

Sold by Amazon

Yaluxe Oxford Nylon Tote

It’s made from waterproof nylon, making it ideal for a day at the beach. It’s spacious, stylish and comes in 14 colors. Some felt the handle could have been sturdier, but most were impressed with its build quality.

Sold by Amazon

Beach coolers

What to consider when choosing a cooler for the beach

When buying a cooler for the beach, it’s important to consider its size, weight and how tight it seals. A larger cooler may make sense if you plan to spend all day at the beach. Still, you’ll want a cooler with wheels, so it isn’t challenging to pack from your car. In most cases, a more compact cooler is ideal.

Some high-end coolers feature air-tight seals that keep your drinks cold longer. These are ideal for long days at the beach but may not be necessary if you’ll only be there an hour or two.

Best cooler for the beach

Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler

Yeti is known for producing top-notch coolers that keep your drinks cold for extended periods. Although this cooler can be heavy when filled, the wheels make it easy to transport.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Portable Hard Cooler

It’s affordable and available in three colors including ocean blue, blue and red. It’s easy to carry and ideal for a short stay at the beach.

Sold by Amazon

