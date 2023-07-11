BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details
Find great deals on your favorite beauty products now before Prime Day
Prime Day 2023 is nearly here, and Amazon has already majorly cut prices on a lot of its top products. Whether you’re looking for home and kitchen deals or hoping to find steals on the best pet products, there’s something for everyone in the annual shopping extravaganza.
If you’re a beauty buff, you’re definitely in luck, as this year’s selection of discounts on top products is better than ever. Plus, we’re already seeing huge discounts on a number of favorite hair care products, from curling irons to hair dryers.
What to know about Prime Day 2023
Amazon’s annual Prime Day will take place on July 11 and 12. Throughout the mega sale, you’ll find huge discounts from industry-leading brands across all categories as well as lesser-known brands that may be worth trying out. Some companies will even align new product launches with this event, so you can save big on the latest models.
You must be an Amazon Prime member to participate in this sale. However, there is a workaround if you sign up for a free trial.
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara 44% OFF
- Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser 20% OFF
- E.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer 25% OFF
- Ardell Demi Wispies Lashes 24% OFF
- Maybelline New York Super Stay Up to 24-Hour Skin Tint 22% OFF
- Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Extensions Washable Mascara 23% OFF
- E.l.f. Halo Glow Blush Beauty Wand $10 COUPON
Best early beauty essentials deals of Prime Day 2023
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Singles 25% OFF
- Beakey Five-Piece Makeup Sponge Set 46% OFF
- Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance-Free Makeup Remover Face Wipes 25% OFF
- Feryes Travel Makeup Brush Holder 30% OFF
- Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights 32% OFF
- BeautifyBeauties Hair Spray Bottle 47% OFF
Best early skin care deals of Prime Day 2023
- Nuvadermis Scar Cream Gel 20% OFF + 15% OFF COUPON
- Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence 42% OFF
- VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum 28% OFF
- Dermora 24-Karat Gold Eye Mask 15% OFF
- Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum 30% OFF
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 19% OFF
- Burt’s Bees SPF Lip Balms Three-Pack 40% OFF COUPON
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cream Extra Dry 43% OFF
- CeraVe Eye Repair Cream 37% OFF
- Sunday Riley Superstars Kit 25% OFF
Best early nail beauty deals of Prime Day 2023
- SunUV UV LED Nail Lamp 44% OFF
- Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover 50% OFF
- Hard As Hoof Nail-Strengthening Cream 21% OFF
- Kisider Nail Care Kit Manicure Set 33% OFF
- Beetles 2-Piece No Wipe Gel Top Coat and Base Coat Set 20% OFF
- Hawatour Nail Clippers Set 23% OFF
- Nutra Nail 5-to-7-Day Growth Treatment 13% OFF
- Nail-Aid Keratin 3-Day Growth Nail Treatment and Strengthener 13% OFF
Best early hair care and styling deals of Prime Day 2023
- Tigi Bed Head Manipulator Texturizing Putty with Firm Hold Travel Size 30% OFF
- Samnyte Hair Wax Stick 47% OFF
- Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo for Scalp Build-Up Control with Salicylic Acid 30% OFF
- Garnier Fructis Style Mega Full Thickening Lotion 21% OFF
- Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask 14% OFF
- Goo Goo Clip-In Hair Extensions 12% OFF
- Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask 24% OFF
- Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask Deep Conditioner 23% OFF
- INH Quick Slick Hair Finishing Stick 18% OFF
Best early hair tools deals of Prime Day 2023
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long 9% OFF
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer 10% OFF
- XCOZU Hair Straightener Curling lron 3-in-1 66% OFF
- Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer 28% OFF
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush 43% OFF
- Tymo Ionic Hair Blow Dryer Brush and Volumizer 29% OFF
- Bestope Pro Waver Curling Iron 43% OFF
- Conair Double Ceramic 1.5-inch Curling Iron 14% OFF
- Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer 43% OFF
- Coidak Hair Waver 17% OFF
- Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush 30% OFF
- Lily England Detangling Brush and Wide-Tooth Comb Set 40% OFF
Best early grooming deals of Prime Day 2023
- Braun Electric Razor for Men 16% OFF
- Tweezerman Rose Gold Slanted Tweezer 30% OFF
- Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer 68% OFF
- Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 20% OFF
- Pefei Tweezers Set 28% OFF
- Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool 33% OFF
Products to watch this Prime Day
- Kenra Volume Mousse Extra 17
- BaBylissPro FoilFX02 Cordless Metal Double Foil Shaver
- SolaWave 4-in-1 Skin Care Facial Wand
- Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion
- Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
- Clarins Double Serum
- PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash
- Nicebay Ionic Hair Dryer
