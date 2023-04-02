Which cleaning products are best for deep cleaning my bathroom?

For most people, the idea of having to clean anything is a frustrating fact of life. Then there are worse times when you need to upgrade your basic cleaning and scrub hard at all the nasty nooks and crusty crannies. This time of extra effort comes around in the spring for many, hence the ubiquitous concept of “Spring Cleaning.”

Some places need more attention, though. As cleaning expert Ketia Daniel said, “The bathroom is potentially the moldiest room in your home. But it doesn’t have to be. Knowing the correct products to use to clean your bathroom and knowing how to use them go hand in hand.”

In this article: Swiffer Dusters Starter Kit, Mr. Clean Magic Eraser and Bioclean Hard Water Stain Remover

Bathroom sections

It can be demotivating to think about cleaning an entire bathroom, or more if your home has them. Instead, focus on cleaning sections of your bathroom. Then, when you complete a section, take a small break or give yourself a little reward. Here’s one way to break it down:

Shower and or bathtub: These are the big ones, so getting them out of the way first is wise. What and how you need to clean depends on your bathroom. For example, if your shower has a curtain, you need to run those through your washer and dryer or follow its alternate cleaning instructions. But, if it has a door, you’ll need a surface cleaner. Not all the grime you wash clean from yourself goes down the drain, so make sure to scrub hard at every surface. Speaking of the drain, don’t forget to pull all the hair out of it.

Best cleaning products for the bathroom

Bioclean Hard Water Stain Remover

Daniel likes this cleaner because it “cleans and seals to prevent hard water stains and is easy to use.” It has a pleasing citrus scent and there are 20.3 fluid ounces in the bottle.

Microban 24-hour 32-fluid-ounce All-Purpose Cleaning Spray

This spray can continuously kill mold and bacteria for up to 24 hours straight, but Daniel warns not to forget to allow it to sit on a surface for up to 5 or 6 minutes before scrubbing it away.

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

This box contains 10 Magic Erasers that can clean multiple surfaces and eliminate many kinds of grime. Daniel said it’s particularly good on porcelain and dirt and can remove hand prints from the wall.

Swiffer Dusters Starter Kit

This starter kit includes 10 dusting pads and one handle that can both change its length and bend its head at angles to better reach hard-to-hit spots such as baseboards and light fixtures.

Weiman Cabinet and Wood Clean and Shine Spray

Daniel likes this cleaner because it’s “great for cleaning cabinetry and removing dust and fingerprints.” It also guards against further dirt and grime, keeping everything cleaner for longer.

