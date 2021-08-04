Sinks & Vanities

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
NBC4 Investigates
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Columbus Housing Market
Coronavirus
Pandemic Postcards
Ohio Police Cameras
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Washington DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Pennsylvania woman mauled by roommate’s pit bulls
Dollar General folding chairs recalled after reports of amputated fingers
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster will likely be needed before winter
Suspect still at large after pursuit across county lines ends in Columbus
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Warm summer weather with mostly sunny skies, isolated showers east
Video
Top Stories
Summer-like heat returning to Columbus area for first full weekend of August
Video
‘Dog days of summer’ increasing in Columbus and Ohio as planet warms
Warmer weather and a few pop-ups
Video
Pop-Ups Ahead of Warm-up
Video
Tokyo 2020
Medal Count
Olympics Video
Team USA gold medals
Traffic
Traffic Map
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Big 10 Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
Bengals
Browns
NBA
4 Court Press
Football Friday Nite
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Crew falls to DC United, 4-2
Top Stories
Buckeyes build brands with Columbus-based agency NIL Management
Video
Columbus Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan picked for MLS All-Star Game
Day 13: What to watch Wednesday night, Thursday morning at the Tokyo Olympics
Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day talks about fall camp
Video
Local 4 You
NBC4 to air ‘WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio’
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
NBC4’s central Ohio shredding events
The Autism Puzzle
African American Male Wellness Walk
Red White And BOOM!
Stuff the Backpack
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2021
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Daily Pledge
Programming
Livestream
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
The Union Bank Co. Investing in Your Future and the Community’s
Video
Top Stories
Don’t Suffer in Silence with ED
Video
The Basement Doctor Shows Unwavering Support of LifeTown Columbus and the Kids They Serve
Video
Take Years Off Your Age with a White Smile
Video
Columbus Metropolitan Library is Celebrating All Locations Being Back Open
Video
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Sinks & Vanities
Best bathroom pedestal sinks
Trending on NBC4i.com
Things to do: Columbus, Ohio, weekend activities and events July 5 – Aug. 8
Columbus declares eastside apartment complex a public nuisance
Video
Columbus family suffers through losing two brothers in one year to gun violence
Video
Central Ohio health leaders to address current COVID-19 situation
Ohio State nurses demand right to bargain COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
Warm summer weather with mostly sunny skies, isolated showers east
Video
Get severe weather email alerts
Don't Miss
NBC4 is proud to sponsor 2021 Heritage Music Festival at Mayme Moore Park
Ohio sales tax holiday: What you need to know before you shop Aug. 6-8
Video
NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack accepting donations now for 2021
Video
NBC4 is proud media sponsor of the 2021 African American Male Wellness Walk and Black Men’s Health Week
Video
Join NBC4’s viewer panel, earn points for gift cards
Video
Local Events