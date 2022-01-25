Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
18°
Columbus
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Intel in Ohio
NBC4 Investigates
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Tell Me More
Columbus Housing Market
Coronavirus
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Washington DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Missing man ‘walking towards Nelsonville’
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Ohio: 20K new cases
OH bill: Raise teen hours to help COVID shortages
Nor’easter will skip Ohio, hit Northeast
Video
How to perform CPR during the pandemic
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Climate Columbus
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Nor’easter will skip Ohio, hit Northeast
Video
Top Stories
Frigid midweek, light snow Thursday night
Video
A cold Wednesday ahead, snow to end the week
Video
Cold night ahead, snow later this week
Video
44 years since Ohio’s blizzard of ’78
Video
Traffic
Traffic Map
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
The Big Game
Browns
Bengals
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
4 Court Press
China 2022
Top Stories
Blue Jackets activate Adam Boqvist
Top Stories
Crew acquire midfielder James Igbekeme on loan
What to know for USA vs. El Salvador in Columbus
Big Papi headed to the Hall; Bonds, Clemens not
Breaking down the first Bengals-Chiefs game
Local 4 You
Honoring Black History
Remarkable Women
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
The Autism Puzzle
Red White And BOOM!
Veterans Voices
NBC4’s central Ohio shredding events
4’s Army Spirit of Giving
‘WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio’
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
4 To Know
Daily Pledge
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Contests
Programming
Livestream
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
GUIDE: How to watch NBC4 on streaming services
Top Stories
The Benefits of a Metal Roof
Video
Top Stories
Retirement and investments
Video
Fighting stress with natural supplements
Video
New Non-Invasive Procedure Helps Men with ED
Video
Going gray with Live Happy Live Well
Video
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Regional News Partners
PR Newswire Press Releases
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hardware
Best wooden bathroom shelf
Top Hardware Headlines
Most read on NBC4
One person shot at Wendy’s drive-thru in east Columbus
No school for Columbus students Wednesday
44 years since Ohio’s blizzard of ’78
Nor’easter will skip Ohio, hit Northeast
Computer chip plant: History of New Albany developments
Coronavirus in Ohio: 20K new cases
Bus rider arrested with $4K, drugs, guns
Man robs store, ditches clothes, CPD say
How Intel picked ‘long shot’ New Albany
NBC4’s Bob Nunnally begins fight against cancer
Read More Top Stories
Trending on NBC4
One person shot at Wendy’s drive-thru in east Columbus
No school for Columbus students Wednesday
44 years since Ohio’s blizzard of ’78
Nor’easter will skip Ohio, hit Northeast
Computer chip plant: History of New Albany developments
Coronavirus in Ohio: 20K new cases
Planning Forecast
Don't Miss
NBC4 sponsors Classic for Columbus basketball game
NBC4’s Bob Nunnally begins fight against cancer
2022 Winter Olympics schedule on NBC
NBC announces Betty White special
Better Call 4: Year in review of uncovering scams
Local Events