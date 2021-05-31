The best weighted blanket in 2021

Weighted blankets may help individuals calm down after a hectic day or feel warm and protected. While they may relieve minor anxiety or stress, they should not be considered a viable medical solution to severe health issues.

What are the best weighted blankets for 2021?

Restless, uncomfortable sleep at night can cause exhaustion and increased stress in the morning, leaving you unable to fully tackle the day ahead. For those in need of help falling and staying asleep at night, or anyone who needs assistance calming down in moments of uncertainty, a weighted blanket is a worthy investment.

Namely, weighted blankets provide pressure. By wrapping yourself in what is essentially a big hug, you may be able to calm yourself and focus better. Weighted blankets are primarily used in bed but can offer protection and warmth anywhere you are.

The best option is the Gravity Blanket, though as this guide details, there are plenty of considerations and options that go into finding the best weighted blanket.

What to know before buying a weighted blanket

Weighted blanket benefits

Gentle pressure and extra weight can help calm and soothe the body and mind. The belief is that through such pressure, your body releases serotonin to help better regulate your mood.

Aside from the extra weight, these popular products still function like regular blankets, providing warmth and coziness. They can be used in bed, on the couch, outside or while traveling.

Size

Weighted blankets come in various sizes, with most options in alignment with the popular bed sizes. Smaller options exist in throw blankets, while larger ones will cover king-size beds.

It may be helpful to get an option that is slightly smaller than your bed — this can help prevent the blanket from sliding over the edge with the added weight. While two people can share a weighted blanket, most users prefer having a blanket to themselves to enjoy the full wraparound effect.

Weight

It’s crucial to find a weighted blanket that corresponds to your body size. If the blanket is too heavy, it’ll grow uncomfortable. However, if it’s too light, it won’t serve its intended purpose. Most weight blankets are offered in five-pound increments starting from 5 pounds. Typically, you should opt for a blanket that’s about 10 percent of your body weight, though personal preference will come into play if you want to go slightly heavier or lighter.

What to look for in a quality weighted blanket

Fabric

Weighted blankets are made in a variety of fabrics, with some options softer than others. Fleece and flannel are standard, while some users prefer something smoother, like satin. Consider your tactile preferences and whether you want a blanket that’s full and fluffy or leaner and airy.

Weighted components

Most quality weighted blankets use plastic or glass beads to create weight. They’re stitched in, so they don’t move around, maintaining an even weight distribution within the blanket. Polyester fiberfill, or polyfill, may be included to give a more natural appearance, supplementing the interior weighted components and creating a softer, fuller blanket.

Design

Weighted blankets come in all sorts of color options, and some may even sport designs, particularly options for younger users. If you have the choice, you may want to consider matching or complementing your current bedsheets or existing décor. If you’re opting for a smaller weighted blanket, an accent color may be more appropriate.

How much you can expect to spend on a weighted blanket

Most weighted blankets of average size cost between $100-$200, likely with color and fabric options. Custom options can run higher, while small, lighter models may cost less.

Weighted blanket FAQ

How safe are weighted blankets?

A. While weighted blankets can provide relief for some users, a blanket that’s too heavy can quickly become dangerous. Keep your weighted blanket away from children, small pets or elderly family members that may not possess the strength or dexterity to remove the blanket. Keep it away from edges of beds or couches where you can pull it down.

How do I clean my weighted blanket?

A. Weighted blankets typically require extra care when washing; they will come with detailed instructions by the manufacturer you should follow. In most cases, you’ll have to wash gently and let the blanket air dry. Some options feature or allow for a duvet cover to protect the blanket, making cleaning easier.

What’s the best weighted blanket to buy?

Top weighted blanket

Gravity Weighted Blanket

What you need to know: One of the most popular and most reliable weighted blankets, this high-quality model provides instant relief and comfort.

What you’ll love: Quality construction offers longevity and even weight distribution of glass beads. It features a soft, plush duvet cover that is machine-washable.

What you should consider: There are only a few size and color options available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top weighted blanket for the money

Honeybird Weighted Blanket

What you need to know: This is an affordable weighted blanket that doesn’t sacrifice quality while appealing to a wide range of users.

What you’ll love: Its breathable design comes in standard sizes and weights. The weight comes from glass beads, which are evenly balanced and quiet. It is exceptionally soft and includes a 30-day trial.

What you should consider: The optional duvet cover increases the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Honeybird

Worth checking out

Bearaby Cotton Napper

What you need to know: This is an innovative blanket that hides its weight through expert construction and stunning design.

What you’ll love: It’s an impressively soft, knitted blanket made from organic, sustainable cotton. Cool and breathable, it’s easy to wash by hand or machine and available in various colors.

What you should consider: It’s quite fluffy and very pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Bearaby

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.