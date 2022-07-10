Getting a good night’s rest boils down to feeling comfortable and relaxed. Weighted blankets can help, but what if you’re a hot sleeper? Now there are cooling weighted blankets, which can help you enjoy a peaceful, restful night of sleep without overheating.

Find out whether you should invest in a cooling weighted blanket with this buying guide. Degrees of Comfort Cooling Weighted Blanket is available in weights from 5-30 pounds.

What to know before you buy a cooling weighted blanket

Why should I get a weighted blanket?

According to Mayo Clinic, weighted blankets can help reduce anxiety, which in turn helps you fall and stay asleep. With the gentle hug of a weighted blanket, our bodies release hormones like oxytocin that aid in relaxation and calming.

Regular weighted blankets vs. cooling weighted blankets

Regular weighted blankets have a singular goal — to soothe and calm sleepers. There are a wide variety of weighted blankets on the market, including many that are bulky or made with warm materials, though they aren’t terribly comfortable for hot sleepers.

Cooling weighted blankets are designed to offer a calm and cool sleeping experience. These blankets are often thinner and lightweight. They’re also made from breathable, temperature-regulating materials like cotton or bamboo.

How to choose the right weight for a weighted blanket

Weighted blankets weigh anywhere from 5-40 pounds. To select the right weight, choose one that’s roughly 10% of your body weight — this means before you shop, you’ll need to step on the scale.

For example, if you weigh 180 pounds, opt for a weighted cooling blanket that weighs approximately 18 pounds. It’s OK to be a few pounds over or under, but if you stray much further than that, you may not experience the therapeutic benefits you’re seeking.

Size

It might come as a surprise that cooling weighted blankets aren’t sold in standard bedding sizes, such as twin or queen. Instead, they’re sold by dimensions, such as 60 x 80 inches or 36 x 48 inches. Some manufacturers offer as many as eight size options.

If you’re wondering why weighted blankets are sized this way, it boils down to finding the right fit.

For one, weighted blankets shouldn’t hang off the edge of the bed; otherwise, they may slip off at night. In addition, weighted blankets aren’t intended for sharing. If you use a weighted blanket with a partner, you’ll throw off the ratio of blanket weight to body weight.

What to look for in a quality cooling weighted blanket

Materials

Shell: Most cooling weighted blankets are constructed with breathable materials such as cotton or bamboo. There are a few blankets made of lightweight polyester as well. Many of these materials are also woven with ultra-soft fibers, making them cool to the touch.

Fill: The majority of cooling weighted blankets are filled with tiny glass beads or pellets. The beads and pellets are extremely fine, which reduces the blanket’s overall bulkiness. However, some consumers feel the movement of the beads or pellets can be noisy and bothersome.

Removable cover

It’s common for cooling weighted blankets to have removable covers. A few blankets sold without covers have loops or ties, making them compatible with other removable covers.

According to consumers, this is one of the most attractive features in weighted blankets. A machine-washable shell preserves the weighted blanket, plus it opens the door to using decorative covers that coordinate with bedding décor.

Machine-washable

Some cooling weighted blankets are entirely machine-washable. For these, it’s recommended to use gentle detergent and cool water. Unfortunately, most of these blankets can’t go in dryers, so you need to line dry them.

How much you can expect to spend on a cooling weighted blanket

Cooling weighted blankets cost $30-$400. Most people opt for cooling weighted blankets in the $75-$150 range, which offers the most bang for the buck in terms of terms of quality and therapeutic benefits.

Cooling weighted blanket FAQ

Can kids use cooling weighted blankets?

A. Cooling weighted blankets are not recommended for babies or toddlers. Some older kids may benefit from sleeping or napping with a cooling weighted blanket, provided it meets the criteria for kids’ bedding safety standards. It’s advised to supervise kids when they use cooling weighted blankets.

Do I need to get a new cooling weighted blanket if I’ve gained or lost weight?

A. Many people say they’ve purchased new cooling weighted blankets due to weight fluctuations. If your fluctuation isn’t more than a few pounds, your current blanket will do; however, if it’s 10 pounds or more, there’s a good chance you’ll need a new one.

What’s the best cooling weighted blanket to buy?

Top cooling weighted blanket

Degrees of Comfort Cooling Weighted Blanket

What you need to know: A customer favorite, this cooling weighted blanket has two removable covers for easy cleaning.

What you’ll love: Comes with a plush cover for cold weather and a Coolmax cover for hot weather. Available in a wide variety of weights, sizes and colors. Constructed with reinforced stitching to last through years of use.

What you should consider: Occasional reports that it was difficult to fit the blanket in the duvet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cooling weighted blanket for the money

ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket

What you need to know: This budget-friendly cooling blanket is made of temperature-regulating bamboo that’s lightweight and soft.

What you’ll love: Soft, smooth design is comfortable for those with sensitive skin. Made with high-density sewing technology that keeps glass beads in their pockets for even weight distribution.

What you should consider: Some hot sleepers said it didn’t offer as much cooling as they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Syrinx Cooling Weighted Blanket

What you need to know: Users praise the lightweight yet durable construction of this blanket.

What you’ll love: The blanket is thin and easy to wrap around the body. Equipped with loops so it can be secured to duvet covers. Outermost layer is cotton, which is easy to spot clean.

What you should consider: Comes in fewer colors than other blankets of this kind.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.