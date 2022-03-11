Which summer comforter is best?

Finding the right bedding for summer use can be a challenge. A good summer comforter should be heavy enough to satisfy people who like some weight to their bedding but light and breathable enough that you don’t feel too hot in the night.

With so many to choose from, picking the right one can be challenging. If you’re looking for something soft and lightweight with a simple design, Hombys Lightweight Cooling Comforter is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a summer comforter

Size

Choosing the right size comforter is essential. You might think it’s as simple as buying one the same size as your mattress, but it isn’t always that simple. There’s no standard sizing, so some queen comforters, for instance, will give you just an inch or two of overhang on each side of a queen mattress, while others will nearly reach the floor. The only way to know for sure is to check the dimensions and compare them to the size of your mattress. If you want a large overhang, you’ll often need to size up.

Cover material

The outer cover must be a breathable material. Otherwise, more of your body heat will become trapped under the comforter and leave you hot and bothered on summer nights. Natural materials, such as cotton, linen and bamboo, are obvious choices. However, polyester microfiber is also breathable and is often a more affordable choice. Opt for natural fibers if you have the budget. Otherwise, microfiber is a soft alternative that won’t leave you sweating.

Stitching

The stitching keeps the filling in place so that it doesn’t become lumpy or uneven. Summer comforters contain small quantities of fill, so in some ways, it’s even more important to keep it in place. Without this, you can end up with a few large lumps of filling and areas with no filling at all. Box stitching is when the stitching forms large squares. This keeps the filling moving both side-to-side and up-and-down, while channel stitching only stops the filling from moving in one direction or the other, depending on the orientation of the channels.

What to look for in a quality summer comforter

Q-Max cooling rating

With technological advances in fabric, you can now find comforters made from cooling fabrics. These fabrics feel cool to the touch, even on warm days. According to their cooling properties, they’re given a Q-Max cooling rating, with larger numbers offering more effective cooling. Expect to see cooling ratings from 0.2 to 0.5.

Machine-washable

Even if you use your comforter over a flat sheet or inside a duvet cover, you’ll eventually need to clean it. You’ll make your life easier by choosing one that’s machine-washable rather than one that can only be dry cleaned. Luckily lightweight comforters are less bulky than thick winter offerings, so they’re usually machine washable in an average home washing machine.

Color or pattern

Comforters come in a range of colors and patterns, from plain white to simple stripes to bold prints. It’s up to you whether you’d prefer a muted option or something more vibrant.

How much you can expect to spend on a summer comforter

You can find basic comforters for around $30, while high-end ones cost as much as $250.

Summer comforter FAQ

What kind of comforter keeps you cool?

A. For summer use, you need a comforter with minimal filling. It should have a breathable outer layer made from polyester microfiber, a cooling fiber or natural material, such as cotton or bamboo. You may describe suitable choices as “lightweight” or “cooling.” Comforters described as suitable for all seasons are usually too warm for the height of summer unless you live in a cool climate.

Do you really need a comforter in summer?

A. While some people are happy to sleep with nothing but a flat sheet covering them in summer, it’s a good idea to have a lightweight comforter on hand for cooler-than-average nights. You might also find it hard to sleep without something more weighty than a sheet covering you, in which case, a sheet won’t cut it.

What are the best summer comforters to buy?

Top summer comforter

Hombys Lightweight Cooling Comforter

What you need to know: This super-soft offering is ideal for anyone who wants some weight to their comforter without overheating.

What you’ll love: The outer layer is bamboo viscose, which is soft yet breathable and feels cool to the touch. You can choose from white, gray or sage green colors and sizes range from twin to super king plus.

What you should consider: Some buyers would prefer a greater overhang, so check the dimensions and consider sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top summer comforter for the money

Great Bay Home Nautical Reversible Quilt Set

What you need to know: Although described as all-season, this comforter is lightweight enough for summer use.

What you’ll love: This is an affordable choice for people who love the ocean as it’s available in a range of nautical prints, some of them reversible. It comes with matching pillow shams. The microfiber material is breathable.

What you should consider: A handful of designs aren’t completely true to color, appearing more muted in person than on screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Comforter

What you need to know: Thanks to its use of advanced cooling fabric, it’s perfect for hot sleepers.

What you’ll love: It’s made with Japanese Arc-Chill fabric with a Q-Max cooling rating of 0.45, so it helps dissipate body heat. It feels soft to the touch and fluffy yet lightweight.

What you should consider: While it initially feels cool to the touch, it doesn’t stay that way all night, but it can help you get to sleep.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

