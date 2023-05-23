How Trader Joe’s can offer the best value to its customers

According to Trader Joe’s, to give the customer the best value, it has to manage store space smartly. To make room for something new, they have to take something away. This is a decision that isn’t taken lightly. In fact, each year, Trader Joe’s compiles a list of the top products so it knows what to keep on the shelves to make customers happy. This month, while some items have disappeared, there are a bunch of new and exciting products that are worth mentioning.

Top new picks at Trader Joe’s this month

Trader Joe’s is adding over two dozen products to its shelves this month. Some of the ones that are most worthy of a spotlight include the intriguing Enchanted Jangle. This magical assortment of treats includes all your favorites, such as salted waffle pretzels, lemon-yogurt-coated animal-shaped cookies, chocolate-coated pretzel nuggets, strawberry-yogurt-coated marshmallows and more. However, if salty products are more to your liking, you’ll want to check out Mini (Almost) Everything Bagel Sandwich Crackers. These mini sandwich crackers will curb that craving with poppy seeds, dried garlic and onion, salt and cream cheese. For families headed out on vacation, the Beach Day Gummy Candy is a solid choice. This beach-themed candy features a variety of shapes, including palm trees, starfish, conch shells, crabs and sunglasses. Another top choice is S’mores Clusters. As expected, these classic treats are a tantalizing mix of cracker pieces and mini marshmallows coated with smooth milk chocolate.

Everything else that is new at Trader Joe’s this month

Just so you don’t miss any favorites, here is everything else that is new at Trader Joe’s this month.

Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes

Blueberry Fields Hard Cheese

Gluten-Free Strawberry Muffins

Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds

Organic Mafalda Corta Pasta

Mini (Almost) Everything Bagel Sandwich Crackers

Salted Caramel + Pistachio Scented Candle

Brazil Nut Body Wash

Organic Blueberry Preserves

Madagascar Vanilla Bean Creme Fraiche

Gluten Free Battered Plant-Based Fish Fillets

French Heritage Saint Paulin Cheese

Large Reusable Insulated Bag (Pink/Yellow)

Enchanted Jangle (Snack Mix)

Vegan Poke

Perfectly Pickled Pups

Flakes & Strawberries Cereal

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Smoky & Hot Chile Powder

Organic Buttery Plant-Based Spread

Tirokafteri Spicy Greek Cheese Spread

Mee Krob Snackers

Sfogliatella Pastry

Cold Brew Iced Tea Black Tea + Lemon

Italian Tomato & Burrata Ravioloni

Best storage products for your Trader Joe’s goods

There are so many exciting new foods (and other products) at Trader Joe’s this month. You’re going to need more food storage containers. Here are a few options for storing all the delicious treats you buy at Trader Joe’s.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage Leakproof Food Container

These Rubbermaid Brilliance containers are completely leakproof and airtight. They make an ideal storage container for food. The clear lid and sides mean you can easily see everything you are storing. The built-in vents make the containers microwave safe, even with the lid on.

Sold by Amazon

Popit! Food Storage Containers Set

This compact variety set comes with eight different sizes of food storage containers, ranging from 3 ounces to 47 ounces. The silicone seal prevents leakage, while the affordable price makes them a solid buy. These containers are dishwasher-safe and stackable for convenience.

Sold by Amazon

Rubbermaid 42-piece Food Storage Containers

If you want one of everything at Trader Joe’s, you’re going to need a lot of storage. Fortunately, this 42-piece set from Rubbermaid gives you everything you desire. You get 21 assorted containers with 21 snap-on lids. The containers are microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Glasslock 18-piece Assorted Oven Safe Container Set

If you prefer glassware, the containers in this offering will meet your needs. They are oven-safe, microwaveable, airtight and leakproof. This set comes with nine assorted containers and nine lids. Please note that the lids are not oven-safe — only the containers are.

Sold by Amazon

FineDine Six-piece Superior Glass Food Storage Containers Set

If you just want a few extra food storage containers, this high-quality set comes with three. The glass containers hold 35 ounces and are designed for meal prep — instead of putting one ingredient inside, you can fill it up with your entire meal. These travel-ready options are great for taking your favorite Trader Joe’s food to the office.

Sold by Amazon

