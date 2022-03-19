Which Pyrex lid is best?

Pyrex containers are invaluable kitchen tools used for cooking, baking, warming and reheating. With a lid, they become excellent, heavy-duty storage containers. Unfortunately, Pyrex lids aren’t quite as long-lasting as the glassware. Over time, they can crack and tear or get misplaced. Rather than throwing out your Pyrex glassware or resorting to single-use lid options, it’s wiser to purchase more lids.

If you want to be prepared, a set of Pyrex Assorted Storage Lids is a good general-purpose option containing nine lids of different shapes and sizes.

What to know before you buy a Pyrex lid

Types

The most common Pyrex lid is the familiar, somewhat flexible plastic lid that is fairly shallow and simply snaps over the edge of your Pyrex glassware to keep your food safe for storage. However, there are also models that have features such as tabs to give you a better grip for removing the lid, as well as lids featuring a vent to allow for safer microwaving. Also, some containers, such as casserole dishes, may also have Pyrex glass lids. If you’re interested in other types of lids that may be suitable for your Pyrex containers, take a look at the BestReviews buying guide for silicone stretch lids.

Size

There are two ways to find the Pyrex replacement lid that fits your Pyrex glassware. The first is to measure the size of the Pyrex glassware. For a round bowl, you’ll want to measure the diameter, and for a rectangular bowl, you’ll need to measure the length and width. Additionally, knowing the capacity, such as a 2-cup container, can help you hone in on the best fit. While this might seem to be the easiest and most intuitive way to find the right lid, it’s actually more complicated than the second method.

The second method is to note the number on the bottom of your Pyrex glassware. Every genuine piece of Pyrex glassware has a number stamped on the bottom. This number is actually visible when looking into the container. You do not need to flip it over to see it. The number will be something like 7402 or 7211. This is the only number you need to shop for a lid that fits perfectly.

What to look for in a quality Pyrex lid

Material

All genuine Pyrex replacement lids are manufactured using nonporous, BPA-free plastic that doesn’t absorb food odors or flavors and won’t stain. After finding the right size, you’ll only have to consider color and quantity.

Color

Pyrex replacement lids are available in a range of colors, including purple, pink, red, orange, turquoise, white and blue. If you have a favorite color or want your lid to match your decor, look for a lid in the color you desire.

Quantity

While it is possible to purchase a single Pyrex replacement lid, you can save money by purchasing a set. For example, a set of four 4-cup (7201) replacement lids often only costs a few dollars more than a set of two of the same lids.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pyrex lid

The cost of a single Pyrex lid can range from roughly $2 to $4. In general, the larger the set, the less the price per lid is. For example, a set of two lids may cost $8 while a set of four of the same lids might only cost $10.

Pyrex lid FAQ

Do Pyrex lids come with a warranty?

A. According to the manufacturer, Pyrex promises to replace any non-glass accessories that have a manufacturing defect within two years of the date of purchase. This warranty will be void if the owner doesn’t follow all of the safety and usage instructions that accompany the product.

Can you use a Pyrex lid in an oven?

A. No. While Pyrex container lids are remarkably durable, the one place they cannot go is in an oven. The heat from an oven will melt the lid. Also, even though Pyrex lids are dishwasher-safe, they cannot be placed near the heating element in your dishwasher. Because of this, if you place a Pyrex lid in the dishwasher, it can only go on the top rack. Lastly, while the company states the lid is microwave-safe, it is possible for a Pyrex lid to distort if it gets too hot.

What’s the best Pyrex lid to buy?

Top Pyrex lid

Pyrex Assorted Storage Lids

What you need to know: If you have a diverse set of Pyrex containers, this assortment of lids will have what you need.

What you’ll love: Nine genuine Pyrex replacement lids are included in this set: one round 6/7-cup lid (7402), two round 4-cup lids (7201), two round 2-cup lids (7200), one round 1-cup lid (7202), two rectangular 3-cup lids (7210), one rectangular 6-cup lid (7211).

What you should consider: A few individuals felt these replacement Pyrex lids lacked the durability found in the lids from their original set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pyrex lid for the money

Pyrex Round 4-Cup Storage Lids

What you need to know: If you’re looking for the best replacement lids for your round, 6-inch Pyrex bowls, this set of four turquoise lids will do the trick.

What you’ll love: These replacement lids provide a snug fit for your 6-inch Pyrex bowls. They’re BPA free, are designed to hold up in the refrigerator and the microwave, and are dishwasher safe when placed in the top-rack.

What you should consider: Be aware that all four of the lids in this set are designed for the same size Pyrex container (7201).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pyrex Replacement Food Storage Lids

What you need to know: This set of Pyrex replacement lids is best for the individual who has a number of different sized Pyrex bowls.

What you’ll love: There are nine round lids included in this set: two 6/7-cup lids (7402), two 4-cup lids (7201), three 2-cup lids (7200) and two 1-cup lids (7202​​). These lids are BPA-free and come in an assortment of colors: red, purple, green and pink.

What you should consider: A number of users have noted that using these lids in the microwave tends to warp the shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

