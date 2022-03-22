What is snail mucin?

If you’re making a list of essential spring beauty products to try this year, you might be surprised by what’s trending. Snail mucin — the excretion trails from snails — is garnering considerable attention as 2022’s most intriguing skin care ingredient.

Not only does snail mucin deliver deep hydration, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe irritated and sensitive skin. And while there aren’t too many snail mucin skin care products on the market yet, it’s worth giving the ones out there a try because you might be pleasantly surprised by the results.

What you need to know about snail mucin skin care

What does snail mucin do?

Snail mucin might not sound appealing, but it’s packed with plenty of familiar nourishing ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, elastin, allantoin and glycolic acid. It’s said to deliver deep hydration to parched skin, smooth over fine lines, minimize the appearance of dark spots and promote collagen production. And that’s not all — snail mucin also has anti-inflammatory properties that calm irritation and redness.

What snail mucin skin care products are there?

Snail mucin products are a growing category in the skin care world, especially since they’ve become viral sensations at the hands of TikTok and YouTube beauty influencers. Snail mucin moisturizers make up the largest segmentation of the category, followed by sheet masks, serums, cleansers and toners.

How much you can expect to spend on snail mucin skin care

Most snail mucin products fall between $10-$50. Sheet masks, serums, toners and cleansers typically cost less than $25, whereas moisturizers run the gamut between $15 and $50. There are also a handful of gift sets featuring a mix of trial- and full-size snail mucin products which cost anywhere from $20-$40.

Best snail mucin skin care products

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Arguably the most popular snail mucin product on the market, the Cosrx Power Essence Serum is a potent formula with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate. It’s lightweight and absorbs quickly, and it promises to leave skin with a smooth texture and healthy glow.

Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All In One Repair Cream

This Cosrx cream is a luxurious moisturizer with a whipped, gel-like consistency. It soothes irritated, red skin caused by breakouts, rosacea and sunburn. A little goes a long way, and the cream wears well beneath makeup.

Cosrx Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream

Besides a tightening and smoothing effect, this snail mucin eye cream minimizes dark circles and hyperpigmentation around the eyes. The cream is hypoallergenic, making it ideal for people with sensitive skin and eyes.

Peach Slices Snail Rescue Intensive Wash-Off Mask

Not only does this jelly mask gently exfoliate and smooth over rough areas, but it also minimizes the appearance of large pores. Besides snail mucin, it’s infused with calming ingredients and vitamin C-rich antioxidants that leave skin brighter.

Peach Slices Snail Rescue Blemish Busting Toner

Keep blemishes at bay with this snail mucin toner, which is non-comedogenic and suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. The ultra-clean formula is cruelty-free and leaves out harsh ingredients commonly seen in toners, including parabens, fragrance, alcohol and sulfates.

Holika Holika Prime Youth White Snail Tone Up Sheet Mask

If you’re new to snail mucin products, this black and white snail sheet mask is a popular beginner-friendly option. It’s also one of the most affordable snail mucin products available. The gentle formula brightens and nourishes skin with hyaluronic acid as well as pearl, milk and rice extracts.

