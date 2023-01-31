Which beard moisturizers are best?

A new beard comes with a new level of upkeep and maintenance that usually requires establishing a proper hair care routine. Outside of selecting your own unique beard style, you’ll want to find the right products to keep your beard looking and feeling great as it grows.

As facial hair gets longer, the skin underneath can become irritated from the new growth or become dry and unmanageable after some time. But luckily, there are several leave-in conditioners, oils and balms that are great for the job. For the top overall pick, check out Prophet and Tools Styling Beard Balm.

What to consider before trying a beard moisturizer

Skin Type

When looking for the best product for you, you will want to consider which skin type you naturally have. Your skin can be oily, dry, normal or combination based on your unique genetic makeup. As a result, you may be sensitive to different products you use on your face and the rest of your body due to the potency of individual formula.

Any type of beard moisturizer that features an oil-based formula can cause clogged pores to develop on your face and, in some cases, even acne if you have oily skin. However, the same products work wonders if you may have a drier complexion naturally. Similarly, suppose you suffer from a mild to severe skin condition such as eczema or seborrheic keratosis. In that case, you will want to check each label to ensure different products’ ingredients don’t cause further skin irritation.

Forms

Depending on your individual preference, you may want to use beard oil, balm or conditioner as a moisturizer. Most beard oils and balms will help moisturize and hydrate the beard hair and skin underneath while gently nourishing the health of both.

Yet, whereas beard oils use nonsynthetic carrier oils such as jojoba and coconut, balm products will contain beeswax, mango butter or shea butter. Conditioners are fast-absorbing into the skin and hair on your face but do require more work to rub in properly. Some can also contain more fragrances than other options.

Ingredients

Formulas will feature specific ingredients that serve the purpose of keeping your facial hair healthy and nourished. Extracts like shea butter will moisturize the facial hair and skin underneath your beard. Those similar to almond oil will help encourage hair growth. Likewise, beeswax aids in locking in moisture essential for beard length retention.

Scents

Beard moisturizers come in an assortment of scents ranging from mild to strong. Occasionally, the type of product will have a stronger smell due to the concentration of ingredients. Choose a moisturizer scent wisely, considering whichever product you apply will be close to your face for extended periods throughout the day. Artificial fragrances will cause the most irritation to your sense of smell and skin. Stick to products with more organic compounds to avoid any adverse reactions occurring on your skin.

How much you can expect to spend on a beard moisturizer cost

Depending on ingredients and brand name, moisturizers can cost anywhere from $3-$90. Those on the inexpensive side will feature fewer packaging frills and essential oils, while more expensive products will feature a richer blend of ingredients and other beneficial additives.

Beard Moisturizer FAQ

Q. How often should you moisturize your beard?

A. Based on your distinct facial hair, recommendations will vary. For people with straighter hair, experts say you can moisturize once a day without issue. Although, for those with coarser hair, it is usually suggested to moisturize twice daily.

Q. Can beard moisturizers cause skin irritation?

A. Not inherently, unless you have a skin condition that certain chemicals or compounds can exacerbate. Know your skin type before trying a new product to avoid skin rashes or dryness. A patch test is worth conducting before using any new product.

Q. Is it difficult to apply beard moisturizers?

A. Different types will require varying methods for proper use. Some, such as oils, will have a thick enough texture to massage it into your face. In contrast, ones like a balm will require more effort to rub in effectively.

Q. Can beard moisturizers be multipurpose?

A. Depending on which brand you choose, they may have a beard care lineup that will feature an item you can use in multiple ways. For example, you can use some beard oils as a conditioner, styler or shaving oil.

The best beard moisturizers

Best overall moisturizer

Prophet and Tools Styling Beard Balm

What you need to know: This balm is perfect for use on all types of beard colors and hair.

What you’ll love: The formula features an infusion technology that allows the crystallized butter to melt easily into your hands before application. Its proprietary blend of natural ingredients also helps promote hair color vibrancy and style holds.

What you should consider: It can be cumbersome and messy to apply.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bargain moisturizer

Honest Amish Beard Balm Leave-in Conditioner

What you need to know: This is another great balm that softens coarse hair and prevents beard dandruff.

What you’ll love: It’s considered one of the world’s most trusted brands for beard care. Premium organic ingredients fight off itchiness and the development of split ends, which can cause rogue hairs.

What you should consider: It might not work well for everyone depending on an individual’s unique beard characteristics.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best natural moisturizer

Badger Beard Balm Leave-in Beard Conditioner

What you need to know: This leave-in conditioner formula is made using natural ingredients.

What you’ll love: It’s USDA-certified organic. It softens the beard with natural oils but has a non-greasy formula. Most find the bergamot and vanilla scent pleasant.

What you should consider: It doesn’t provide hold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best everyday moisturizer

Paul Mitchell MVRCK Beard Oil

What you need to know: Softening and adding shine, this is a great choice for daily use.

What you’ll love: The lightweight formula is a great moisturizer to use daily to help prevent your hair from becoming dry and scraggly. It makes beards of all lengths easier to control.

What you should consider: Some people find it a little oily if they use too much of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Best oil-based moisturizer

Jack Black Beard Oil

What you need to know: This option offers a premium formula with ultra-hydrating properties.

What you’ll love: It helps fight the development of dry and brittle facial hair, is made with 100% untainted essential oils that aid in preventing itchiness and quickly dissolves into the beard and skin.

What you should consider: It requires consistent use for best results, and the skin can crack at first if dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best protective moisturizer

Billy Jealousy Devil’s Delight Beard Oil

What you need to know: Designed to prevent breakage, it protects your beard while moisturizing it.

What you’ll love: It nourishes and hydrates beard hair deeply, promoting growth and aiding in preventing breakage. It increases shine and generally improves the hair’s condition.

What you should consider: Some people with sensitive skin find it too harsh.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Best lightweight moisturizer

Bluebeards Original Beard Saver

What you need to know: It doesn’t have a greasy feeling but rather a very lightweight texture.

What you’ll love: You can apply it easily by rubbing a small pea-sized amount thoroughly through the beard, from root to tip. It will keep facial hair in-grown-free and ultra-moisturized without harsh parabens. This product has also been well-tested on the most difficult of beards to determine its efficiency level.

What you should consider: The strong citrus smell can be off-putting to some who don’t want to use strong-smelling facial products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best hydrating moisturizer

Viking Revolution Beard Oil Conditioner

What you need to know: This 100% natural blend effectively soothes skin itchiness and irritation with a few drops.

What you’ll love: Its sandalwood scent is light enough of a fragrance that your beard will smell great without being offensive. The argan and jojoba extracts work as a dynamic duo that strengthens beard hair and fullness.

What you should consider: Consistency of product is a common issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

