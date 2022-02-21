Which Tarte bronzer is best?

No matter the season, bronzer can instantly add a healthy, sun-kissed glow to your skin and give your face added dimension. Tarte bronzers are some of the best because they offer natural ingredients and high-performing formulas that last all day.

Tarte bronzers are available in powder and cream formulas, so there’s an option for all skin types. The brand is also dedicated to using clinically-proven natural ingredients, including plant extracts, fruit extracts, clay and minerals, in their formulas to provide a bronze glow that’s good for your skin. If you’re looking for a water-resistant bronzer that offers hours of wear, the Tarte Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer is your top option.

What to know before you buy a Tarte bronzer

Formula

Tarte offers powder and cream bronzers, which both work well but offer a different look and feel on the skin.

Powder bronzers are the most common option. They’re pressed into a compact like your favorite pressed setting powder or blush and require a brush to apply. In general, powder bronzers are best for oily, acne-prone and combination skin. That’s because they can sometimes cling to dry patches and other textured areas. Tarte powder bronzers feature an incredibly smooth texture, though, so they apply evenly and can work well for dry skin if it’s moisturized.

Cream bronzers have a similar texture to cream blushes, so they’re highly emollient and blend seamlessly into the skin. They work extremely well for dry and mature skin because they’re moisturizing and have a slight sheen that provides a very natural look. Tarte cream bronzers are also easy to apply, so they’re ideal for beginners.

Vegan

As a brand, Tarte is committed to using naturally-derived ingredients with many products containing fruit extracts, plant extracts, marine extracts, minerals and clay from the earth. If you prefer to stay away from makeup that contains animal-derived ingredients, Tarte also offers many vegan formulas. Most Tarte bronzers are vegan, and all Tarte products are cruelty-free, so they don’t undergo animal testing.

Ingredients

While Tarte bronzers stand out for the many natural ingredients that they contain, they’re also noteworthy for the ingredients they don’t include.

Most Tarte bronzers are formulated without ingredients that can potentially harm your skin and overall health. They’re all free of:

Parabens: These preservatives have been shown to interfere with hormone function.

These preservatives have been shown to interfere with hormone function. Phthalates: Studies on animals suggest these chemicals can adversely affect the reproductive system, though their impact at low levels on humans is not fully clear.

Studies on animals suggest these chemicals can adversely affect the reproductive system, though their impact at low levels on humans is not fully clear. Mineral oil: Derived from petroleum, this oil can clog the pores and cause acne.

Derived from petroleum, this oil can clog the pores and cause acne. Sodium lauryl sulfate: This common ingredient can irritate or cause allergic reactions in sensitive skin.

This common ingredient can irritate or cause allergic reactions in sensitive skin. Gluten: If you have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, gluten in your makeup may cause a reaction.

What to look for in a quality Tarte bronzer

Shade range

Choosing the right shade for your bronzer is crucial if you want a natural sun-kissed glow. A good rule of thumb is that your bronzer should be about two shades darker than your skin tone. It should usually have warm undertones to mimic the look of a bronze glow from the sun, but it shouldn’t be too orange, or it can look unnatural.

However, bronzers typically don’t come in as many shades as foundations, concealers or even setting powders. As a result, it can be difficult to find a suitable bronzer shade if your skin tone is especially fair or dark. Tarte bronzers are usually available in two or three shade options, which typically fall into light, medium and deep categories.

Packaging

Tarte bronzers come in a compact or a palette. Some bronzers feature a cardboard compact that doesn’t have a mirror, so they’re not very durable or substantial. However, others come in a plastic compact with a mirror inside the lid. These bronzers are ideal for travel or taking on the go because they’re less likely to get damaged in your bag and perfect for touch-ups throughout the day.

Finish

For the most natural look, bronzer should have a matte finish without any shimmer or glitter. Most Tarte bronzers have a matte finish that flatters all skin types. The cream formulas have a slight sheen due to their moisturizing ingredients, but there’s no noticeable sparkle or glitter.

You can find some Tarte bronzers with a luminous finish, though. They work well for special occasions but aren’t the best option for everyday wear. However, luminous bronzers can double as a highlighter for darker skin tones.

How much you can expect to spend on a Tarte bronzer

Tarte bronzers usually cost between $14-$35. Travel-size compacts and mini palettes typically range from $14-$20, while full-size bronzers generally go for $24-$30. Large palettes can cost as much as $35.

Tarte bronzer FAQ

Can I use a Tarte bronzer for contouring?

A. If you want to save time or just get the most out of your products, you can use your Tarte bronzer to contour. However, it’s important to make sure that it is a matte formula and isn’t too warm in tone. Contour products usually have a cool undertone to mimic shadows, so if your bronzer is too warm, it won’t look natural as a contour.

Are Tarte bronzers waterproof?

A. Yes, some Tarte bronzers feature a waterproof formula, which holds up well to moisture. That makes them perfect for oily skin or humid weather conditions. You can also wear these bronzers to the beach or pool without worrying about your makeup fading or smearing.

What’s the best Tarte bronzer to buy?

Top Tarte bronzer

Tarte Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer

What you need to know: With a lightweight, mineral-based formula, this bronzer adds a healthy, sun-kissed glow that looks natural year-round.

What you’ll love: It’s incredibly smooth and blendable, so it never looks patchy. It can be used for bronzing and contouring. Because it’s waterproof, it shouldn’t fade in humid weather or when you sweat. The formula is dermatologist tested.

What you should consider: People with dark skin tones may have trouble finding a shade since there are only two available.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Top Tarte bronzer for the money

Tarte Sugar Rush Sun & Fun Baked Bronzer

What you need to know: With its subtle sheen, this bronzer provides a lovely summer glow that leaves your skin looking fresh.

What you’ll love: It is buildable, so you can get as much color as you want. The marbled design instantly adds depth and dimension to the skin.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a matte finish, so it may not be suitable for daily wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Tarte SEA Breezy Cream Bronzer

What you need to know: This highly moisturizing cream bronzer is easy to apply and adds a lovely glow to the skin without any glitter or shimmer.

What you’ll love: The hydrating formula works extremely well for dry or mature skin. It contains marine plant extracts to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles. The emollient formula is buildable and blends easily into the skin.

What you should consider: There are only two shades, so it can be difficult to find a match.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.