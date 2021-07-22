Colorful makeup looks are trendy in summer 2021 and can be modified to suit your style. Select high-quality colorful makeup products for your best summer makeup look.

What are the best colorful makeup looks for summer?

With bright, hot days and long, festive nights, summer provides many opportunities for getting creative with new makeup looks. Swap out your dark hues, charcoals and neutrals for some bright and vibrant summer shades and colorful makeup looks for summer.

Bold statement lips, neons and pastel watercolor eyes are among the hottest colorful makeup looks now. Not sure where to start? There are plenty of new tools and inspiring trends to experiment with, and with the right makeup selections, colorful makeup looks are a breeze.

Tips to achieve a colorful makeup look

Go waterproof when you can

To rock the ultimate colorful summer glam look, it’s essential to invest in basic makeup that won’t leave your face if you sweat or get splashed while lying poolside. Swap your regular mascara, eyeliner and foundation for waterproof makeup.

You’ll want to use a specially formulated waterproof makeup remover to take off your makeup at the end of the night.

Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Waterproof Mascara, Very Black

This high-volume, lash-maximizing mascara has a clump and flaking resistant formula. It is also cruelty-free and budget-friendly.

Sold by Amazon

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner

This is an award-winning, creamy eyeliner designed for all-day (and night!) wear with waterproof and smudge resistance. Be sure to sharpen this eyeliner regularly, as a dull point will lead to messy application. It is highly blendable for a smokey look and formulated with wholesome ingredients like Vitamin E and jojoba oil.

Sold by Amazon

Use high-quality makeup brushes

Your makeup is as good as the quality of the tools you use to apply it, which makes investing in high-quality makeup brushes an obvious choice for better summer colorful makeup looks. Great brushes will allow you to get a brighter, more alive makeup look because they deposit and blend color better than low-quality alternatives.

B087F7ZSKNBestope 16-Piece Makeup Brush Set in Rose Gold

This highly rated and budget-friendly makeup brush set includes brushes for blending and precision. It is made from cruelty-free, dense fibers. These brushes work well with liquids, powders and creams and feel more expensive than they are.

Sold by Amazon

Heymkgo Makeup Brush Set in Marble Pattern

This set of brushes receives high reviews for their unbelievable softness. You receive 10 makeup brushes and two blending sponges. The handles feature a white marble pattern that looks aesthetically pleasing and matches the brush’s carrying case. The brushes work well with liquid, powder and cream makeup products.

Sold by Amazon

Prioritize healthy skincare

The secret to a stunning summer glow is giving your skin the attention it deserves. Good skincare habits are essential all year round, but in the summer when thick foundation feels way too heavy for warm-weather outings, it’s especially important to be sure you’re removing your makeup before bed and using good cleansers and moisturizers.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer

This dye-free, ultra-hydrating moisturizer with hyaluronic acid for rapid skin restoration creates a barrier to protect your skin’s moisture and prevent dryness. This moisturizer is ideal for dry skin, so proceed with caution if your skin is oily as it may not work for you.

Sold by Amazon

Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Gentle Facial Cleanser

This is a no-nonsense cleanser that features ultra cleansing ingredients like glycerin to unclog pores and lead to healthier, clearer and cleaner skin. It is dye-free and fragrance-free for a gentle cleanse.

Sold by Amazon

Best colorful makeup looks 2021

Soft pastel watercolor

Looking for the perfect soft summer makeup? Pastel-toned, blended eyeshadow looks are on-trend in summer 2021. Rather than reaching for bright and stunning shades, rocking these subdued and youthful colors will make you feel delicate and soft all day long. Plus, your lids will be reminiscent of a tie-dye tee, which is the summer camp vibes every summer look needs.

To get the look, apply an eyeshadow primer to both lids. Pick a base color in a shade like pastel pink or blue. Apply it directly to your lid in a sweeping motion and blend it outward. Add a shimmery secondary shade to the outer corner of your lid with your finger. Gently blend your entire lid with a clean eyeshadow brush. Finish the look by applying your lightest shade in the inner corners of your eyes.

This look pairs well with shimmery highlighters and dewy, iridescent serums. Finish it with a glossy pink lip.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

This is a versatile palette featuring 14 shades in various finishes like matte, metallic and chrome. The light pastels in this palette are perfect for a watercolor eye look. The palette itself feels luxurious and features a mirror and double-ended brush.

Sold by Sephora

NYX Jumbo Eyeliner Pencil in Strawberry Milk

This chubby eyeliner crayon has a radiant and highly blendable color, perfect for pairing with other creamy eyeshadows for a bright and intense look. It goes on smooth and doesn’t cake.

Sold by Ulta

Intense smoky pink

If you’re feeling daring and really want a face that pops, a bold smoky pink is an absolute shower stopper anyone can nail with the right supplies. All you need to master the look is a bold shade of pink with a supple, highly blendable application. You might also wish to invest in a palette with various shades of pink and experiment.

You can wear this look with or without mascara.

Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow in Fierce Fuschi

This is a highly pigmented color that is designed to stay bright up to 14 hours. It is super blendable and shockingly pink.

Sold by Amazon

Violet Voss Coral Crush Eyeshadow and Pressed Pigment Palette

This palette has 18 complementing shades of coral. It’s versatile and highly pigmented, with a variety of finishes from glittery shimmers to creamy mattes. It is long-lasting and free from sulfates, parabens and phthalates.

Sold by Sephora

Bright lips

Bold lips are becoming popular again in 2021, and shiny, creamy lipsticks in purples, pinks, reds and oranges are on trend this season. Pair with a soft lash and light blush for an effortlessly cool look, or pair a bold lip with your usual makeup look for a highly dramatic effect.

For an edgy twist, try a matte coral or glossy red.

Sephora Cream Stain Liquid Lipstick

This is an all-day lip stain with a creamy application and weightless feel. It’s a bestselling, ultra-pigmented lip product and is infused with avocado oil for an easy glide and silky shine. It’s also non-sticky and transfer-proof.

Sold by Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Ultra-slim, intensely pigmented and long-lasting, this lipstick has a soft matte finish. It comes in an extensive number of colors to flatter all skin tones and complement every occasion. It’s free from parabens, sulfates and phthalates and is a winner of the Allure Best of Beauty Award.

Sold by Sephora

Bright liquid liner

Love the timeless beauty of a bold cat eye? You can bring that look forward to summer 2021’s color makeup trend by swapping out your black liquid eyeliner pen for a liquid liner in a bright and vivid color. If you’re feeling extra daring, you can add a swipe of another color — try bright green and hot pink — or stick to one for a slightly more toned down, though still bright, vibe.

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Pink

This glittery pink eyeshadow has a clear base that glides on and dries quickly for a high-drama, highly glitzy look. The precision tip brush allows easy application for fine lines of glitter or all-over lid sparkle. The liner works well as a base or on top of another pink shade.

Sold by Sephora

Diorshow On Stage Liquid Eyeliner in Matte Blue

Winner of an Allure Best of Beauty Award, this liner is pigmented and waterproof and designed for all-day wear. It is ultra-shiny and features a felt-tip pen for easy application in one stroke.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.