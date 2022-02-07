Which Lancome mascara is best?

Lancome Paris is a French cosmetics house founded in 1935 that launched with five perfumes at the 1935 World’s Fair. Since then, Lancome has become known the world over for its quality perfumes, as well as its various lines of makeup and skin care-related goods. It became a subsidiary of L’Oreal in 1964.

One of the best Lancome mascaras is the LANCOME PARIS Definicils High Definition Mascara. This mascara is perfect for creating clean, elegant lash looks.

What to know before you buy a Lancome mascara

Mascara types

There are five main types of mascara: priming, lengthening, volumizing, curling and fiber.

Curling mascaras lift the eyelash so your eyes appear to be open wider. They use polymers that shrink as they dry to force the eyelash to curl. Straight eyelashes benefit most from this mascara. Fiber: Fiber mascaras use a complex, three-step process and double-sided tube to push your eyelashes into looking longer and thicker than any of the previous mascara types. One side of the tube uses standard mascara, which is applied first. The other side contains a mascara full of fibers that attach to the applied mascara for a thick and long lash. A second coat of the standard mascara finishes the process. Short and sparse eyelashes benefit most from this mascara.

What to look for in a quality Lancome mascara

Applicator brush

The applicator brush’s material, size and shape greatly affect the application process.

Material: Brushes are usually made of plastic or nylon. Plastic brushes are best for adding definition and to reduce clumping. Nylon brushes more evenly distribute mascara but can cause clumping.

Brushes are usually made of plastic or nylon. Plastic brushes are best for adding definition and to reduce clumping. Nylon brushes more evenly distribute mascara but can cause clumping. Size: Brushes come in a few sizes but can be generalized down to either small or large. Small brushes take longer to complete the application process but allow you to more precisely accomplish your intended look. They’re also better for applying mascara to your lower eyelashes. Large brushes apply mascara quickly and provide more volume to your lashes but are easier to smudge.

Brushes come in a few sizes but can be generalized down to either small or large. Small brushes take longer to complete the application process but allow you to more precisely accomplish your intended look. They’re also better for applying mascara to your lower eyelashes. Large brushes apply mascara quickly and provide more volume to your lashes but are easier to smudge. Shape: Mascara brushes come in a large variety of shapes, like thick or thin, curved and even pointed. Each shape allows for an easier time applying specific looks.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lancome mascara

Lancome brand mascara typically runs $25-$35, depending on the type of mascara and the amount of makeup it contains. Bulk orders may be outside this range.

Lancome mascara FAQ

Are any Lancome mascaras unhealthy for my eyelashes?

A. Depending on the formula, it’s possible that some Lancome mascaras should only be used for special occasions to avoid damaging your eyelashes. Mascaras that include parabens or other harsh chemicals are the most likely to cause damage. Waterproof mascara especially can cause damage such as dry or broken lashes as a consequence of its staying power. For everyday wear, look for a Lancome mascara that uses natural ingredients or those that include moisturizing properties.

How do I safely remove a waterproof mascara?

A. Waterproof mascara is built to resist the very substances that are typically used to remove it, leading to a difficult and potentially damaging process if done incorrectly. The best method is to utilize an eye makeup remover that’s specifically made to remove waterproof makeup. Simply hold a makeup remover-soaked cloth or cotton pad against your eye for roughly 30 seconds before gently rubbing away the rest of the residue with a second, clean cloth.

What are the best Lancome mascaras to buy?

Top Lancome mascara

LANCOME PARIS Definicils High Definition Mascara

What you need to know: This gorgeous Lancome mascara is an excellent choice for those who love the natural but enhanced look.

What you’ll love: This mascara is perfect for separating lashes and doesn’t clump. The hedgehog bristle pattern of the fine applicator comb applies the perfect amount of makeup to each lash. The formula is fragrance-free and includes vitamin B5 for moisturization.

What you should consider: The .2-fluid-ounce size can be considered fairly small for the price. Some consumers felt the online product received was inferior to in-store versions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top Lancome mascara for money

LANCOME PARIS Monsieur Big Volume Mascara

What you need to know: This volumizing Lancome mascara is the perfect choice for creating luscious-looking lashes.

What you’ll love: This mascara boasts a volumization of 12 times that of natural lashes with a weartime of up to 24 hours, making it tough enough for even the busiest wearer. A brown option is also available, though it may cost more.

What you should consider: This Lancome mascara isn’t waterproof, and some consumers noted the amount of makeup doesn’t last as long as they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Worth checking out

LANCOME PARIS Grandiose Wide-Angle Fan Effect Mascara

What you need to know: This Lancome mascara is a great choice for those who need their applied mascara to last as long as possible.

What you’ll love: This mascara smooths and curls even the smallest lashes without clumping for a gorgeous all-day lash look. The formula is waterproof to fight the effects of moisture, rain and tears. It’s an excellent mascara for daily wear.

What you should consider: The applicator brush was noted to become bogged down with product and may break. Others noted this mascara as being difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

