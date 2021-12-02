Brushes & Accessories

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
40°
Columbus
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Intel in Ohio
NBC4 Investigates
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Tell Me More
Columbus Housing Market
Coronavirus
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Washington DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Islanders use third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2
Teen born at Mount Carmel is back, now as an employee
Video
Ex-principal failed to notify boss of rapist’s return
Video
Man scammed Columbus woman out of $8,500
Video
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Climate Columbus
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Gray, blustery and cooler, showers ending as flurries …
Video
Top Stories
Falling temps, windy conditions, seasonal weekend
Video
Windy, mild, showers late tonight, cooler weekend
Video
Warm and windy day ahead of the next round of rain
Video
Rain showers tonight ahead of a warm and windy Wednesday
Video
Traffic
Traffic Map
Columbus Gas Prices Tracker
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
The Big Game
Browns
Bengals
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
4 Court Press
China 2022
Top Stories
Islanders use third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2
Top Stories
Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler declares for NBA Draft
Cade Stover reflects on move back to tight end
Video
USA qualifies for 2022 World Cup
Video
Zelarayan wins MLS player of the month
Local 4 You
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2022
Honoring Black History
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
The Autism Puzzle
Red White And BOOM!
Veterans Voices
NBC4’s central Ohio shredding events
4’s Army Spirit of Giving
Daily Pledge
‘WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio’
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Contests
Programming
Livestream
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
GUIDE: How to watch NBC4 on streaming services
Top Stories
New information technology systems.
Video
Top Stories
A one of a kind robotic surgery system.
Video
Total patient care with smart beds.
Video
Fast Facts about Licking Memorial Heath Systems
Video
Total Wellness with Extension Today
Video
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
Brushes & Accessories
Best Tarte makeup brushes
Top Brushes & Accessories Headlines
Are beautyblenders worth it?
Best Harry Potter makeup brush
Most read on NBC4
OSU professor wants job back after psychotic break
Vermin, trash, noise plague Eastland Mall neighbors
One person dead after crashing into utility pole
Ex-principal failed to notify boss of rapist’s return
Marion ex-judge, wife to spend 2 years in prison
Census: Franklin Co. shrinks as housing costs rise
Man scammed Columbus woman out of $8,500
Ohio officer hit and killed by fleeing suspects
Longaberger basket building owner sued
Sinkhole, health risks at Eastland Mall violate codes
Read More Top Stories
Trending on NBC4
OSU professor wants job back after psychotic break
Vermin, trash, noise plague Eastland Mall neighbors
One person dead after crashing into utility pole
Ex-principal failed to notify boss of rapist’s return
Marion ex-judge, wife to spend 2 years in prison
Census: Franklin Co. shrinks as housing costs rise
Planning Forecast
Don't Miss
Four Remarkable Women finalists honored
Find Columbus’ lowest gas prices with NBC4’s dashboard
Bike-to-work forecast, trails report, to March 31
NBC4 concert calendar through April 30
NBC4 sponsors Classic for Columbus basketball game
Local Events