Which Britax stroller is best?

If you plan to take your baby out for walks, you want a stroller that is safe, sturdy and dependable. However, you also want a stroller that is lightweight, foldable and easy to transport. All of those qualities don’t always go hand-in-hand, but Britax strollers offer the best of both worlds.

There are different types of Britax strollers with different features that may or may not be right for you, but for an overall top-choice, check out the Britax B-Free Stroller.

What to know before you buy a Britax stroller

Safety

This is often the most important consideration of new parents. Not only are Britax strollers made from non-toxic materials, but their canopy offers protection from the sun, and the all-terrain wheels make for a safe and smooth ride.

Dual-use strollers

Why purchase a stroller and a car seat when you can have a 2-in-1 system that gives you both? Some Britax strollers have the ability to quickly convert from a stroller to a car seat, which saves you time when on the go and from having to purchase additional equipment.

Storage

Leaving the house for a walk with the stroller is no simple task. You need to bring supplies and a lot of them. The Britax stroller has you covered with plenty of pockets to store food and diapers if you need to make a pit stop. Some models even come with optional cup and phone holders.

What to look for in a quality Britax stroller

Adjustability

Unlike traditional strollers with one set position, some Britax strollers offer adjustable seats that allow your child to elevate or lay flat in the seat. This is a great feature that allows you to continue using the same stroller as your child grows from an infant to a toddler. There are also features that make it easy for you as well, such as adjustable handlebars.

Foldability

Strollers tend to be the largest baby item you will ever own, and depending on the size of your car or storage space, the ability to fold it up can be a very big deal.

A Britax stroller is foldable, which gives you the ability to fit it in smaller cars and limits the space it takes up in your home or garage. Before purchasing, it’s recommended that you measure the spaces in which you hope to fit and store the stroller.

Canopies

Babies have gentle skin, so it is imperative that you protect them from the sun. That makes the addition of a canopy to these strollers such a great feature. It’s also an excellent option for whenever your child needs to take an impromptu nap.

How much you can expect to spend on a Britax stroller

A Britax stroller can run you between $200-$500. The cost of the stroller is dependent on features and accessories, and those can vary between models. The cost of your ideal stroller will be based on what perks are most essential for you and your child.

Britax stroller FAQ

What is the best way to clean a Britax stroller?

A. The owner’s manual is very clear about cleaning instructions. The seat covers on the stroller are not machine washable, but it’s very easy to spot clean them. It’s recommended that you use a vacuum to clean up any pieces of dirt or leftover snacks, followed by a gentle soap scrub with a soft brush. After cleaning your stroller, make sure you give the material enough time to dry before you use it again.

Are Britax strollers approved by the FAA?

A. Yes! The FAA approves the Britax stroller for flights, and the strollers come with an authorization sticker on the side so there should never be any confusion.

What’s the best Britax stroller to buy?

Top Britax stroller

Britax B-Free Stroller

What you need to know: The B-Free stroller offers ease and convenience with a three-wheel configuration made from all-terrain rubber.

What you’ll love: This stroller boasts an adjustable handlebar to recline and UV50+ protection with an expandable canopy and a window, so you can provide ultimate comfort for your child during their ride. Parents love this stroller for its easy maneuverability, seven storage pockets and compatibility with all Britax infant car seats.

What you should consider: Consumers have noted that the seat doesn’t sit up high enough for small children to reach the tray attachment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Britax stroller for the money

Britax B-Clever Stroller

What you need to know: This budget-friendly Britax stroller is loaded with features, accessories and safety options.

What you’ll love: Your kiddo will love the breathable cool-flow mesh sidewalls and seating area because the additional ventilation will keep them cool when the temperature rises. The wheels have all-wheel suspension and swivel front wheels, making turns easy and your ride smooth.

What you should consider: This stroller tends to be a little heavier than some of the other lightweight strollers on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Britax B-Agile Stroller

What you need to know: This is an ultra-light aluminum stroller that is easy to use and maneuver.

What you’ll love: The three-wheel tire configuration makes it a breeze for on-the-go parents to cruise through thin aisles and tight spaces. You can easily combine this stroller with any Britax car seat using the Click & Go System.

What you should consider: The three-wheel system is very efficient and agile; however, it lacks the sturdiness of other models with four wheels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

