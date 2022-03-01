Which Regalo baby gates are best?

Childproofing the home becomes a top priority as soon as a baby is mobile. A baby gate is an essential childproofing tool since they keep children safely contained and out of harm’s way. However, it can be difficult to know what brand to choose because there are a number of baby gates on the market with varying designs and functions.

Regalo brand baby gates are a top choice by parents because all of their products are certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association. In particular, the Regalo Double-Door Super Wide Baby Gate and Play Yard is the top choice for a gate that is both functional and safe.

What to know before you buy a Regalo baby gate

Design

Look for a safe, simple gate to use and can be securely installed in the home.

Regalo baby gates are designed to be used in two ways. A Regalo gate can function as a play yard enclosure or a barrier to keep children away from dangerous areas, like the stairs. Depending upon the intended use, metal or plastic gate design will be most useful. Regalo also offers gate designs that work with home decor aesthetics.

Safety

Every product Regalo manufactures is certified by the JPMA to give parents peace of mind that the highest safety standards are being met. Regalo gates lock release system is also certified to both JPMA and ASTM standards. Additionally, Regalo gates are safety certified against removable pieces that can become choking hazards.

Price

Regalo baby gates are high quality and still come at a cost-effective price point. To learn more about baby gates, check out BestReviews buying guide.

Warranty

Regalo offers a generous return and warranty program. If a baby gate is purchased directly from Regalo, it can be returned with proof of purchase in 30 days. However, if the baby gate was purchased from another retailer, then it must be returned to the original purchase store. Regardless of the purchase place, Regalo backs all of its products with a 90-day limited warranty. If a Regalo baby gate fails due to the quality of the material or workmanship within 90 days of purchase, Regalo will repair or replace the product.

What to look for in a quality Regalo baby gate

Installation

Regalo pressure-mounted gates install quickly and are designed with a soft rubber bumper that does not scuff walls. Wall mounting is also an option for Regalo baby gates. Each Regalo gate can be screwed into place using the wall mounting system if a more secure and permanent barrier is needed.

Multi-Purpose

Regalo baby gates are designed to be configurable and adjusted to accommodate the varying width of doorways, hallways and stairs. All Regalo gates can be used indoors or outdoors and are designed to be quickly removed for easy storage.

Dimensions

Always measure the area size or opening before purchase to ensure proper fit. Regalo offers a wide variety of gate sizes and shapes, including expansion packs.

How much you can expect to spend on Regalo baby gate

Expect to spend between $25-$110 on a Regalo baby gate. Plastic gates are more affordable than metal gates and play yards.

Regalo baby gate FAQ

Can Regalo gates be used outside?

A. Yes, they can. Both the double-door super-wide metal gate and easy-fit plastic adjustable extra-wide baby gate are great choices for outside use.

Can you leave the gate door open?

A. Yes, you can. The door will stay open when the gate is not locked.

Is it possible to install gates in homes with baseboards?

A. It is possible to securely install Regalo pressure-mounted gates above the baseboard.

Are tools required for installation?

A. Pressure-mounted gates are not fastened into door frames with tools. Instead, the gates expand to the size of the door and are locked in place. In addition, there is an option to mount gates into the walls using screws.

What’s the best Regalo baby gate to buy?

Top Regalo baby gate

Regalo Double-Door Super Wide Baby Gate and Play Yard

What you need to know: This gate fits any room and is made of sturdy metal that can be both mounted or stand on its own. Unlike other Regalo gates, the corners can lock into place and are configured into different shapes.

What you’ll love: The wall attachments swivel and move up and down, so this gate can be affixed in various ways, including at an angle, over running boards and under windows.

What you should consider: The lock is less secure than other Regalo gates, and older children may figure out how to unlock the door.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top Regalo baby gate for the money

Regalo Easy-Fit Plastic Adjustable Extra Wide Baby Gate

What you need to know: This inexpensive plastic gate is both durable and easy to install with a pressure mount system that features scuff-free rubber bumpers.

What you’ll love: The hard plastic material makes this gate sturdy enough for younger children to pull up on.

What you should consider: The locking mechanism twists to secure in place, which requires a lot of strength that some find difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Regalo Home Accents Super Wide Safety Gate

What you need to know: This functional gate has a beautiful finish and an upscale design.

What you’ll love: The gate will not disturb the aesthetic of your home.

What you should consider: The gate will not open and close smoothly if the ends are not evenly installed due to baseboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

