Which baby nasal aspirators are best?

Your child might not like a nasal aspirator, but it’s a fast way to clear up their nasal passages so they can breathe better. It’s worth a few seconds of your child being uncomfortable to provide them with multiple hours of relief. The FridaBaby NoseFrida is a top-notch baby nasal aspirator that’s simple to clean and gently removes mucus from your infant’s nose.

What to know before you buy a baby nasal aspirator

Types of aspirators

There are four popular kinds of baby nasal aspirators:

Bulb aspirators are the most basic nasal aspirators. The device includes a single squeezable bulb and an extended piece that ends in a nose tip. These aspirators are simple to use, but they aren’t very effective. It might take multiple tries to remove enough mucus from your infant’s nose in order to help them breathe. Oral suction aspirators feature nose tips that connect to mouthpieces with hoses and filters. The nose tip goes into your infant’s nose, while you offer suction through the mouthpiece. There is a filter between the mouthpiece and nose tip to prevent the transfer of bacteria. The method makes some people squeamish, but it’s very effective. Battery-powered aspirators look like digital thermometers and come with multiple nose tip sizes and suction settings, so you can use them for kids of various ages. They contain the mess of removing mucus better than oral suction or bulb aspirators, but they often don’t offer enough suction for thick mucus. Electric aspirators are gentle, clean and efficient. The nose tip goes into your baby’s nose, while the motor offers suction. They are the most expensive option, but they usually have multiple settings to accommodate kids of various ages.

Size and portability

Sometimes, you’re not able to stay home while your infant is sick. Many nasal aspirators are small and portable, so you can easily take them with you in your diaper bag. For instance, battery-powered, bulb and oral suction aspirators tend to be portable. However, some electric aspirators are too bulky, and won’t travel well.

Nose tips

You need a nose tip that accommodates the size of your baby’s nose to get the needed suction to remove their mucus. Nasal aspirators that come with nose tips in different sizes offer longevity and versatility of use.

What to look for in a quality baby nasal aspirator

Cleaning ease

Hygiene and safety are at the top of the list for baby gear, and nasal aspirators can be difficult to clean. However, there are some features that make the cleaning process simpler. An aspirator with a separate bulb will allow you to clean the interior of the device. Ensure everything is completely dry before putting it back together. Look for aspirators with removable collection cups and filters, and any model with dishwasher-safe components will make cleanup even easier.

Suction levels

The suction level of the aspirator needs to be gentle enough not to harm your child, but powerful enough to clean out the thick mucus. Oral suction aspirators provide the most suction adjustability, and battery-powered and electric aspirators have multiple suction levels for good adjustability as well. The suction on a bulb aspirator is the most difficult to control since it depends on how quickly it’s released and how hard it’s squeezed.

Waterproof components

Some battery-powered and electric nasal aspirators have waterproof parts to make it simpler to sanitize and clean the entire aspirator. While the aspirator itself isn’t dishwasher safe, the casing might be waterproof, so you can wash all of the nonremovable parts by hand. These aspirators might also have removable collection cups or filters.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby nasal aspirator

Baby nasal aspirators range in price from about $5-$150. The most inexpensive aspirators go for about $5 for a pack of three aspirators, midrange aspirators cost about $12-$35 and high-end aspirators vary in price from about $120-$150.

Baby nasal aspirator FAQ

How can you help loosen up the mucus in your infant’s nose?

A. Loosen up mucus in your child’s nose by taking your infant into a steamy bathroom or having them breathe the vapors from a humidifier. Try nose drops or a saline spray before using the aspirator.

How regularly should you use a baby nasal aspirator?

A. Use an aspirator as much as your child needs it in order to breathe easy. However, keep in mind that using an aspirator can lead to nasal irritation over the course of a few days, so try being as gentle as you can. Taper off the use of an aspirator as soon as your child begins feeling better to save your child’s nose from irritation.

Can a baby nasal aspirator hurt your child?

A. Aspirators can cause some discomfort, but they won’t harm your child. Expect your infant to cry or your older baby to resist the aspirator. If you notice blood coming out in the mucus, your child’s nostrils might have become irritated from using the aspirator too much. In this event, stop using the aspirator until it’s needed to provide your infant’s nose the opportunity to heal.

What’s the best baby nasal aspirator to buy?

Top baby nasal aspirator

FridaBaby NoseFrida

What you need to know: This kit offers several products to help you gently remove the snot from your child’s nose.

What you’ll love: In addition to the manual nasal aspirator, this set also comes with saline wipes, saline drops/spray and a nose and ear cleaner. The product is simple to clean with a dishwasher or disposable filters.

What you should consider: A few people have a hard time getting the cover back onto the nostril piece.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Top baby nasal aspirator for the money

Innovo Twister Bulb Syringe

What you need to know: The bulb syringe twists apart for a simple cleanup and can be used for your infant’s ears or nose.

What you’ll love: This hospital-grade aspirator is lightweight and composed of silicone. It also comes with a drawstring bag for portability.

What you should consider: The pieces of this product sometimes twist off during use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OCCObaby Nasal Aspirator

What you need to know: This FDA-approved electric nasal aspirator makes it easy to clear out your child’s nose. Cleanup won’t be a hassle because it doesn’t have many pieces, and it’s entirely waterproof.

What you’ll love: This product is medically tested, FDA-approved, portable and small. The aspirator also conveniently features three silicone tips of various sizes.

What you should consider: You will notice that this model is slightly loud while in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

