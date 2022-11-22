These toys are some of the most popular heading into the holiday season

The holidays are always more fun when you’re celebrating with children. Kids are usually easy to shop for, too, because you can’t go wrong when gifting toys.

The trick is choosing toys that will keep your children entertained.

Whether you’re looking for toys that are educational, inspire creativity or are classic hits with kids, here are the most popular toys this holiday season, with options for every budget.

In this article: Squishmallows Mystery Box, LEGO Jurassic World Dominion T.rex Dinosaur Breakout Set and Barbie Dreamhouse Playset

Most popular toys for holiday shopping

Under $25

Green Toys Bath Time Submarine

This submarine toy can make bath time more fun for kids ages 6 months to 6 years. It has a wide mouth that allows for pouring and scooping of water in the tub and a rear propeller that spins. Best of all, it’s made from 100% earth-friendly materials and doesn’t contain BPA or phthalates.

Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Grogu Soft Doll

For kids who are fans of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” this plush toy of Grogu The Child is a perfect gift. The doll’s body is soft, but the base is filled with beans that help it stay upright. It is an excellent collectible for display, but many children will enjoy cuddling with it, too.

Sold by Amazon

Learning Resources Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog

The game can help develop fine motor skills in toddlers ages 18 months and up. It features chunky pegs that fit into the hedgehog’s back and the quills are different shades to help with color recognition. It also comes with an activity guide.

Sold by Amazon

LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy

Help your kids learn to have fun cleaning with this singing cleaning caddy. The bucket spins and makes a water-swishing sound when the foot pedal is pressed, while the pretend soap pump makes fun squirting sounds. It also comes with a spray bottle, cleaning cloth, mop, dustpan and broom.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Barbie Cutie Reveal Polar Bear Snowflake Sparkle Doll

This Barbie doll is plenty of fun to unbox because it comes with four surprise bags with clothes and accessories. The doll comes in a polar bear costume with an adorable bear head. The costume reverses into a fleece jacket with a polar bear print, too. Barbie’s makeup can also change when cold or warm water is applied to her face.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallows Mystery Box

This mystery box contains three 8-inch plush Squishmallow toys. These super-soft, squishy toys are ideal for cuddling, squeezing and other types of play. All three Squishmallows are made of high-quality materials, too, so they hold up well to regular snuggling.

Sold by Amazon

$25-$50

Magna-Tiles Glow In the Dark Set

These fun magnetic building tiles make it easy for kids ages 3 and up to build three-dimensional shapes. However, these tiles are even more fun than the original because they glow in the dark when exposed to the included LED light. The set contains 16 tiles for plenty of building options.

Sold by Amazon

Elenco Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Exploration Kit

For kids interested in STEM, this electronics kit is both educational and fun. It offers components to build over 100 electric-powered projects that don’t require any soldering or tools to build. The set is suitable for kids ages 8 years old and up.

Sold by Amazon

Fisher-Price Little People Swing & Share Treehouse

This treehouse playset offers many fun play opportunities for toddlers. It comes with two little people and a puppy that can play on the swing, climb up the treehouse or drop down a secret trap door. The toy also plays songs and makes fun sounds to entertain kids.

Sold by Amazon

Marvel Black Panther Heart of Wakanda Plush Figure

Fans of Marvel superheroes will love opening this Black Panther plush figure this holiday season. When the figure’s chest is pressed, it says the character’s iconic phrase, “Wakanda Forever!” and the eyes light up with a purple glow. The doll is soft, so it’s also excellent for cuddling. Even better, this is normally about $38, but is currently on sale for 50% off.

Sold by Amazon

Cry Babies First Emotions Dreamy Interactive Baby Doll

This sweet interactive baby doll offers over 65 expressions, movements and sounds to mimic a real baby. It laughs when its belly is tickled and can cry real tears. Kids can even feed the baby a bottle when it’s hungry. It also comes with a unicorn baby outfit, shoes, a baby bottle, a rattle, a hairbrush and a pacifier.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Jurassic World Dominion T.rex Dinosaur Breakout Set

This building set contains 140 pieces that fit the Jurassic World theme. It comes with an airport, a helicopter, a buggy and a T.rex figure, plus three Lego mini-figures. It’s an ideal gift for kids ages 4 and up who love dinosaurs and comes with pictorial instructions to make building as easy as possible.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Little Tikes My Real Jam Electric Guitar

If you know a kid who enjoys playing rock star, this fun, realistic toy guitar can provide hours of fun. It has an extremely realistic design, so children will feel like they’re playing a real guitar. It can also sync with any Bluetooth-enabled device to play your child’s favorite songs. It has volume controls, too, so you can control how loud your kids play.

Sold by Amazon

$50-$75

Star Wars Animatronic Edition Obi-Wan Kenobi Series-Inspired Electronic Droid Toy

Star Wars fans will love this interactive droid toy that offers 45 light, sound and movements. It responds to background noises with different combinations and has three modes inspired by droids in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” TV series. It’s suitable for kids ages 4 and up.

Sold by Amazon

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Guinea Pigs Interactive Toy and Accessories

This adorable interactive toy is perfect for kids interested in animals. It comes with a mama guinea pig that magically “delivers” three babies when her heart lights up and indicates she’s ready to go into her hutch. The toy makes more than 20 sounds and has multiple accessories for babies, too.

Sold by Kohl’s

Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse

For kids who love the “Bluey” TV series, this amazing playhouse will make their holidays. It lights up and plays over 50 sounds and phrases when the Octopus is pressed. It also comes with Bluey, Bingo, Chattermax and Nana figures.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

$75-$100

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

This fun interactive toy lets kids play at casting spells and creating a magical fortune-telling pet inside the crystal ball. It includes an interactive light-up wand to cast the spell, which can make over 80 sounds as children play.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Toy Vehicle Playset with Robo T-Rex

This super-tall Hot Wheels garage offers plenty of racing and stunt opportunities. It also has storage for miniature cars to keep them organized. Kids will also get a kick out of the hungry T-Rex in the center that’s ready to eat some Hot Wheels cars.

Sold by Amazon

$100+

LOL Surprise Fashion Show Mega Runway

This amazing playset includes 80 surprises for kids to open, including 12 exclusive dolls. The set offers four areas to play with the dolls and has enough pieces to create over 1,500 different looks.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Barbie Dreamhouse Playset

Kids who love Barbie dolls will be blown away by this elaborate dollhouse. It has 10 indoor and outdoor play areas and offers many customizable pieces. It even has realistic sound effects, songs, light color options and light settings to bring the house to life. It comes with more than 75 accessories, too.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

With a 7-inch OLED screen, this gaming device offers bright colors and sharp contrast during play. It also features enhanced audio from its onboard speakers for a truly immersive gaming experience. It comes with a wide adjustable stand for optimal positioning, too.

Sold by Amazon

